Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Meijer Will Open a New Kind of Meijer Store at Two Locations in January 2023Tracy StengelMacomb Township, MI
Two Brothers Sentenced for 2013 Murder of Detroit Mother & DaughterOlive BarkerDetroit, MI
Detroit has the highest rates of pre-term births in the nationHealth Stuff TO KnowDetroit, MI
Popular local food chain opens new location in MichiganKristen WaltersRoyal Oak, MI
Detroit Lions' Odds of Making the NFL PlayoffsFlurrySportsDetroit, MI
Related
MLB
Pirates pick up catcher in deal with Hedges (source)
The Pirates entered this offseason wanting, if not needing, to add depth at several position groups. They’ve added at first base. They’ve added to the bullpen. They’ve added to the rotation. Now, they’ve added behind the plate. Pittsburgh on Saturday agreed to a one-year, $5 million...
MLB
Flores earns Tigers Minor League Pitcher of the Year honors
DETROIT -- The Tigers’ 2023 home schedule -- for which single-game tickets went on sale Friday -- includes a three-game series in mid-April against the Giants, whose RBI leader last season was infielder Wilmer Flores. Detroit's prospect list from MLB Pipeline includes Wilmer Flores, the newly awarded 2022 Tigers...
MLB
Armed with elite splitter, Walker joins loaded Phils
PHILADELPHIA -- Taijuan Walker's path to signing a four-year deal with the Phillies started a couple weeks ago on a Zoom call with a Philadelphia contingent that included president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski, manager Rob Thomson and pitching coach Caleb Cotham. But Walker's journey toward becoming one of the...
MLB
Atlanta adds versatile INF Hoy Park via trade
ATLANTA -- Finding a starting shortstop is the Braves’ primary offseason need. But they also need to create infield depth with players like Hoy Park, who was acquired from the Red Sox in exchange for a player to be named and cash considerations on Friday. Park hit .202 with...
MLB
The best baseball players born on Dec. 17
Who are the best players born on each day of the year? We have a list for every day on the calendar. Here’s a subjective ranking of the top five for Dec. 17. Utley was a core piece to the success of the Phillies from 2007-11, when they won a pair of National League pennants and a World Series in '08. Overall, the second baseman spent 12 1/2 of his 16 MLB seasons with Philadelphia (his final 3 1/2 were with the Dodgers), earning six All-Star selections and four Silver Slugger Awards. He hit .353 with a pair of doubles and a homer in the 2008 NL Championship Series against the Dodgers to help the Phils clinch their first pennant in 28 years. Though they didn't repeat as World Series champs, Utley hit .296 with six homers during the 2009 postseason, five of which came against the Yankees in the Fall Classic alone.
MLB
4 reasons Walker is eager to pitch for Phils
PHILADELPHIA -- When the Phillies introduced newcomer Taijuan Walker at Citizens Bank Park on Friday, one thing was abundantly clear: He’s excited to be a Phillie. Walker is not only joining the reigning National League champions, but he’s also going from a pitching staff headlined by Max Scherzer and Jacob deGrom to another incredible rotation featuring Zack Wheeler, Aaron Nola and Ranger Suárez.
MLB
This new Blue Jay is fired up
This story was excerpted from Keegan Matheson's Blue Jays Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. When Kevin Kiermaier started talking about his new chapter with the Blue Jays on Thursday during his introductory Zoom call with Toronto media, he couldn’t stop.
WKBN
Pirates reacquire former first-round pick in trade
The Pittsburgh Pirates have officially acquired first-baseman/outfielder Connor Joe in a trade with the Colorado Rockies.
MLB
Braves lose Swanson to Cubs in free agency
ATLANTA -- Thoughts of Dansby Swanson returning to Atlanta began to evaporate as this offseason’s earliest weeks began to unfold. They were completely erased on Saturday when Swanson agreed to a seven-year, $177 million deal with the Cubs. Now, the Braves will need to find a shortstop for the...
MLB
Tiger Woods practices his swing ... with a bat?
The superstar golfer and noted Dodgers fan has no intentions of becoming a two-sport star like the other one-name celebrities Bo and Deion, but he was spotted swinging a baseball bat on Friday. Arriving for the PNC Championship family tournament in which he teamed with his 13-year-old son Charlie Woods,...
MLB
Could Rangers have AL's top rotation?
ARLINGTON -- The Rangers entered the offseason with one clear goal above all: to improve the starting rotation. General manager Chris Young and the rest of the front office answered the call with swiftness, signing two-time Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom before baseball’s annual Winter Meetings even took place.
MLB
Judge's 62nd home run ball sells for HOW MUCH?
The baseball that Yankees superstar Aaron Judge hit for his American League-record-setting 62nd home run of the 2022 season has sold for $1.5 million, according to Goldin Auctions. The bidding closed on Saturday night, and the winning bid was for $1.25 million plus a $250,000 buyer's premium. Judge, who recently...
MLB
Here's where the Giants' rotation stands post-Rodón
SAN FRANCISCO -- The Giants lost another big free agent to the Yankees on Thursday, when All-Star left-hander Carlos Rodón reportedly agreed to a six-year, $162 million deal that will bring an end to his brief, but exceptional, tenure in San Francisco. In New York, Rodón is poised to...
MLB
Swanson agrees to 7-year deal with Cubs (source)
CHICAGO -- This was an offseason the Cubs could not let go to waste -- not with the quality of star shortstops available on the free-agent market. After a round of monetary musical chairs, the North Siders reeled in one of the game's elite infielders in Dansby Swanson. On Saturday,...
MLB
White Sox reunite with Hamilton on Minor League deal (source)
CHICAGO -- Outfielder Billy Hamilton is returning to the White Sox via a Minor League deal with a non-roster invite to Spring Training, a source confirmed to MLB.com on Saturday. The club has not confirmed the deal. Hamilton, 32, played 71 games for the White Sox in 2021 and had...
MLB
Justin Turner agrees to deal with Red Sox (source)
The Red Sox are in agreement with veteran infielder and designated hitter Justin Turner, a source told MLB.com's Mark Feinsand on Sunday. The club has not confirmed the deal, which is expected to be for two years and worth around $22 million, according to a report from ESPN's Jeff Passan.
MLB
New Brewer eager to play for hometown team
This story was excerpted from Adam McCalvy's Brewers Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Owen Miller was getting ready to play in the Puerto Rican Winter League on Wednesday when one of his baseball dreams was fulfilled. He...
MLB
Hot Stove rumblings: Swanson, Mets catchers, more
Nobody would argue that Carlos Correa was the biggest winner after signing his 13-year, $350 million deal with the Giants this week, but Correa wasn’t the only one celebrating that night. With Correa, Trea Turner and Xander Bogaerts signing free-agent deals worth a combined $930 million, Dansby Swanson stands...
MLB
Boone high on Rodón, rotation: 'You love the way it looks'
NEW YORK -- Assuming the Yankees' deals with outfielder Aaron Judge and starting pitcher Carlos Rodón get officially announced, manager Aaron Boone is thrilled at how his roster is shaping up for 2023. A day after New York reportedly agreed to a six-year, $162 million contract with Rodón, Boone...
MLB
Trevor May heads to A's on 1-year deal
OAKLAND -- The A’s added some much-needed experience to their bullpen on Friday by signing right-handed reliever Trevor May to a one-year deal. The contract is worth $7 million and includes a $1 million signing bonus and performance bonuses that could earn May another $500,000, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.
Comments / 0