VENTURA, Calif.-The Ventura Harbor is the only local harbor with back to back boat parades. The Parade of Lights took place on Friday and Saturday nights. Boaters were inspired by an Out of This World! theme. Both parades were followed by a fireworks show that reflected on the water. People lined all sides of the The post Parade of Lights shines with Out of This World! theme in Ventura appeared first on News Channel 3-12.

VENTURA, CA ・ 21 HOURS AGO