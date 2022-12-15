ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HuffPost

Kehlani ‘Sick To My Stomach’ After Alleged Sexual Assault By Fan

By Jazmin Tolliver
HuffPost
HuffPost
 26 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Oo1lY_0jj0xOlP00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VJQ3U_0jj0xOlP00 Singer Kehlani is speaking out after being sexually assaulted following a recent concert.

Kehlani is speaking out after allegedly being sexually assaulted by a fan while being escorted through a crowd.

The “Get Away” singer, who uses they/them pronouns, took to social media on Monday night to post a since-deleted Instagram story detailing the encounter that left them feeling “endlessly triggered and mindblown.”

“I’ve made video after video after video and deleted it because I don’t want any video of me as angry, triggered, crying upset as I am anywhere,” they wrote, according to Billboard and screenshots circulating on social media.

The Grammy-nominated musician continued: “That does not give any of you the right to cross a boundary like sticking your hands up my skirt & pulling my underwear to TOUCH MY GENITALS as I am being escorted through a crowd after performing.”

Adding that the incident was particularly traumatizing as a survivor of sexual assault, Kehlani said: “This shit made me sick to my stomach. As a victim of sexual assault, I am endlessly triggered and mindblown.”

Though Kehlani has not shared where or when the alleged assault happened, the 27-year-old star performed at the O2 Victoria Warehouse in Manchester, England, on their Blue Water Road Trip tour the same night they posted on Instagram. They also appeared at an after-party in the same city that night.

In 2019, Kehlani spoke about surviving sexual assault, sharing on the podcast “Sunday Gems” that they were a victim of rape.

“There is nothing I can say that is new, that I feel like is providing a real take, that I feel isn’t gonna take away from the conversation,” they explained, according to Complex .

“I don’t want to add more hurt, I don’t want to add more pain. All I want to say is, ‘Sending love to everybody who’s on a healing path right now, and sending love to everybody who needs it. And if you’re apologizing for abuse, you’re disgusting, suck my dick.’ You know what I’m saying?” Kehlani said, adding that they were not hesitant to share their experience with sexual assault on social media.

At the apex of the #MeToo movement in 2017, the singer-songwriter offered some powerful words of encouragement to women: “We are women, we are life, we are the life source,” they told Billboard .

Kehlani added, “That can be scary for people and it can result in terrible things, but don’t forget who you came from and what you are. Don’t forget your power, don’t let any trauma take away your power. That’s easier said than done, but you got this.”

Earlier this year, Kehlani expressed support for those who were sexually assaulted by actor Kaalan “KR” Walker. In October, the “Superfly” star was convicted of raping multiple women and was sentenced to 50 years to life in prison.

“I am standing with the victims of a serial RAPIST who I know personally to be aggressive, dangerous and twisted,” they wrote at the time, according to Revolt .

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, please reach out to the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org for support and resources.

Comments / 9

Related
Ceebla Cuud

A Husband Abandoned His Wife After She Gave Birth to Their Fifth Set of Twins

After his wife just gave birth to their sixth set of twins, a Ugandan man allegedly picked up and left his growing family. Having children is a mixed blessing; some individuals would be overjoyed to have even one, while others have no qualms about casting theirs aside. Consider the case of the Ugandan man who snapped after learning that his wife had just given birth to their fifth set of twins. Even though Nalongo Gloria has had many sets of twins, she has never used in vitro fertilization (IVF). The Ugandan mother has given birth to her ninth and tenth children, prompting reports that her husband, Ssalongo, has left the family because he felt he could no longer provide for them since "it wasn't natural."
Popculture

Ron Jeremy Unlikely to Stand Trial in Rape Cases After Severe Medical Diagnosis

Former adult film performer Ron Jeremy is unlikely to stand trial after he was diagnosed with "severe dementia." The 69-year-old Jeremy's trial on 30 counts of sexual assault was scheduled to start later this month. However, mental health experts called by prosecutors and Jeremy's defense team said he suffers from dementia and there is no reason to believe he is faking the condition, Los Angeles County Deputy District Attorney Paul Thompson wrote in a letter obtained by the Los Angeles Times on Friday.
Ceebla Cuud

A Man Discovered That His Wife of Two Weeks Was Actually a Man

Upon learning that he had married a guy without realizing it, a clergyman in Uganda was removed from his position as imam (the head of a mosque). Sheikh Mohammed Mutumba, 27, has been fired as a cleric at the mosque after his newlywed wife was caught stealing a television from a neighbor. However, the unexpected discovery that the imam's wife, Swabullah Nabukeera, was actually a male rather than the crime itself, led to his suspension. Mutumba was distraught to learn that his wife was a man. The officials at the mosque nonetheless opted to suspend him in order to 'preserve the purity of their faith.' Mutumba and his young "wife" tied the knot in a religious ceremony based on Islamic customs. Both newlyweds can be seen beaming in photos shot at the celebration, featuring their loved ones. A friend of the imam informed reporters that the bride had deceived everyone who had met her with her voice and demeanor.
HuffPost

HuffPost

248K+
Followers
14K+
Post
121M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy