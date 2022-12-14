ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

fallriverreporter.com

Report: Massachusetts economy threatened by demographic shifts

The number of people between the ages of 20 and 64 in Massachusetts peaked in 2018, has declined by 50,000 since then, and is projected to fall by another 120,000 by 2030, a trend that a leading business group says will constrain the state’s economic opportunities and requires aggressive countermeasures.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WBUR

Healey sketches out plans, priorities for new administration

Maura Healey spent eight years as Massachusetts attorney general. Now she has just a few more weeks to prepare to take office as governor. She said one of the first orders of business is finding strong people to run major parts of state government. On Friday, she named former Lynn schools superintendent Patrick Tutwiler as secretary of education. But there are many other picks left. And Healey said she has had a schedule packed with meetings, getting suggestions and advice.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
amherstindy.org

Opinion: Local And Green – Climate Activists Pushing The Boundaries In Massachusetts

This column appeared previously in the Amherst Bulletin. Fueled by the recently reported acceleration of climate change and the passage of sweeping federal climate legislation, Massachusetts climate action advocacy is taking off. Add to that the election of a governor who is “woke” to climate action, and we have a recipe for success on the state and local level.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WUPE

Massachusetts Tiniest Town Has a Population Only in Double Digits

The New England states are some of the most densely populated throughout the county, so you would mostly expect any town throughout any of its states to have a relatively decent population. In fact, throughout the New England states, there are 235 people per square mile on average, which is much higher than the national average of 79.56 people per square mile. However, despite the fact that Massachusetts has the highest population of all the New England states, one of its towns has population that is even less than the national average of people per square mile.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston

The current rental voucher system is leaving out about 335,000 households. Could universal vouchers address that?

A new report calls for $3.2 billion investment for "universal" rental aid in Mass. Rental assistance measures have been shown to alleviate poverty, reduce homelessness, and bring better health outcomes, as well as transform people’s lives. But, a new report shows that in Massachusetts the help available doesn’t get close to the amount residents need — with roughly 335,000 households in eligible income brackets left to fend for themselves.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
nashobavalleyvoice.com

Trust funds urged in fight against poverty

Massachusetts lawmakers should advance an at-birth publicly funded trust fund program for lower-income Massachusetts residents, according to new report from the state Treasury. The Baby Bonds Task Force organized by Treasurer Deborah Goldberg and the Office of Economic Empowerment is recommending the Legislature pass a law to create baby bonds...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

Mass. Gov.-elect Maura Healey names Patrick Tutwiler education secretary

Gov.-elect Maura Healey and Lt. Gov.-elect Kim Driscoll announced another Cabinet selection on Friday, coming days after their initial three high-profile hires. Patrick Tutwiler, the former Lynn Public Schools superintendent and headmaster at Boston Public Schools, will serve as the secretary of the Executive Office of Education for the incoming Healey-Driscoll administration. He currently serves as the senior program officer at the Boston-based Barr Foundation, a grantmaking organization focused on arts, climate and education.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
travelyouman.com

3 Top Liveaboard Marinas Massachusetts Compared

Some people’s choice of a permanent homeport will be influenced by geography, but it’s not always a question of whether locations are “better” or “nicer” than others. That is arbitrary. Your preferences, requirements, and dealbreakers will ultimately determine the decision you choose. You could be seeking a bustling metropolitan lifestyle, a touch of southern charm, a sunny island getaway, or a mix of all of these things.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WBEC AM

MA Residents Could See Some Relief In Housing Expenses

There is no doubt the cost of living has spiraled out of control as fewer than half of Bay State households are eligible to receive state rental aid as they are currently unable to tap into a mix of available subsidies. However, policymakers could address this controversial issue by committing to a massive, multibillion-dollar expansion of rental vouchers.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WNAW 94.7

Big Box Department Store Returns to Massachusetts, A Hoax?

Not trying to crush anyone's hopes and dreams by all means when it comes to nostalgia in Massachusetts. Especially the Berkshires and we only report the facts here. This article is a follow up to last one about the possibility of Ames Department Stores making a return in 2023 according to amesstores.com. Check out the previous article by clicking here.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
rnbcincy.com

Boston Approves Creation of Reparations Task Force

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Boston’s City Council unanimously approved the creation of a reparations commission. As reported by WGBH, the city council’s move will establish a five-person task force to consider proposals on reparations. It could require the task force to make...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Keller @ Large: Where have all the workers gone?

BOSTON - From doctors' offices and restaurants to schools and stores, we've seen worker shortages everywhere. And now we may know why.It's not necessarily because people don't want to work anymore as much as they just don't live here anymore."Massachusetts has had the luxury for a long time of thinking people will come here," says Eileen McAnneny, president of the Massachusetts Taxpayers Foundation (MTF). But according to a new MTF study, that has become wishful thinking."Declining birthrate, an aging population, less international immigration, it's all coming to a head," says McAnneny.And people are voting with their feet. The study finds we're...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
whdh.com

Baker withdraws pardon petition for Amiraults

BOSTON (WHDH) - A day after officials heard emotional testimony at a pardon hearing, Gov. Charlie Baker has withdrawn a pardon petition for two siblings previously convicted of sexually abusing children at a Malden day care. Gerald Amirault, his sister Cheryl Amirault LeFave, and their mother Violet Amirault, were convicted...
MALDEN, MA

