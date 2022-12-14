Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Lift Bridge Gives Hazard Warning To Christmas Boat Leaving Duluth
It's amazing to see how many views the Duluth Harbor Cam gets on their videos of ships arriving and departing Duluth. This video was just posted, and it already has nearly 8,000 views at the time of this article. Recently, the vessel Philip R. Clark departed Duluth and traveled under...
December 2022 Blizzard Enters History Books As Top-10 Two-Day Snowfall Event In Duluth
We've received a lot of snow, which isn't a surprise to anyone in the Northland. While it isn't done yet, snowfall totals have ranged between 20 to near 30 inches in places between Duluth and Grand Portage in the heaviest-hit areas along the Lake Superior North Shore. As of 9...
Good Morning America Reporter Goes Live In Duluth
It has definitely been a very eventful week, especially in the weather world! A massive blizzard moved in Tuesday (December 13th) and snow continues to be dumped across the state as we speak. We have seen so much snow during this period that the storm itself has made history as...
Over 18,000 Power Outages In The Northland Due To Wet & Heavy Snow
More than 18,000 homes were without power in both Minnesota and Superior, WI as of Thursday morning thanks to the heavy and wet snow from the winter storm. Over the past two days, Minnesota and other areas got packed with snow from the winter storm. The current snowfall even was a history-maker. It entered the history books for as a top-10 two-day snow event in Duluth reaching a total of 21.4 inches.
Minnesotans React To December Winter Storm 2022
Looks like we may get a white Christmas after all this year. Minnesota was heavily impacted the past few days by a winter storm that brought heavy and wet snow. Over the past two days, Minnesota and other areas got packed with snow from the winter storm. The current snowfall even was a history-maker. It entered the history books for as a top-10 two-day snow event in Duluth reaching a total of 21.4 inches.
Blatnik Bridge Replacement Plans Come Into Focus For Duluth + Superior Residents
It's still a ways off, but the plans are coming into focus. Twin Ports residents following the Blatnik Bridge replacement project got a better look at what the final design will most-likely look at during a public open house session held this week at the Superior Public Library. The public...
WLSSD To Seek State Funding For Duluth Clarifier Renovation
You've seen them - even if you don't have an immediate idea of what they do. The tall, white "domes" that reside alongside of I-35 in Duluth, on the Western Lake Superior Sanitary District's campus. They're clarifiers and the hold and process millions of gallons of wastewater at the treatment...
Aerial Lift Bridge Operators Warn Of Falling Snow Hazard
What a week it has been! The Northland was hit with a pretty monster snowstorm that is still happening at the time of writing this Thursday (December 15th). So far, parts of the Northland have seen nearly two feet of snow and counting. The massive snowstorm closed many schools in...
MnDOT Reminds Duluth Area Residents It’s Illegal To Push Or Pile Snow Onto Roads
The blizzard Northland residents were warned about last week has arrived and it's brought everything that was promised and more. This long-duration storm has already brought wet, heavy heart attack snow, strong winds, thundersnow, impressive snowfall totals and even falling sheets of ice. Once round one was over, many Northland...
Sorry Kids, Wisconsin Town Runs Out Of Snow Days By Mid December
There once was a time, not that long ago, when a snow day meant a free day for kids. I can still remember sitting in the kitchen listening to the radio and anxiously waiting for the radio DJ to announce my school's name on the closure list. My friends and I would rejoice, join up at a sledding hill, or go have a snowball fight. Snow days were something magical that didn't come around a lot for us, despite the fact that our winters were more brutal than they are now.
Cold Blast Expected Across Duluth Area Post Storm
Winter is officially here with a massive winter storm hitting the Northland. It is safe to say we will have a white Christmas in Duluth, whether you want one or not! However, the winter storm is just the first part of a long stretch of winter weather. Winter Storm Diaz...
MnDOT Hosting Meeting To Address 3 New Roundabouts On Duluth’s London Road
A recent study found that Minnesota and Wisconsin rank in the Top 10 of states with the most roundabouts. Now, it appears that Duluth will be adding three more to the state's tally with a project involving London Road. The Minnesota Department of Transportation announced they will be hosting a...
Duluth Skywalk System Closing At 7 PM Wednesday Due To Weather
Members of the public that use the Duluth Skywalk System to get around the downtown area will have to navigate elsewhere Wednesday night. In a message to members of the downtown community, the organization Downtown Duluth shared news Wednesday afternoon that the city's skywalk system would be closed at 7 pm Wednesday due to the winter storm continuing to impact the area.
Bentleyville, Spirit Mountain Close Wednesday Due To Weather
While fresh snow on the ground can add to the experience at both the Bentleyville Tour of Lights and Spirit Mountain, but the strong winds combined with heavy falling snow forced both Duluth attractions to close Wednesday. Our blizzard conditions in the Duluth area prompted both outlets to make the...
Did You Hear That? Thundersnow Rumbles Through Duluth Wednesday [VIDEO]
The Northland is getting a dose of heavy, wet snow; with Duluth and the North Shore getting pounded by the worst of the storm in the Northland Wednesday and Thursday. This is part of a large system that is impacting a huge part of the country. Seriously, it spans pretty much the entire north-south length of the United States!
DECC Announces 2023 Cider North Event
Here's a way to get through the long and brutal winters of the Northland: a fun event highlighting one of our favorite brews! The DECC just announced a 2023 event highlighting some of the best ciders in the state. Earlier this month, the DECC announced that 'The Price Is Right...
Life As A Plow Driver for Minnesota Department Of Transportation
Even the most hearty Northlander is keeping their fingers crossed that we don't get as much of the wet heavy snow that they are predicting, but with the white stuff knocking on the door, we are all at the mercy of the plow drivers who work tirelessly to make the roads as clear as possible for those people that have to get into work or travel.
Twin Ports Area School Closings, Delays, Other Weather Announcements
Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College - CLOSED 12/15. Superior Public & Parochial Schools - CLOSED 12/15. East Central - E-learning day 12/15, all after school activities cancelled, band & choir concerts moved to December 21. University of Wisconsin-Superior - Classes moved online 12/15. Willow River - E-learning day...
Hammond Avenue Reconstruction Project In Superior Hits A Roadblock
The announcement that the City of Superior was going to reconstruct Hammond Avenue brought rave reviews from daily drivers this past summer. The two-part project was expected to be completed during the summers of 2023 and 2024. Those plans, though are now on hold - at least for the time...
Duluth Mayor Emily Larson Is Running For Third Term
Emily Larson started her political career in Duluth as part of the city council and then successfully ran for mayor back in 2015. She made history by being the first female to hold that position. Moving forward seven years Larson held a press conference on the lakewalk in Canal Park stating that she is going to run for a third term Her slogan for the future of Duluth is "Building a better Duluth."
MIX 108
Duluth, MN
11K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
MIX 108 plays the Northland's #1 hit music mix and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Duluth, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0