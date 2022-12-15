Kehlani ‘Sick To My Stomach’ After Alleged Sexual Assault By Fan

Singer Kehlani is speaking out after being sexually assaulted following a recent concert.

The “Get Away” singer, who uses they/them pronouns, took to social media on Monday night to post a since-deleted Instagram story detailing the encounter that left them feeling “endlessly triggered and mindblown.”

“I’ve made video after video after video and deleted it because I don’t want any video of me as angry, triggered, crying upset as I am anywhere,” they wrote, according to Billboard and screenshots circulating on social media.

The Grammy-nominated musician continued: “That does not give any of you the right to cross a boundary like sticking your hands up my skirt & pulling my underwear to TOUCH MY GENITALS as I am being escorted through a crowd after performing.”

Adding that the incident was particularly traumatizing as a survivor of sexual assault, Kehlani said: “This shit made me sick to my stomach. As a victim of sexual assault, I am endlessly triggered and mindblown.”

Though Kehlani has not shared where or when the alleged assault happened, the 27-year-old star performed at the O2 Victoria Warehouse in Manchester, England, on their Blue Water Road Trip tour the same night they posted on Instagram. They also appeared at an after-party in the same city that night.

In 2019, Kehlani spoke about surviving sexual assault, sharing on the podcast “Sunday Gems” that they were a victim of rape.

“There is nothing I can say that is new, that I feel like is providing a real take, that I feel isn’t gonna take away from the conversation,” they explained, according to Complex .

“I don’t want to add more hurt, I don’t want to add more pain. All I want to say is, ‘Sending love to everybody who’s on a healing path right now, and sending love to everybody who needs it. And if you’re apologizing for abuse, you’re disgusting, suck my dick.’ You know what I’m saying?” Kehlani said, adding that they were not hesitant to share their experience with sexual assault on social media.

At the apex of the #MeToo movement in 2017, the singer-songwriter offered some powerful words of encouragement to women: “We are women, we are life, we are the life source,” they told Billboard .

Kehlani added, “That can be scary for people and it can result in terrible things, but don’t forget who you came from and what you are. Don’t forget your power, don’t let any trauma take away your power. That’s easier said than done, but you got this.”

Earlier this year, Kehlani expressed support for those who were sexually assaulted by actor Kaalan “KR” Walker. In October, the “Superfly” star was convicted of raping multiple women and was sentenced to 50 years to life in prison.

“I am standing with the victims of a serial RAPIST who I know personally to be aggressive, dangerous and twisted,” they wrote at the time, according to Revolt .

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, please reach out to the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org for support and resources.