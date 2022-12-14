Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
What’s happening around New Mexico Dec. 16 – 22
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from December 9 – December 15. Albuquerque Dec. 16-22 – 2022 River of Lights – The River of Lights will be at the ABQ BioPark Botanic Gardens until December 30. The event will feature light sculptures, displays, and treats for everyone to enjoy. Tickets Mon-Thurs are $14 for […]
Recipes: Enchiladas and Red and Green Chile Sauces
Red and green chiles are key ingredients of New Mexican cuisine. The Santa Fe School of Cooking offers "Sunday Morning" viewers their recipes for Enchiladas, and the sauces that accompany them, red or green (or both!), as seen in the school's newest cookbook, "Celebrating the Foods of New Mexico." Be...
Lanes on University Boulevard temporarily shortened
The change will last longer than a day.
ladailypost.com
Santa Fe Indian School Holiday Bazaar Dec. 17
From the Santa Fe Indian School Parent Advisory Council:. Black Friday and Cyber Monday have come and gone, but the busy holiday shopping season is still very much underway, and the Santa Fe Indian School Parent Advisory Council’s (SFIS PAC) Holiday Bazaar is a perfect opportunity to find beautiful, one-of-a-kind gifts made by local artists.
New Mexico law enforcement groups spend day with kids for ‘Shop with a Cop’
The Grinch even made an appearance, but he was quickly apprehended by law enforcement!
Santa Fe Reporter
City Councilors Balk at Mayor’s Gun Proposal
A recent New York Times investigation of gun violence among children reported a sharp increase of gun deaths among children in both 2020 and 2021. “There were two things that I feel are largely responsible,” New Mexico State University Public Health Professor Jagdish Khubchandani tells the Times. “One is the socioeconomic upheaval that occurred in the country. No. 2 is that the share of households with children that own guns keeps increasing.” A new proposal from Santa Fe Mayor Alan Webber, co-sponsored by Councilors Amanda Chavez and Carol Romero-Wirth, specifically targets guns and children, but city councilors tell SFR they have reservations about the mayor’s idea to skirt the state constitution’s prohibition against regulating arms by leaning on a state law that bans weapons in locations used for school-related activities. Legal questions about the proposition stymied the Quality of Life Committee, which voted unanimously last week to postpone considering the proposal until next month. “I think us as a governing body, we do not have the authority to take such action,” Councilor Michael Garcia told the committee.
Albuquerque police look into shooting; 1 reported dead
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are investigating a homicide in southeast Albuquerque. A shooting was reported on Coal Avenue near 11th Street. Police said one person is dead. However, no other information has been provided.
newmexicomagazine.org
Gift a Taste of New Mexico
Flyby Provisions can help you gift your love of New Mexico to the world. THINK OF FLYBY PROVISIONS AS SANTA’S little helper. The outfit began as a web store in 2019 but this past May debuted its brick-and-mortar shop in downtown Albuquerque, carrying made–in–New Mexico treats for everyone on your gift list. Its products testify to owner Gina Riccobono’s dedication to supporting local farms and makers. The wildly eclectic array runs the gamut from chile-spiced pistachios and red- and green-chile granola to bison jerky and hot sauces. You’ll find tea towels emblazoned with roasting chiles and playful Santa Fe dogs, piñon body oil, lavender-scented matches, lavender caramels, and much, much more. Shoppers can peruse the goodies and fill their own shopping cart or choose gift boxes with themes like Taste of New Mexico, Love from New Mexico, Movie Night by Los Poblanos, and New Mexico Homesick Box. Corporate gift boxes are available, too, to thank your best customers this year.
1 charged in connection to fatal UNM shooting
New details have emerged in the deadly UNM shooting in November.
ladailypost.com
Daily Postcard: Blue Skies & Snowcapped Sangre de Cristos
Daily Postcard: Sunny blue skies and snowcapped Sangre de Cristo Mountains viewed Friday from N.M. 502 heading east toward Pojoaque. Photo by Carol A. Clark/ladailypost.com.
KOAT 7
How safe are New Mexico schools?
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Incidents involving guns at schools are on the rise nationwide and in New Mexico, with the latest Wednesday at West Mesa High School. Albuquerque Public Schools reported a gun fired off inside a student's backpack during class. According to Albuquerque Public Schools police morning reports, there have been several incidents involving guns on APS school grounds within the 2022 school year, which has sparked concern for many.
Plans underway for abandoned Albuquerque water park
“I'd like to see it turn into something, definitely something fun, not just there as an eyesore where it's not really serving any purpose."
Santa Fe man barricades himself inside home for nearly 7 hours
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man was arrested after barricading himself inside a Santa Fe home for hours. James Martinez, 43, allegedly threw a hammer and groceries at his elderly mother and threatened to kill her when police arrived at the home on the 4700 block of Viento Del Norte. Martinez refused to open the […]
KOAT 7
Gun used by Brandon Travis during UNM shooting was stolen
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Target 7 is uncovering more details in the deadly shooting that happened on November 19th at the University of New Mexico campus, when New Mexico State University basketball player Mike Peake killed 19-year-old Brandon Travis in what police say was self-defense. State Police have now confirmed...
Lapel video shows October fight linked to UNM shooting
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – For the first time, we are seeing what happened through the eyes of a New Mexico State Police Officer on October 15. That night, a fight broke out at the big rivalry game between the New Mexico State (NMSU) Aggies and the University New Mexico (UNM) Lobos. Lapel video shows a […]
KRQE News 13
KRQE Newsfeed: Life sentence, APD traffic tickets, Cold weekend temperatures, Homeless, Toys for Tots
[1] Man sentenced for role in 4-year-old’s death in 2019 – A New Mexico man will serve a life sentence in prison for beating a 4-year-old boy to death. Thursday, state prosecutors read statements and explained the horrific abuse 4-year-old James Dunklee went through at the hands of Zerrick Marquez. Dunklee had a total of 30 injuries across his body, including skull fractures, broken bones and multiple bruises.
Long gone: UNM defensive coordinator leaves Lobos, per report
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For the second time in 15 years, Rocky Long is leaving the University of New Mexico football program. Per a tweet from ESPN 101.7 The TEAM, the Lobos defensive coordinator is leaving UNM to join Syracuse for the same position. KRQE Sports reached out to both universities, however, UNM would not confirm, […]
Transitional Housing program showing success after its first year in Española
“You know, I had to stop and think and you know, I was just surviving, and now, I finally think I have that chance to finally live,” someone involved in the program said.
U-Haul crash damages Albuquerque phone service store
The crash happened Friday morning.
Florida man accused of striking wife with Christmas tree after asked to help make dinner
A Florida man was arrested on Monday evening after he was accused of hitting his wife with a Christmas tree when she asked for help with dinner.
Comments / 0