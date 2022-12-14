ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

256today.com

UAH’s Christy: Western precipitation trends stable

HUNTSVILLE – Although the West has experienced major ups and downs in annual precipitation patterns, the amount of rainfall has been generally stable over the past 130 years, according to research by Dr. John Christy, a distinguished professor in the Department of Atmospheric and Earth Science at the University of Alabama in Huntsville.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

Attorney Reacts to Madison Bus Incident

Huntsville attorney Eric Artrip, who has handled a number of cases involving schools in the area, said what he saw in the video clips was shocking. Huntsville attorney Eric Artrip, who has handled a number of cases involving schools in the area, said what he saw in the video clips was shocking.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
osoblanco.org

What has Chasen Uptain been doing in Huntsville, Alabama, and who is he

Chasen Uptain was caught and charged with rape in Madison County, Alabama. He was from Huntsville and worked as an attendant specialist. Even though Chasen Uptain’s donation of money to help support downtown servers and bartenders got a lot of attention a long time ago, he is now seen as a sexual predator by the public.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
256today.com

Botanical Garden venue named for Hank Isenberg

HUNTSVILLE — The Huntsville Botanical Garden’s Grand Hall has been named “Isenberg Grand Hall” to commemorate long-time supporter of the garden, Hank Isenberg. Isenberg, president and CEO of IronMountain Solutions, has served on the Huntsville Botanical Garden’s Board of Directors for three years. The newly...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
weisradio.com

Gadsden’s Goodyear Plant Sold With New Jobs Coming

Gadsden, AL – An affiliate of Phoenix Investors (“Phoenix”) announced the acquisition of an approximately 3-million-square-foot Campus in Gadsden, Alabama. Phoenix’s unique business model and proven track record will enable multiple new industries and tenants to occupy the Campus. The available space is easily divisible for multi-tenant occupancy and will be marketed for lease.
GADSDEN, AL
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Coldest Place in Alabama (-61°F!)

Discover the Coldest Place in Alabama (-61°F!) Widely known as the Heart of Dixie, Alabama is one of the states that makes up the American South. Located between Georgia in the east and Mississippi in the west, Alabama also borders the Gulf of Mexico in the south. Huntsville, Mobile, and Birmingham are some of the state’s largest and most important cities. Interspersed among the urban areas are thousands of miles of waterways and wetlands. The southern half of the state is chock full of American alligators, as well as snakes, turtles, and other water-loving creatures. While not generally known for its cold temperatures, there is one city that takes the title of coldest place in Alabama.
ALABAMA STATE
256today.com

A-P-T Research wins $67M Kennedy Space Center contract

HUNTSVILLE – A-P-T Research has been selected to continue as the provider of safety and mission assurance support services at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida, the company announced. The Huntsville-based engineering and programmatic services provider has served as the prime contractor for this effort since 2013 and was...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
256today.com

Mrs. Claus Stroll celebrates women-owned business

HUNTSVILLE — Mrs. Claus shows she’s the boss lady this weekend as the Mrs. Claus Snow Stroll celebrates the local women owned small businesses in Stovehouse’s Gas Light Alley. On Mrs. Claus’ demand at 6 p.m. today, snow machines will turn Gas Light Alley into a magical...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
256today.com

Built to Serve, Not to Sell

Several formerly local banks have been closing offices, leaving town, or selling out to big banks lately, but that is not something Bank Independent thinks about. It may have already happened to you or could be happening soon. It is frustrating when the bank you trusted with your money, sold...
LEIGHTON, AL
WAAY-TV

TRAFFIC ALERT: All lanes of I-65 to detour through Ardmore as work to clear crash scene continues

Emergency crews are still on the scene of a crash Friday morning that involved a tractor-trailer carrying a highly flammable and volatile chemical solution. Ardmore Volunteer Fire Department said as of 4 p.m., they were ready to begin trying to move the truck, but in order to do so safely, they need to divert traffic in all lanes of Interstate 65 away from the area near the Alabama-Tennessee state line.
ARDMORE, AL

