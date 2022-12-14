A recent New York Times investigation of gun violence among children reported a sharp increase of gun deaths among children in both 2020 and 2021. “There were two things that I feel are largely responsible,” New Mexico State University Public Health Professor Jagdish Khubchandani tells the Times. “One is the socioeconomic upheaval that occurred in the country. No. 2 is that the share of households with children that own guns keeps increasing.” A new proposal from Santa Fe Mayor Alan Webber, co-sponsored by Councilors Amanda Chavez and Carol Romero-Wirth, specifically targets guns and children, but city councilors tell SFR they have reservations about the mayor’s idea to skirt the state constitution’s prohibition against regulating arms by leaning on a state law that bans weapons in locations used for school-related activities. Legal questions about the proposition stymied the Quality of Life Committee, which voted unanimously last week to postpone considering the proposal until next month. “I think us as a governing body, we do not have the authority to take such action,” Councilor Michael Garcia told the committee.

SANTA FE, NM ・ 2 DAYS AGO