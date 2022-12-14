Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Weekend Southern California Storm Strengthening in ValuesSouthern California Weather ForceVentura County, CA
Flood Watch Issued for Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties Thursday Evening Through SundaySouthern California Weather ForceSan Luis Obispo County, CA
Series of Storm Systems to Impact Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Tonight Through the WeekendSouthern California Weather ForceSan Luis Obispo County, CA
Opinion: Some homeless people are snowbirdsDavid HeitzSanta Barbara, CA
Storm expected Thursday night into the weekend for parts of Southern CaliforniaSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles County, CA
Related
Christmas in the Country kicks off in Santa Maria
SANTA MARIA, Calif.- Visitors can look forward to a magical holiday light drive-through experience at The Elks Event Center. The post Christmas in the Country kicks off in Santa Maria appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
sitelinesb.com
What to Expect on the Bellosguardo Tour
Tickets for the tours of Bellosguardo, the mysterious estate on the bluff above East Beach, sold out immediately, but more tours will be announced in coming months, so sign up as a supporter on the Bellosguardo Foundation’s website to receive updates. If you were lucky enough to snag a...
syvnews.com
Chumash tribe treats Solvang Senior Center members to autumn dinner
Seventy-five members of the Solvang Senior Center enjoyed a decadent autumn meal on Nov. 9, hosted by the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians and TEAM Chumash. As one of the most popular and highly anticipated dinner nights of the year, the hosts did not disappoint. They accommodated the needs of all members by providing curbside service for those who were unable to dine in.
Good Samaritan Shelter hosted holiday toy drive for kids in need
SANTA MARIA, Calif.- Good Samaritan Shelter held its second annual toy drive to help benefit the children in need. The post Good Samaritan Shelter hosted holiday toy drive for kids in need appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Downtown Santa Barbara Organization Announces Holiday Décor Contest Winners
The Downtown Organization of Santa Barbara announced the winners of this year's Holiday Décor Contest.
Parade of Lights shines with Out of This World! theme in Ventura
VENTURA, Calif.-The Ventura Harbor is the only local harbor with back to back boat parades. The Parade of Lights took place on Friday and Saturday nights. Boaters were inspired by an Out of This World! theme. Both parades were followed by a fireworks show that reflected on the water. People lined all sides of the The post Parade of Lights shines with Out of This World! theme in Ventura appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Downtown Santa Barbara's Big Christmas Brass Show & Youth Makers Market tomorrow
The Santa Barbara community is invited to two free events happening in the downtown area tomorrow afternoon. Come on out and attend the Big Christmas Brass Show and the Youth Makers Market.
KTLA.com
Chrissy Teigen donates $10,000 to victims of devastating Southern California crash
A day at the fair turned to tragedy on the way home for a local family. They were involved in a devastating crash that injured their young son and caused his father to lose an arm. Their story appears to have captured the attention of a major celebrity. The family...
Noozhawk
BizHawk: Elena’s Kitchen Bringing a Taste of Home to Downtown
BizHawk is published weekly, and includes items of interest to the business community. Share your business news, including employee announcements and personnel moves, by emailing news@noozhawk.com. Three’s a charm. Elena’s Kitchen has opened at 738 State St. in Santa Barbara from the family that brought SB Sweets and City...
Roscoe’s Kitchen's grand opening in Santa Maria
Roscoe’s Kitchen 229 Town Center West will be welcoming the new year by celebrating its official grand opening Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, all weekend.
Seven Central Coast restaurants awarded a $3K "restaurant resilience" grant
Just in time for the holidays, seven Central Coast restaurants have been awarded a "restaurant resilience" grant from the California Restaurant and PG&E Corporation Foundations.
visitventuraca.com
6 Holiday Treats to Make the Season Sweeter in Ventura
A holiday meal that doesn’t end with a dessert? I think we can all agree that that’s a meal no one would be satisfied with. So whether you’re hosting a holiday party, having an intimate family meal at home, or taking friends out on the town this season, you have to check out these holiday treats and desserts to make the season a little sweeter.
Family building with special themed Lego sets at Santa Maria Public Library
The city of Santa Maria Public Library invites families to an afternoon of building, creating, and playing with special themed Lego sets tomorrow, Dec. 19 from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.
Lompoc man pleads guilty to 2017 Easter Sunday Orcutt homicide
Former Lompoc resident Jorge Tovar Fernandez pleads guilty to the April 2017 first-degree murder of Elyse Marie Erwin, according to the Santa Barbara District Attorney's Office. The post Lompoc man pleads guilty to 2017 Easter Sunday Orcutt homicide appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara Planning Commission Approves 6-Unit, Market-Rate Condo Project on Upper Eastside
In a break from apartments, the Santa Barbara Planning Commission approved a six-unit condominium project on the upper Eastside. The commission voted 5-1, with Jay Higgins in opposition, to grant four modifications and approve the project, despite some concerns from nearby residents. The project, at 533 E. Micheltorena St., calls...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Coast Guard Responds to Grounded Boat on Santa Cruz Island
The Coast Guard, California Department of Fish and Wildlife Office of Spill Prevention and Response and Santa Barbara County established a unified command to continue its response to the 60-foot fishing vessel that ran aground on Santa Cruz Island Thursday morning. Coast Guard Sector Los Angeles/Long Beach watchstanders received a...
Santa Maria Christmas in the Country drive-thru to start Thursday night following rain postponement
Santa Maria's Christmas in the Country drive-thru will start Thursday night, Dec. 15, following its postponement due to forecasted rain over the Dec. 10-11 weekend. The post Santa Maria Christmas in the Country drive-thru to start Thursday night following rain postponement appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
vidanewspaper.com
Three Store Clerks in Oxnard Cited for Selling Alcohol to Minors
The Oxnard Police Department with assistance from the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control has cited three clerks in the City of Oxnard for selling alcohol to minors on December 9, 2022. The actions were the result of a minor decoy operation in which minors, under the direct supervision of police officers, attempted to purchase alcohol from 11 retail licensees in the City of Oxnard.
Northern Branch Jail inmates celebrate completing college courses, one accomplishes certificate program
The Santa Barbara Sheriff's Office Programs Unit in partnership with Allan Hancock College honored 27 incarcerated students that completed college course while at the Northern Branch Jail. The post Northern Branch Jail inmates celebrate completing college courses, one accomplishes certificate program appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Comments / 0