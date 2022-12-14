Read full article on original website
Related
Newswest9.com
Austin’s Mayor-Elect calls City’s affordability issue an 'emergency'
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Mayor-Elect Kirk Watson has many issues to tackle in Texas’ capital city, but he says one must be addressed from the start. “Our affordability issues in Austin, it’s an emergency. I don’t even use the word 'crisis.' It’s an emergency. And when you have an emergency, you need to react like it’s an emergency,” Watson said on Inside Texas Politics.
Williamson County Juvenile Services to expand facility, grow key programming
Williamson County is in the design phase of its expansion of the Juvenile Justice Center. (Grant Crawford/Community Impact) The Williamson County Juvenile Services department is preparing its facility for the future while trying to better the future of those it serves. The county is planning to increase capacity at the...
Here’s the latest on Austin’s new homeless shelter contracts
City heads received an update on its new homelessness shelter contracts on Friday, after Austin City Council approved the latest agreements in late July.
Central Health to welcome two new board of managers members in 2023
Central Health announced Dec. 14 they will be welcoming Ann Kitchen and Dr. Manuel Martin to the board of managers. (Community Impact Staff) Officials with Central Health—the county’s health district that delivers health care to low-income residents—announced Dec. 14 they are welcoming two new members to the board of managers at the end of January.
New intensive outpatient program coming to New Braunfels
Starlite Recovery Center clinicians utilize cognitive behavioral therapy and a 12-step program to assist patients in overcoming substance use disorders. (Sierra Martin/Community Impact) The Starlite Recovery Center will host an open house for its new intensive outpatient program located at 2790 Generations Drive, Ste. 515, New Braunfels, on Jan. 17...
Hutto adopts new water, wastewater master plans to address growing demand
Hutto City Council approved updated water and wastewater master plans at a Dec. 15 meeting. (Carson Ganong/Community Impact) Hutto has updated plans for addressing water and wastewater needs following Hutto City Council approval of new water and wastewater master plans. Council approved the two plans—the first update since 2016 for...
Hays County coalition says no to proposed 5,000 seat concert venue
A spokesperson with Blizexas says the company is aware of the opposition from neighbors and "plans to continue working with the community to discuss concerns and craft solutions."
Pflugerville ISD to weigh possible elementary closures
Six elementary schools are being considered for possible closure: Parmer Lane, River Oaks, Dessau, Spring Hill, Brook Hollow and Pflugerville.
Community First! Village forges connections for the chronically homeless
In far East Austin, Community First! Village continues to expand the footprint of its tiny-home community for people exiting chronic homelessness. On the Dec. 16 episode of "The Austin Breakdown", host Olivia Aldridge takes a tour of the neighborhood and talks with Alan Graham, CEO of Mobile Loaves & Fishes, about the community’s mission to create rooted connections in addition to housing.
Austin ISD trustees vote 5-4 against Chapter 313 agreement with NXP Semiconductors
During a Dec. 15 board meeting, Austin ISD trustees denied a Chapter 313 agreement with NXP Semiconductors with a vote of 5-4. (Amanda Cutshall/Community Impact) During a Dec. 15 board meeting, Austin ISD trustees denied a Chapter 313 agreement with NXP Semiconductors with a vote of 5-4. Trustees who voted against the deal included Noelita Lugo, At-Large Position 8; Andrew Gonzales, District 6; Kathryn Whitley Chu, District 4; Candace Hunter, District 1; and Ofelia Zapata, District 2.
fox7austin.com
Audit shows city of Austin's weather plans not meeting residents' needs
AUSTIN, Texas - An audit of the City of Austin's cold weather and heat management plans shows the city is not meeting residents' needs. The audit found the city has previously failed to open cold weather shelters when it should have. Specifically, the city didn't open warming shelters on four...
San Marcos reinstates juvenile curfew ordinance following weeks of discussion
San Marcos City Council meets at 630 E. Hopkins St., San Marcos. (Eric Weilbacher/Community Impact Newspaper) The San Marcos City Council approved the second of two readings Dec. 14 to readopt the city’s juvenile curfew ordinance in a 5-2 vote. Council members Alyssa Garza and Shane Scott were the dissenting votes.
Experts say water infrastructure, not supply, an issue as Williamson County grows
From left, Paul Thompson, assistant managing editor for the Austin Business Journal; Russ Boles, Precinct 4 Williamson County commissioner; Karen Bondy, Brushy Creek Regional Utility Authority general manager; David Collinsworth, Brazos River Authority CEO; and Brian LaBorde, Taylor city manager, discuss conservation technology at the Williamson County Growth Summit on Dec. 15. (Grant Crawford/Community Impact)
Manor ISD superintendent stepping down at end of the year
MANOR, Texas — The Manor ISD school board announced Friday that Superintendent Dr. Andre Spencer is stepping down from the position. The school board said Spencer's intent was to return to the northeast to be closer to his family. Spencer has been in the chief position for two years and his last day is set for Dec. 30.
Austin ISD trustees name Matias Segura interim superintendent
Austin ISD trustees named Matias Segura as Austin ISD's next interim superintendent during a board meeting on Dec. 15. (Amanda Cutshall/Community Impact) Austin ISD trustees named Matias Segura as Austin ISD's next interim superintendent during a board meeting on Dec. 15. Segura is the chief of operations and has been...
New Lakeway street, residential development will be considered at Dec. 19 council meeting
An aerial view shoes 507 Rupen Drive, the future site of Taranga Drive and several residential lots. (Courtesy city of Lakeway) Preliminary plans for the development of a new street called Taranga Drive will be presented during Lakeway City Council’s Dec. 19 regular meeting. The street is part of...
Eanes ISD purchases $4.95M piece of land next to Westlake High School for expansion
The parcel of land is adjacent to Westlake High School. (Grace Dickens/Community Impact Newspaper) Eanes ISD approved the $4.95 million purchase of land adjacent to Westlake High School at the Dec. 13 meeting. Located at 401 Camp Craft Road, West Lake Hills, the land holds an office building. The purchase...
CapMetro drivers put forward grievances to the board
CapMetro contracts with agencies, such as MV Transportation and MTN, to provide bus operations and maintenance services for the transit agency, (Community Impact staff) Drivers running the Capital Metropolitan Transportation Authority buses daily across Austin put forward a list of grievances to the CapMetro board on Dec. 16 at the monthly board meeting at CapMetro's Administration building, 2910 E. 5th St. in Austin.
Bee Cave approves $160,000 in hotel occupancy tax funds, new development fee schedule
Bee Cave City Council discussed items related to hotel occupancy funds and fee schedules during their Dec. 13 City Council Meeting. (Community Impact staff) Bee Cave City Council approved several ordinances for the use of hotel occupancy tax funds, as well as an amended ordinance for the city’s development, building and library fee schedules during their Dec. 13 City Council meeting.
Hutto to consider adopting updated water, wastewater master plans
The updated water master plan outlines around $200 million in proposed water projects. (Courtesy Freese and Nichols) The city of Hutto is preparing to adopt the first updates to its water and wastewater master plans in several years. At a Dec. 15 meeting, Hutto City Council will review, discuss and...
Community Impact Austin
Austin, TX
12K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Hyperlocal news coverage from 9 Austin-area marketshttps://communityimpact.com/news/austin/
Comments / 0