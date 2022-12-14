Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Olympian and WNBA coach addresses graduates at 2022 winter commencementThe LanternColumbus, OH
5 Among The Best Steakhouses In Ohio During This Holiday SeasonWrld_FaymuzOhio State
4 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Ohio Mother And Baby Daughter Abducted. Her Baby Was Returned The Next Day But Her Mom Is Still MissingThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
Buckeyes are a blend of chocolate and peanut butter for a holiday treatJames PatrickColumbus, OH
Related
247Sports
Nation's No. 1 transfer QB to visit Auburn this weekend
Auburn is the place to be this weekend for top transfer quarterbacks. NC State's Devin Leary, one of the best passers in college football over the past two seasons, will take an official visit this weekend to check out Hugh Freeze's program, Auburn Undercover has been informed. He joins former Coastal Carolina standout Grayson McCall, as Auburn will have the No. 1 and No. 2 transfer quarterbacks in the country on campus at the same time.
Ohio State ‘blindsided’ by five-star commitment news
Saturday, the college football world was shocked by the news that five-star 2024 recruit Dylan Raiola was de-committing from Ohio State. It sounds like no one was more shocked than the Buckeyes coaching staff. Raiola’s decision was announced by On3’s Hayes Fawcett, who noted that the “6’3 225 QB from Chandler, AZ had been committed to Read more... The post Ohio State ‘blindsided’ by five-star commitment news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Four-star safety decommits from Tennessee after visiting SEC rival
Coming off a visit to another SEC school, one of Tennessee's longtime commitments has parted ways with the Vols. Four-star Class of 2023 safety Sylvester Smith announced Saturday night in a post on his Instagram account that he has decommitted from Tennessee, reopening his recruitment just four days before Early Signing Day.
atozsports.com
Former Alabama QB makes bold statement about the future of Tennessee football
Former Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Greg McElroy, who now works for ESPN as an analyst/announcer, made a strong statement this week about the future of Tennessee Vols football. McElroy was recapping the 2022 season and discussing the most surprising teams of the year when he made an observation about Tennessee...
Jay Harbaugh swings by the school of five-star target on Friday
The Michigan Insider has confirmed safeties coach Jay Harbaugh stopped by Tampa (Fla.) Zephyrhills to check on 2025 five-star safety DJ Pickett on Friday. The Wolverines offered the elite 6-foot-2, 170-pounder back in February and then got him up to campus for a return trip for the Penn State game in October.
Former Buckeyes Star Reveals Prediction For Georgia-Ohio State
The College Football Playoff is quickly approaching and that means predictions are starting to roll in. In terms of the Peach Bowl which features Georgia and Ohio State, most pundits are picking Georgia, but don't tell that to ESPN's Joey Galloway. The former Buckeyes star wide receiver thinks that his...
247Sports
Colorado bringing in Top247 recruits while Alabama, Miami, Texas and LSU work on Top 5 classes
The final weekend leading into the three-day Early Signing Period beginning on Dec. 21 is upon us and some of the nation’s top prospects are taking visits as they shore up their college plans before putting pen to paper. 247Sports takes a look at where some of the biggest...
247Sports
Coastal Carolina QB transfer Grayson McCall no longer visiting Auburn
After originally planning to take an official visit to Auburn this weekend, former Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall will no longer visit, a source confirmed to Auburn Undercover. McCall is the No. 5 player in the 247Sports transfer portal player rankings and the No. 2 quarterback, just behind NC State...
The nation's No. 1 recruit Dylan Raiola decommits from Ohio State
The Top247’s No. 1 recruit in the 2024 class Dylan Raiola has decommitted from Ohio State, his family tells 247Sports. He had been a verbal to the Buckeyes since May 9. “We have a lot of respect for Coach Day and the Ohio State program,” Raiola’s father Dominic added.
Top Transfer Quarterback Reportedly Cancels Major Visit
Former Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall was initially set to visit Auburn this weekend. According to On3's Jeffrey Lee, those plans have been canceled. It's unclear why McCall canceled his visit. Earlier this week, he announced his intentions to enter the NCAA transfer portal. Auburn sounded like a very intriguing...
Penn State QB Clifford goes to bat for former backup Veilleux, now in Transfer Portal
Former Penn State quarterback Christian Veilleux entered the NCAA Transfer Portal when the postseason window opened Dec. 5. And if head coaches at other schools are seeking references on the former three-star prospect who has three seasons of college eligibility remaining, sixth-year Nittany Lion passer Sean Clifford is happy to provide one.
Breaking down which Georgia Bulldogs are impacted by NCAA postseason waiver
The NCAA made significant news Friday by issuing a one-time waiver in regards to college football’s postseason. This waiver exempts postseason participation from the limit of four games that a player may participate in without using a year of eligibility. This waiver applies to all FBS postseason games that occur after December 15, which is to say all bowl games or College Football Playoff games.
247Sports
Oklahoma football: Bob Stoops praises Caleb Williams after USC, ex-Sooners QB wins Heisman Trophy
Caleb Williams won the Heisman Trophy in his first season with the USC Trojans, but the former five-star recruit got his start last season at Oklahoma, playing under the same head coach in Lincoln Riley. After Riley departed for USC, Williams played in the Sooners’ Alamo Bowl win under former OU coach Bob Stoops. The legendary coach that took note of what Williams did in his Heisman campaign.
Deion Sanders' sons, Shedeur and Shilo, enter NCAA transfer portal after Jackson State football's final game
Deion Sanders' sons, Shedeur and Shilo, entered the NCAA transfer portal after Jackson State football's final game — Saturday's 41-34 overtime loss to North Carolina Central in the Celebration Bowl. Colorado hired Sanders Dec. 3 to be Buffaloes' next head coach, following three seasons (one spring, two fall) in two years with the Tigers from 2021-22.
BREAKING: Another defensive starter enters the portal
Just when you think things are starting to calm down in the transfer portal, it flares back up again. According to a source, West Virginia's starting nose tackle Jordan Jefferson has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal. Jefferson arrived in Morgantown in 2019 as one of the first true commits for...
247Sports
Auburn defensive lineman commitment sees golden opportunity
Opportunity is awaiting for Wilky Denaud and the Auburn defensive line commitment said on Sunday after his second official visit to the Plains he is eager to get started. An early graduate from John Carroll High School in Fort Pierce, Fla., the four-star prospect will be back in Auburn next month to begin his days as a college athlete.
WATCH: Where Bo Nix stands on his decision to turn pro or return to Oregon
Oregon senior quarterback Bo Nix talks about the decision process of returning to Oregon or going pro, when he will decide, his thoughts on facing North Carolina in the bowl game, and Oregon's new offensive coordinator Will Stein. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter and get all your Oregon...
BREAKING: Kansas State secures transfer Marques Sigle
For the second straight offseason a former North Dakota Bison is trading in his green and yellow for purple and white, as Marques Sigle announced his intent to transfer to K-State ahead of the 2023 season. A 6-foot, 195 pound defensive back who has three years to play two, Sigle's...
Another Ohio State offensive tackle transfer offer goes out
It seems like Ryan Day is tipping his hand a bit on what his current offensive tackles intentions are after playing in the College Football Playoff. Both Paris Johnson Jr. and Dawand Jones have eligibility remaining after this year, but the recent action on the transfer trail might signal that Day knows both his starting tackles will be making the jump to the NFL.
Kirk Herbstreit Makes His Opinion On Pat McAfee Very Clear
After Pat McAfee's first season as a full-time member of College GameDay, he already has a five-star review. Kirk Herbstreit made his opinion of his newest coworker clear on social media. "Outstanding article on our guy Pat McAfee," Herbstreit tweeted. "Grateful he joined the College ...
247Sports
66K+
Followers
408K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0