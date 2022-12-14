ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Nation's No. 1 transfer QB to visit Auburn this weekend

Auburn is the place to be this weekend for top transfer quarterbacks. NC State's Devin Leary, one of the best passers in college football over the past two seasons, will take an official visit this weekend to check out Hugh Freeze's program, Auburn Undercover has been informed. He joins former Coastal Carolina standout Grayson McCall, as Auburn will have the No. 1 and No. 2 transfer quarterbacks in the country on campus at the same time.
AUBURN, AL
The Comeback

Ohio State ‘blindsided’ by five-star commitment news

Saturday, the college football world was shocked by the news that five-star 2024 recruit Dylan Raiola was de-committing from Ohio State. It sounds like no one was more shocked than the Buckeyes coaching staff. Raiola’s decision was announced by On3’s Hayes Fawcett, who noted that the “6’3 225 QB from Chandler, AZ had been committed to Read more... The post Ohio State ‘blindsided’ by five-star commitment news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Former Buckeyes Star Reveals Prediction For Georgia-Ohio State

The College Football Playoff is quickly approaching and that means predictions are starting to roll in. In terms of the Peach Bowl which features Georgia and Ohio State, most pundits are picking Georgia, but don't tell that to ESPN's Joey Galloway. The former Buckeyes star wide receiver thinks that his...
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Coastal Carolina QB transfer Grayson McCall no longer visiting Auburn

After originally planning to take an official visit to Auburn this weekend, former Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall will no longer visit, a source confirmed to Auburn Undercover. McCall is the No. 5 player in the 247Sports transfer portal player rankings and the No. 2 quarterback, just behind NC State...
AUBURN, AL
The Spun

Top Transfer Quarterback Reportedly Cancels Major Visit

Former Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall was initially set to visit Auburn this weekend. According to On3's Jeffrey Lee, those plans have been canceled. It's unclear why McCall canceled his visit. Earlier this week, he announced his intentions to enter the NCAA transfer portal. Auburn sounded like a very intriguing...
AUBURN, AL
247Sports

Breaking down which Georgia Bulldogs are impacted by NCAA postseason waiver

The NCAA made significant news Friday by issuing a one-time waiver in regards to college football’s postseason. This waiver exempts postseason participation from the limit of four games that a player may participate in without using a year of eligibility. This waiver applies to all FBS postseason games that occur after December 15, which is to say all bowl games or College Football Playoff games.
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

Oklahoma football: Bob Stoops praises Caleb Williams after USC, ex-Sooners QB wins Heisman Trophy

Caleb Williams won the Heisman Trophy in his first season with the USC Trojans, but the former five-star recruit got his start last season at Oklahoma, playing under the same head coach in Lincoln Riley. After Riley departed for USC, Williams played in the Sooners’ Alamo Bowl win under former OU coach Bob Stoops. The legendary coach that took note of what Williams did in his Heisman campaign.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

Deion Sanders' sons, Shedeur and Shilo, enter NCAA transfer portal after Jackson State football's final game

Deion Sanders' sons, Shedeur and Shilo, entered the NCAA transfer portal after Jackson State football's final game — Saturday's 41-34 overtime loss to North Carolina Central in the Celebration Bowl. Colorado hired Sanders Dec. 3 to be Buffaloes' next head coach, following three seasons (one spring, two fall) in two years with the Tigers from 2021-22.
JACKSON, MS
247Sports

BREAKING: Another defensive starter enters the portal

Just when you think things are starting to calm down in the transfer portal, it flares back up again. According to a source, West Virginia's starting nose tackle Jordan Jefferson has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal. Jefferson arrived in Morgantown in 2019 as one of the first true commits for...
MORGANTOWN, WV
247Sports

Auburn defensive lineman commitment sees golden opportunity

Opportunity is awaiting for Wilky Denaud and the Auburn defensive line commitment said on Sunday after his second official visit to the Plains he is eager to get started. An early graduate from John Carroll High School in Fort Pierce, Fla., the four-star prospect will be back in Auburn next month to begin his days as a college athlete.
AUBURN, AL
247Sports

BREAKING: Kansas State secures transfer Marques Sigle

For the second straight offseason a former North Dakota Bison is trading in his green and yellow for purple and white, as Marques Sigle announced his intent to transfer to K-State ahead of the 2023 season. A 6-foot, 195 pound defensive back who has three years to play two, Sigle's...
MANHATTAN, KS
247Sports

247Sports

66K+
Followers
408K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy