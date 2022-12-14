Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
HATCH Nonprofit in Huntsville Provides a Paid Culinary Training Program to Young Adults Between 18-24 Years OldZack LoveHuntsville, AL
A Huntsville Doctor with a History of Not Paying Payroll 'Failed to Pay One Employee for 150 Hours of Work'Zack LoveHuntsville, AL
4 Great Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Huntsville is Spending a Million to Recruit Workers but the City Still Needs a Solid Plan to Address Affordable HousingZack LoveHuntsville, AL
New Company Purchases the Huntsville Contract to Pick up Blue Recycle Carts After Bankruptcy & 2,000 Complaints CallsZack LoveHuntsville, AL
256today.com
UAH’s Christy: Western precipitation trends stable
HUNTSVILLE – Although the West has experienced major ups and downs in annual precipitation patterns, the amount of rainfall has been generally stable over the past 130 years, according to research by Dr. John Christy, a distinguished professor in the Department of Atmospheric and Earth Science at the University of Alabama in Huntsville.
WHNT-TV
Attorney Reacts to Madison Bus Incident
Huntsville attorney Eric Artrip, who has handled a number of cases involving schools in the area, said what he saw in the video clips was shocking. Huntsville attorney Eric Artrip, who has handled a number of cases involving schools in the area, said what he saw in the video clips was shocking.
themadisonrecord.com
‘100 Things to Do in Huntsville and North Alabama Before You Die’ ids popular places
MADISON – Connie Pearson can claim first-hand knowledge of the culture in hamlets to cities in her book, “100 Things to Do in Huntsville and North Alabama Before You Die.”. Pearson is lifelong resident of Athens, except for four years as a teaching missionary in the Andes Mountains...
Union protest, net-zero development, jailbreak movie: Down in Alabama
Remember the Vicky and Casey White jailbreak drama?. The only thing more predictable than that sad story ending badly was that there would be a movie made about it. Well, there already is one that’s billed to be “inspired” by the events. Also on today’s briefing:
Huntsville annexation stirs memories of Mazda Toyota recruitment
Huntsville’s latest annexation, approved Thursday by the city council, is a hefty plot of land just west of Interstate 65 in Limestone County that covers 1,220 acres. “That’s almost as big as Mazda Toyota,” said Shane Davis, the city’s director of urban and economic development. And...
osoblanco.org
What has Chasen Uptain been doing in Huntsville, Alabama, and who is he
Chasen Uptain was caught and charged with rape in Madison County, Alabama. He was from Huntsville and worked as an attendant specialist. Even though Chasen Uptain’s donation of money to help support downtown servers and bartenders got a lot of attention a long time ago, he is now seen as a sexual predator by the public.
256today.com
Botanical Garden venue named for Hank Isenberg
HUNTSVILLE — The Huntsville Botanical Garden’s Grand Hall has been named “Isenberg Grand Hall” to commemorate long-time supporter of the garden, Hank Isenberg. Isenberg, president and CEO of IronMountain Solutions, has served on the Huntsville Botanical Garden’s Board of Directors for three years. The newly...
Watch Sierra Space blow up a space habitat at historic NASA Alabama site
Explosive sounds come regularly enough from Huntsville’s Redstone Arsenal that locals look that direction and nod at every boom. Usually, the cause is a test at one of the Army’s ranges or, possibly, training by other base tenants like the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives. NASA’s...
weisradio.com
Gadsden’s Goodyear Plant Sold With New Jobs Coming
Gadsden, AL – An affiliate of Phoenix Investors (“Phoenix”) announced the acquisition of an approximately 3-million-square-foot Campus in Gadsden, Alabama. Phoenix’s unique business model and proven track record will enable multiple new industries and tenants to occupy the Campus. The available space is easily divisible for multi-tenant occupancy and will be marketed for lease.
Meta pauses construction on part of $1.5 billion Huntsville Data Center
Construction has temporarily halted on part of the $1.5 billion data center Meta is building in Huntsville as the company formerly known as Facebook redesigns a section of the project. “In order to best serve our needs for the future, we have decided to change the design of a portion...
Huntsville expected to be one of America’s biggest, most affordable real estate markets of 2023
Huntsville has been named one of the top 10 markets to watch in the coming year by the National Association of Realtors. In fact, according to the recent analysis, it is the most affordable area among the top 10. A forecast for 2023 by the association anticipates that next year...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Place in Alabama (-61°F!)
Discover the Coldest Place in Alabama (-61°F!) Widely known as the Heart of Dixie, Alabama is one of the states that makes up the American South. Located between Georgia in the east and Mississippi in the west, Alabama also borders the Gulf of Mexico in the south. Huntsville, Mobile, and Birmingham are some of the state’s largest and most important cities. Interspersed among the urban areas are thousands of miles of waterways and wetlands. The southern half of the state is chock full of American alligators, as well as snakes, turtles, and other water-loving creatures. While not generally known for its cold temperatures, there is one city that takes the title of coldest place in Alabama.
Prison-death lawsuit, Huntsville real estate, fishing info: Down in Alabama
Plaintiff’s argue that an inmate’s disturbing overheating death at a state prison should’ve been avoided. The National Association of Realtors has put Huntsville on its Top 10 markets to watch for 2023. The U.S. Supreme Court may decide whether there will be a retrial in an Alabama...
256today.com
A-P-T Research wins $67M Kennedy Space Center contract
HUNTSVILLE – A-P-T Research has been selected to continue as the provider of safety and mission assurance support services at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida, the company announced. The Huntsville-based engineering and programmatic services provider has served as the prime contractor for this effort since 2013 and was...
Auto parts, labor shortage leads to headaches for customers
Supply chain issues have been affecting the auto industry since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, but experts say the issue has also led to unethical practices by some mechanics.
256today.com
Mrs. Claus Stroll celebrates women-owned business
HUNTSVILLE — Mrs. Claus shows she’s the boss lady this weekend as the Mrs. Claus Snow Stroll celebrates the local women owned small businesses in Stovehouse’s Gas Light Alley. On Mrs. Claus’ demand at 6 p.m. today, snow machines will turn Gas Light Alley into a magical...
256today.com
Built to Serve, Not to Sell
Several formerly local banks have been closing offices, leaving town, or selling out to big banks lately, but that is not something Bank Independent thinks about. It may have already happened to you or could be happening soon. It is frustrating when the bank you trusted with your money, sold...
WAAY-TV
TRAFFIC ALERT: All lanes of I-65 to detour through Ardmore as work to clear crash scene continues
Emergency crews are still on the scene of a crash Friday morning that involved a tractor-trailer carrying a highly flammable and volatile chemical solution. Ardmore Volunteer Fire Department said as of 4 p.m., they were ready to begin trying to move the truck, but in order to do so safely, they need to divert traffic in all lanes of Interstate 65 away from the area near the Alabama-Tennessee state line.
‘Armed & dangerous’ robber at large in Madison County
Authorities are asking for the public's help in identifying and finding a person they say has robbed multiple businesses at gunpoint.
