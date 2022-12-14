Read full article on original website
Related
WCVB
Gov.-elect Maura Healey outlines her developing plans for education, MBTA, housing, climate
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Massachusetts Gov.-Elect Maura Healey revealed details about her approaches to several significant challenges facing the state and her upcoming administration on Friday. It was her first sit-down interview since herhistoric election win. The interview recorded at NewsCenter 5's studio will be broadcast in its entirety on...
fallriverreporter.com
Report: Massachusetts economy threatened by demographic shifts
The number of people between the ages of 20 and 64 in Massachusetts peaked in 2018, has declined by 50,000 since then, and is projected to fall by another 120,000 by 2030, a trend that a leading business group says will constrain the state’s economic opportunities and requires aggressive countermeasures.
WBUR
Healey sketches out plans, priorities for new administration
Maura Healey spent eight years as Massachusetts attorney general. Now she has just a few more weeks to prepare to take office as governor. She said one of the first orders of business is finding strong people to run major parts of state government. On Friday, she named former Lynn schools superintendent Patrick Tutwiler as secretary of education. But there are many other picks left. And Healey said she has had a schedule packed with meetings, getting suggestions and advice.
amherstindy.org
Opinion: Local And Green – Climate Activists Pushing The Boundaries In Massachusetts
This column appeared previously in the Amherst Bulletin. Fueled by the recently reported acceleration of climate change and the passage of sweeping federal climate legislation, Massachusetts climate action advocacy is taking off. Add to that the election of a governor who is “woke” to climate action, and we have a recipe for success on the state and local level.
Massachusetts Tiniest Town Has a Population Only in Double Digits
The New England states are some of the most densely populated throughout the county, so you would mostly expect any town throughout any of its states to have a relatively decent population. In fact, throughout the New England states, there are 235 people per square mile on average, which is much higher than the national average of 79.56 people per square mile. However, despite the fact that Massachusetts has the highest population of all the New England states, one of its towns has population that is even less than the national average of people per square mile.
The current rental voucher system is leaving out about 335,000 households. Could universal vouchers address that?
A new report calls for $3.2 billion investment for "universal" rental aid in Mass. Rental assistance measures have been shown to alleviate poverty, reduce homelessness, and bring better health outcomes, as well as transform people’s lives. But, a new report shows that in Massachusetts the help available doesn’t get close to the amount residents need — with roughly 335,000 households in eligible income brackets left to fend for themselves.
nashobavalleyvoice.com
Trust funds urged in fight against poverty
Massachusetts lawmakers should advance an at-birth publicly funded trust fund program for lower-income Massachusetts residents, according to new report from the state Treasury. The Baby Bonds Task Force organized by Treasurer Deborah Goldberg and the Office of Economic Empowerment is recommending the Legislature pass a law to create baby bonds...
WBUR
Proposed permanent housing building for those experiencing homelessness raises concerns with some Dorchester residents
Residents have a little less than three weeks left to submit comments on a proposal to convert a Dorchester hotel into permanent housing for those who are experiencing homelessness. "Hotels really are, in so many ways, the ideal conversion for ... single people who ... just need a little bit...
Mass. Gov.-elect Maura Healey names Patrick Tutwiler education secretary
Gov.-elect Maura Healey and Lt. Gov.-elect Kim Driscoll announced another Cabinet selection on Friday, coming days after their initial three high-profile hires. Patrick Tutwiler, the former Lynn Public Schools superintendent and headmaster at Boston Public Schools, will serve as the secretary of the Executive Office of Education for the incoming Healey-Driscoll administration. He currently serves as the senior program officer at the Boston-based Barr Foundation, a grantmaking organization focused on arts, climate and education.
$200 And $400 Short-Term Checks For 600 Massachusetts Households
A new short-term universal basic income (UBI) program is underway. It is worth $200 and $400 for eligible recipients. The first installment of the program benefitted 2000 Massachusetts residents via monthly payments. It lasted from November 2020 to August 2021.
travelyouman.com
3 Top Liveaboard Marinas Massachusetts Compared
Some people’s choice of a permanent homeport will be influenced by geography, but it’s not always a question of whether locations are “better” or “nicer” than others. That is arbitrary. Your preferences, requirements, and dealbreakers will ultimately determine the decision you choose. You could be seeking a bustling metropolitan lifestyle, a touch of southern charm, a sunny island getaway, or a mix of all of these things.
MA Residents Could See Some Relief In Housing Expenses
There is no doubt the cost of living has spiraled out of control as fewer than half of Bay State households are eligible to receive state rental aid as they are currently unable to tap into a mix of available subsidies. However, policymakers could address this controversial issue by committing to a massive, multibillion-dollar expansion of rental vouchers.
DiZoglio Taps Weinreich to Lead State Auditor Transition; Both Share Opposition to NDAs
A North Andover woman, who led the town in banning the use of taxpayer-paid nondisclosure agreements, has been named as director of state Auditor-elect Diana DiZoglio’s transition team. Sasha Weinreich’s job will be to “move the auditor-elect’s commitments forward and ensure the new administration’s readiness on Jan. 18.” She...
Big Box Department Store Returns to Massachusetts, A Hoax?
Not trying to crush anyone's hopes and dreams by all means when it comes to nostalgia in Massachusetts. Especially the Berkshires and we only report the facts here. This article is a follow up to last one about the possibility of Ames Department Stores making a return in 2023 according to amesstores.com. Check out the previous article by clicking here.
rnbcincy.com
Boston Approves Creation of Reparations Task Force
LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Boston’s City Council unanimously approved the creation of a reparations commission. As reported by WGBH, the city council’s move will establish a five-person task force to consider proposals on reparations. It could require the task force to make...
Thousands of Massachusetts residents without power from snow across state
As a winter storm surges across Massachusetts, thousands of electric customers have been left without power as of Friday morning, according to the Massachusetts state government power outage map. The map updates every 15 to 30 minutes with new data regarding customer power outages from Eversource in Eastern and Western...
Boston issues health warning related to recent sewage discharge
BOSTON — Boston Public Health has issued a warning related to recent sewage discharged into the Harbor, also known as a combined sewer overflow, which was the result of the heavy rain that flooded the region overnight and overwhelmed the sewer system. This prevents sewage backups into homes and businesses.
Here’s What Having a ‘Low Number’ License Plate Means in Massachusetts
Massachusetts is notorious for having a lot of laws, rules, and regulations. Some may seem excessive, annoying, and inconvenient but most laws in Massachusetts are there to protect its residents, especially when it comes to driving. You might think that Massachusetts laws are outrageous compared to the rest of the...
Keller @ Large: Where have all the workers gone?
BOSTON - From doctors' offices and restaurants to schools and stores, we've seen worker shortages everywhere. And now we may know why.It's not necessarily because people don't want to work anymore as much as they just don't live here anymore."Massachusetts has had the luxury for a long time of thinking people will come here," says Eileen McAnneny, president of the Massachusetts Taxpayers Foundation (MTF). But according to a new MTF study, that has become wishful thinking."Declining birthrate, an aging population, less international immigration, it's all coming to a head," says McAnneny.And people are voting with their feet. The study finds we're...
whdh.com
Baker withdraws pardon petition for Amiraults
BOSTON (WHDH) - A day after officials heard emotional testimony at a pardon hearing, Gov. Charlie Baker has withdrawn a pardon petition for two siblings previously convicted of sexually abusing children at a Malden day care. Gerald Amirault, his sister Cheryl Amirault LeFave, and their mother Violet Amirault, were convicted...
Comments / 5