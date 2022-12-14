Read full article on original website
Steuben County taking comments on raising tax income limit for seniors, people with disabilities
BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – Officials in Steuben County will take comment on the proposal to raise the income limit for seniors and people with disabilities for property tax exemptions. Ahead of the Dec. 19 legislature meeting at 10 a.m. in Bath, there will be public hearings on the proposal. An announcement from the County said […]
wellsvillesun.com
John A. Riley, 72, Wellsville
John A. RILEY, 72, of Wellsville, NY, died peacefully Friday, December 9, 2022 in his home surrounded by his family. Born May 17, 1950, in Wellsville, he was the son of Thomas D. and Arlene Woodcock Riley. On March 14, 1970, in the Shongo Methodist Church, he married the former Dawn M. Richardson, who predeceased him on August 4, 2016.
wellsvillesun.com
Lois Ann Feller, 91, Wellsville
Lois Ann Feller, 91, a resident of Manor Hills, passed away on Wednesday,. December 14, 2022 at Jones Memorial Hospital with family at her side. She was born January 6, 1931 in Dalton, NY the daughter of Joseph and Olive (Barker) Cox. She was the third of 14 children. Lois was raised in Nunda and was a 1949 graduate of Keshequa High School.
chautauquatoday.com
Lake Effect Snow Brushes North County Overnight, More on the Way This Evening
Portions of northern Chautauqua County picked up some lake effect snow overnight from a band that is currently to our north. According to meteorologist John Rozbicki with the National Weather Service in Buffalo, the snowband will continue to head north, gradually organize and impact the Buffalo area during the day Saturday. He says the winds will shift to a more westerly direction during the evening, bringing the snow back south...
wellsvillesun.com
Olean NY Fire Department reports
Chief Richardson details two recent structure fires in the city. On Thursday December 15th, at 8:23 PM City of Olean Firefighters were alerted to a working structure fire at 430 York Street. (8) Firefighters, two engines, one ambulance and one ladder truck responded with the first engine arriving on scene of the fire within three minutes of being dispatched. Firefighters arrived to a two and a half story structure with a single story addition on the side of the structure that was heavily involved in fire. Crews immediately requested a third alarm which brought (16) off-duty City of Olean Firefighters, Trans Am ambulance and Portville Fire Department’s Air Truck to the scene. Allegany Fire Department and Allegany Rescue and EMS stood by at Central Fire; Westons Mills Fire and EMS stood by at Fire Station One. City of Olean Police assisted with traffic and crowd control at the scene.
wellsvillesun.com
The Arc Allegany-Steuben Awarded $25,540 in Grants from NYSARC Trust Services
Grant will support recreation opportunities for people with disabilities in Allegany and Steuben Counties. The Arc Allegany-Steuben, a not-for-profit organization supporting people with intellectual and developmental disabilities in Allegany and Steuben Counties, has been awarded $25,540 in grants from the Trustee Management Board of NYSARC Trust Services to support The Arc Allegany-Steuben’s recreation opportunities.
wellsvillesun.com
Diocese of Buffalo Character Awards at Immaculate Conception School
Developing character is an important part of an education at Immaculate Conception School of Allegany County. The Diocese of Buffalo has chosen 10 different character traits for the 2022-2023 academic year, for the purpose of spotlighting each month’s trait and helping students to recognize these traits in others, and in themselves.
Winter storm updates: The latest across WNY
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Western New York is used to lake effect snow storms. Less than a month after November's historic storm, the region is bracing for another one. The National Weather Service in Buffalo issued a Lake Effect Snow Warning for northern Erie and Genesee counties from 7 p.m. Friday to 1 p.m. Sunday. Heavy lake-effect snow is expected and could lead to dangerous travel with snow-covered roads and whiteout conditions. Snow totals for this region could range between 10 to 18 inches.
Historic Restaurant In East Aurora, New York Closing?
While there has been no official word from the owners, there was a lot of discussion on Facebook this week about the future of the Globe in East Aurora. Friday morning, patrons told WYRK that they received an email from the owner confirming the news. One of the most unique...
wellsvillesun.com
Lisa Harris, 58, Wellsville
Lisa Harris, 58, passed away in Wellsville on Tuesday (December 13, 2022). Lisa was born on October 15, 1964 in Manhattan. She graduated from Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts in Manhattan in 1982. Early in life, Lisa was a telephone operator, enjoying her work on private celebrity phone lines. She also worked in hotel management at Marriott in the hospitality industry. She concluded her career by working in medical records at Booth Memorial Hospital in Queens. On November 29, 2013, Lisa married the love of her life, John H. Howe, who preceded her in death on March 31, 2019.
Two local farms win 2nd, 3rd-place for new grape beverages
(WETM) – Two Southern Tier farms have won second and third-place prizes for their new grape beverages in the first year of the awards from Cornell. Cornell AgriTech hosted the awards in Geneva on Dec. 9, 2022, recognizing new concord grape-based products, as well as the best new concord grape beverages. Cornell explained that the […]
wellsvillesun.com
Wellsville Lions girls’ basketball downs Portville (photos) plus all the action from around the county
WELLSVILLE — The comeback is always greater than the setback. For Wellsville, that goal was posed on Friday when they took aim at a big bounce back after they finished their five-game road stand in Dansville earlier this week. Now, the spotlight was on the Lions Den for the first time this season as the Lions opened up their home slate with a Section VI superpower in town for a visit — the Portville Lady Panthers.
wellsvillesun.com
Regional Police Reports
NYS Police tackle dangerous roads, Bolivar NY police nab suspected drug dealer. It was a long and busy day for New York State Police Thursday as snow, sleet and freezing rain caused 55 vehicle crashes across the region, mainly in Allegany and Steuben counties. Of those crashes, at least six resulted in personal injury in Bolivar, Friendship, Cohocton, Avoca, Erwin and Bath. There were no indications from Troopers that any of the injuries were critical in nature. Some spots had a quarter of an inch of ice. The National Weather Service in Buffalo said Whitesville recorded 2.2” of snow. The Weather Service in Binghamton said Hornell received around an inch of snow, as did Bath. (These measurements were as of 11:59 p.m. Thursday). A special thanks is also extended to highway workers (state, county and local) as well as the numerous fire departments, EMS agencies and hospitals that assisted. It should also be noted that several municipal police agencies also had their hands full responding to accidents in their jurisdictions.
NewsChannel 36
Concerned Parents Raise Bullying Concerns at Elmira School District Meeting
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Concerned parents addressed the Elmira City School Board – claiming that their children are being bullied. During the Wednesday evening meeting, some parents in attendance shared their grievances about the safety of their children at school and bullying allegations. Norm Fenton is concerned for his...
Tractor-trailer crash closes lanes on Rt 15 in Tioga County
3:00 P.M. UPDATE: As of 2:50 p.m., both northbound lanes on Route 15 are open, according to PennDOT. COVINGTON TWP, Pa. (WETM) – A tractor-trailer crash has restricted traffic on Route 15 near Mansfield Thursday afternoon, according to PennDOT. The Department of Transportation announced that Route 15 northbound in Covington Township is experiencing lane restrictions […]
wesb.com
York Street Home in Olean Catches Fire
A York Street Home in Olean caught fire on Thursday. One person was transported to Olean General Hospital for smoke inhalation and was listed in stable condition as of Friday morning and damages from the blaze are estimated at $85,000. The cause of the fire is under investigation by the...
WGRZ TV
Wintry mix with sleet, freezing rain could lead to slippery roads today
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Before the weekend and potential for lake effect snow comes around, Western New York will play host to a wintry and messy Thursday. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for southern Erie, Wyoming, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua and Allegany counties until 7 p.m. Thursday. The combination of...
New York Walmart stores to stop selling paper bags in January 2023
NEW YORK (WETM) – Walmart will officially be going paperless in New York after the New Year, several local stores have announced. This follows two years after the Empire State put a ban on single-use plastic bags. Signs at the Horseheads and Painted Post Walmart locations announced that all New York Stores will stop providing […]
wnynewsnow.com
Freezing Rain Brings Slick Driving Conditions To Our Area
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — From Ripley to Randolph, freezing rain paved the way for slick driving, and for some, walking conditions during the day Thursday. Ice accumulations of around a tenth of an inch in parts of Chautauqua and Cattaraugus Counties made travel difficult early on in the day, with untreated side streets, back roads, sidewalks and parking lots the prime place for black ice to form.
