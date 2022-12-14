ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carpinteria, CA

sitelinesb.com

What to Expect on the Bellosguardo Tour

Tickets for the tours of Bellosguardo, the mysterious estate on the bluff above East Beach, sold out immediately, but more tours will be announced in coming months, so sign up as a supporter on the Bellosguardo Foundation’s website to receive updates. If you were lucky enough to snag a...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
syvnews.com

Chumash tribe treats Solvang Senior Center members to autumn dinner

Seventy-five members of the Solvang Senior Center enjoyed a decadent autumn meal on Nov. 9, hosted by the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians and TEAM Chumash. As one of the most popular and highly anticipated dinner nights of the year, the hosts did not disappoint. They accommodated the needs of all members by providing curbside service for those who were unable to dine in.
SOLVANG, CA
News Channel 3-12

Parade of Lights shines with Out of This World! theme in Ventura

VENTURA, Calif.-The Ventura Harbor is the only local harbor with back to back boat parades. The Parade of Lights took place on Friday and Saturday nights. Boaters were inspired by an Out of This World! theme. Both parades were followed by a fireworks show that reflected on the water. People lined all sides of the The post Parade of Lights shines with Out of This World! theme in Ventura appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
VENTURA, CA
Noozhawk

BizHawk: Elena’s Kitchen Bringing a Taste of Home to Downtown

BizHawk is published weekly, and includes items of interest to the business community. Share your business news, including employee announcements and personnel moves, by emailing news@noozhawk.com. Three’s a charm. Elena’s Kitchen has opened at 738 State St. in Santa Barbara from the family that brought SB Sweets and City...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
visitventuraca.com

6 Holiday Treats to Make the Season Sweeter in Ventura

A holiday meal that doesn’t end with a dessert? I think we can all agree that that’s a meal no one would be satisfied with. So whether you’re hosting a holiday party, having an intimate family meal at home, or taking friends out on the town this season, you have to check out these holiday treats and desserts to make the season a little sweeter.
VENTURA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Coast Guard Responds to Grounded Boat on Santa Cruz Island

The Coast Guard, California Department of Fish and Wildlife Office of Spill Prevention and Response and Santa Barbara County established a unified command to continue its response to the 60-foot fishing vessel that ran aground on Santa Cruz Island Thursday morning. Coast Guard Sector Los Angeles/Long Beach watchstanders received a...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
vidanewspaper.com

Three Store Clerks in Oxnard Cited for Selling Alcohol to Minors

The Oxnard Police Department with assistance from the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control has cited three clerks in the City of Oxnard for selling alcohol to minors on December 9, 2022. The actions were the result of a minor decoy operation in which minors, under the direct supervision of police officers, attempted to purchase alcohol from 11 retail licensees in the City of Oxnard.
OXNARD, CA

