ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX2now.com

St. Louis Lambert International Airport's master plan seeks environmental approval

Before St. Louis Lambert International Airport can begin construction on its multibillion-dollar renovation project, the plan will need to adhere to the National Environmental Policy Act. St. Louis Lambert International Airport’s master …. Before St. Louis Lambert International Airport can begin construction on its multibillion-dollar renovation project, the plan...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

'The fiscally responsible decision': St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones vetoes firefighter pension change

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones has vetoed legislation that would return pension board control to firefighter interests, her office said Friday. Jones' spokesman said the measure had been consistently opposed by City Budget Director Paul Payne and Comptroller Darlene Green. Jones' predecessor, Lyda Krewson, vetoed similar legislation last year, a move Jones' spokesman said was "the fiscally responsible decision."
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Associated Press

Transport Properties Acquires Over 20 Acre IOS Site in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 16, 2022-- Transport Properties closed on the Industrial Outside Storage site at 8888-9010 Hall Street in St. Louis, MO today. The property sits on ±20.37 improved acres with a ±20,540 SF office/repair shop with 9 bays. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221216005518/en/ Transport Properties Acquires Over 20 Acre IOS Site in St. Louis (Photo: Business Wire)
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Jury sides with 3 St. Louis officer sued over protest arrest

A woman arrested during a 2017 protest connected to a previous police shooting sought $177,000 in damages over alleged excessive force. A civil jury ruled in favor of the officers on all counts. Jury sides with 3 St. Louis officer sued over protest …. A woman arrested during a 2017...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

New North County embroidery store opens Saturday

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A new embroidery store opened in North St. Louis County Saturday. No Cap Embroidery held its grand opening at the New Halls Ferry Plaza in Florissant. The owners used to run a clothing store there, but decided to shut down and then come back with a new shop.
FLORISSANT, MO
KMOV

Alderwoman works to halt $135M Central West End apartment build

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Earlier this week, aldermen pushed forward a new, $135M build for the Central West End. It’s a luxury apartment that would go in the empty lot across from the Chase Park Plaza Hotel. However, despite residents and developers being tired of looking at that parking lot, one alderwoman is doing all she can to stop it.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
missouribusinessalert.com

Missouri Minute: Bayer to settle for $698 million over pollution claims; retail sales fall

Spire scored a victory Thursday in the contentious fight over a natural gas pipeline in Missouri and Illinois. Federal officials granted the the St. Louis utility a certificate to operate its Spire STL Pipeline, which environmental groups had taken legal action to avoid. Elsewhere, Bayer has reached another sizable settlement over a product inherited in its 2018 purchase of Creve Coeur-based Monsanto. The German conglomerate agreed to pay nearly $700 million to end a lawsuit with Oregon over claims of PCB pollution resulting from Monsanto products. Plus, retail sales dropped 0.6% from October to November, with furniture, electronics and home and garden stores all seeing declines. Scroll down for those stories and all of Friday's business news.
MISSOURI STATE
rejournals.com

Clayco holds grand-opening for mixed-use redevelopment of former St. Louis hospital

Clayco recently hosted a ribbon-cutting and grand-opening ceremony for Delmar DivINe, a mixed-use redevelopment of St. Louis’ former St. Luke’s Hospital resulting from a partnership between Clayco and Build-a-Bear Workshop Founder Maxine Clark. The 310,000-square-foot building is now home to 150 apartments, space for 33 nonprofit tenants and...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Car stolen in Eureka involved in fatal accident in St. Louis

A 26-year-old man reportedly stole a 2013 Cadillac XTS in Eureka and then while driving the car, was involved in a fatal accident in St. Louis. Two women were killed in the accident, and the driver was injured, authorities reported. The driver will not be named unless charges are filed...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
starvedrock.media

Former Metro East power broker Tom Lakin dies at 82

MADISON COUNTY — Tom Lakin, a once-prominent Metro East trial lawyer and Democratic Party power broker later sentenced to prison on federal drug charges, died Monday at Barnes-Jewish Hospital. He was 82. Lakin, who headed the influential Lakin Law Firm in Wood River, established himself by the 1990s as...
MADISON COUNTY, IL
KIX 105.7

KIX 105.7

Sedalia, MO
6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

105.7 KIX plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sedalia, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy