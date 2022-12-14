As the hits kept coming on Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill on Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers, coach Mike Vrabel knew his team was in trouble. Even as well as the Titans defense was playing against Justin Herbert, one of the hottest quarterbacks in the NFL, Vrabel feared Tennessee (7-7) would have trouble snapping its three-game losing streak with his quarterback being under almost duress. ...

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 24 MINUTES AGO