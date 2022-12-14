ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Morning rundown: Congress avoids shutdown; defense bill passes

Congress avoids a government shutdown; the military vaccine mandate gets dropped as defense bill passes; a massive winter storm surges on; and nearly half of young adults are living with their parents. These stories and more highlight the morning rundown for Thursday, Dec. 16, 2022. Congress averts government shutdown. The...
House intelligence GOP and Democrats release dueling COVID reports

In another example of partisanship, Democrats and Republicans on the House Intelligence Committee released separate reports on COVID-19. The committee’s work is supposed to be nonpartisan, but the dueling reports highlight what each party has expressed concern about. For Democrats, their concerns are intelligence collection and how the Trump administration handled it. For Republicans, it’s COVID-19’s origins and the lab leak theory.
Regretful bills pushed through during ‘lame duck’ Congress

The midterm election results removed Democrats’ unified grip on power in Washington, D.C., and soon they’ll be facing a divided government. However, they still have a narrow window in which to pass bills into law before Republicans take over the majority in 2023. This “lame-duck” session, according to Straight Arrow News contributor Star Parker, is sparking Democrats to aggressively enact legislation their constituents don’t want – like the recently-passed same-sex marriage law.
