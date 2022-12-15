ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, CA

Detectives seek information on 2 persons of interest in shooting death of Alta Loma HS student

 3 days ago

It's been six weeks since an Alta Loma High School student was shot to death at a Halloween party in Bloomington, and so far, no one's been arrested for the crime.

Family members of the victim, 15-year-old Robert Plyley Jr., spoke out at a news conference Wednesday, urging the public to come forward with any information that might help detectives solve the crime.

"I miss my son. I miss his smile and his hugs, I miss his voice and his laugh," said Christina Mensen. "Robert was my only child. Needless to say, Robby was not just my son, he was the love of my life, the center I built my world around; my pride and joy.

"You don't know how one life can alter your entire existence until the sudden moment you feel your child is gone and you'll never see him again."

Detectives said it happened at a house party on Halloween night in the 10600 block of Geronimo Avenue. About 300 people were at the party that night. The shooting was reported just after midnight.

Detectives have released photographs of two persons of interest in the murder, people who they say were in the immediate vicinity of the shooting. They said it happened during a large fight.

One person of interest is described as a Hispanic female, between 16 and 20 years old, with black hair, wearing a shirt that had a white logo reading "No Justice, No Pizza."

The second person of interest, who detectives believe to be the shooter, is a Hispanic male, also between 16 and 20 years old, with black hair and a thin mustache.

Investigators believe Plyley stepped in to try to break up a fight between a man and a woman when he was shot.

"Based on the video, from what we can see, it appears Robert stepped in and stopped a male fighting a female, and that's when he was shot," said Sgt. Troy Mooradian.

Family members are offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction. All of the funds for the reward have already been collected, investigators said.

Meantime, Robert's father has created a GoFundMe to help with expenses.

Anyone with information for detectives is asked to (909) 890-4904. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call the WeTip hotline at 1-800-782-7463 (1-800-78-CRIME).

