Travis County, TX

Newswest9.com

Austin’s Mayor-Elect calls City’s affordability issue an 'emergency'

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Mayor-Elect Kirk Watson has many issues to tackle in Texas’ capital city, but he says one must be addressed from the start. “Our affordability issues in Austin, it’s an emergency. I don’t even use the word 'crisis.' It’s an emergency. And when you have an emergency, you need to react like it’s an emergency,” Watson said on Inside Texas Politics.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Community First! Village forges connections for the chronically homeless

In far East Austin, Community First! Village continues to expand the footprint of its tiny-home community for people exiting chronic homelessness. On the Dec. 16 episode of "The Austin Breakdown", host Olivia Aldridge takes a tour of the neighborhood and talks with Alan Graham, CEO of Mobile Loaves & Fishes, about the community’s mission to create rooted connections in addition to housing.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Austin ISD trustees vote 5-4 against Chapter 313 agreement with NXP Semiconductors

During a Dec. 15 board meeting, Austin ISD trustees denied a Chapter 313 agreement with NXP Semiconductors with a vote of 5-4. (Amanda Cutshall/Community Impact) During a Dec. 15 board meeting, Austin ISD trustees denied a Chapter 313 agreement with NXP Semiconductors with a vote of 5-4. Trustees who voted against the deal included Noelita Lugo, At-Large Position 8; Andrew Gonzales, District 6; Kathryn Whitley Chu, District 4; Candace Hunter, District 1; and Ofelia Zapata, District 2.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Audit shows city of Austin's weather plans not meeting residents' needs

AUSTIN, Texas - An audit of the City of Austin's cold weather and heat management plans shows the city is not meeting residents' needs. The audit found the city has previously failed to open cold weather shelters when it should have. Specifically, the city didn't open warming shelters on four...
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Experts say water infrastructure, not supply, an issue as Williamson County grows

From left, Paul Thompson, assistant managing editor for the Austin Business Journal; Russ Boles, Precinct 4 Williamson County commissioner; Karen Bondy, Brushy Creek Regional Utility Authority general manager; David Collinsworth, Brazos River Authority CEO; and Brian LaBorde, Taylor city manager, discuss conservation technology at the Williamson County Growth Summit on Dec. 15. (Grant Crawford/Community Impact)
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX
KVUE

Manor ISD superintendent stepping down at end of the year

MANOR, Texas — The Manor ISD school board announced Friday that Superintendent Dr. Andre Spencer is stepping down from the position. The school board said Spencer's intent was to return to the northeast to be closer to his family. Spencer has been in the chief position for two years and his last day is set for Dec. 30.
MANOR, TX
Community Impact Austin

CapMetro drivers put forward grievances to the board

CapMetro contracts with agencies, such as MV Transportation and MTN, to provide bus operations and maintenance services for the transit agency, (Community Impact staff) Drivers running the Capital Metropolitan Transportation Authority buses daily across Austin put forward a list of grievances to the CapMetro board on Dec. 16 at the monthly board meeting at CapMetro's Administration building, 2910 E. 5th St. in Austin.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Bee Cave approves $160,000 in hotel occupancy tax funds, new development fee schedule

Bee Cave City Council discussed items related to hotel occupancy funds and fee schedules during their Dec. 13 City Council Meeting. (Community Impact staff) Bee Cave City Council approved several ordinances for the use of hotel occupancy tax funds, as well as an amended ordinance for the city’s development, building and library fee schedules during their Dec. 13 City Council meeting.
BEE CAVE, TX
Community Impact Austin

Community Impact Austin

Austin, TX
