Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Crime Stoppers looking to solve Springfield arson incidents
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon County Crime Stoppers is looking for information that can assist the Springfield Fire Department Arson Investigators in two separate arson investigations at elementary schools. Drew Szabados, Crime Stoppers Coordinator for Sangamon and Menard Counties, said the fires happened outside Washington Middle School and Matheny-Withrow Elementary School the morning of Dec. […]
Decatur man arrested in deadly U.S. 36 hit-and-run
LONG CREEK, Ill. (WCIA) — A 61-year-old Decatur man has been arrested and charged in connection to a deadly hit-and-run incident that happened on U.S. Route 36 earlier this week. Carry Floyd is charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving a death, a Class 1 felony. He was arrested by agents of the […]
New Berlin teenager dies in car crash
SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA)– The Sangamon County Coroner, Jim Allmon, has identified a teenager killed in a crash in Morgan County as 16-year-old Kelly Peters. Allmon says she was taken to HSHS St. John’s Hospital on Friday after a motor vehicle crash, where she later died. The coroner and State Police are investigating.
25newsnow.com
2 juveniles charged as adults for theft of 25 guns from Bloomington business
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - Two juveniles are being tried as adults for allegedly stealing 25 guns from a Bloomington sporting goods store in December of last year, with one of the stolen firearms being used to shoot a 13-year-old boy in Peoria. Earlier this week, 14-year-old Antwan Freeman appeared...
1470 WMBD
Woman wanted for Attempted Murder in Woodford County arrested
EUREKA, Ill. – A woman who has been wanted on charges of Attempted Murder stemming from an incident earlier this month in Woodford County has been arrested. Woodford County Sheriffs Department officials say Gabrielle Sturdivant, 21, was arrested Friday in Springfield by U.S. Marshals. It’s not clear if she is being brought back to Woodford County.
foxillinois.com
Police: 14-year-old girl arrested for striking teacher
JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (KHQA) — A 14-year-old girl was arrested on Friday for striking a teacher, according to a Jacksonville police report. Police were called to the Jacksonville Middle School around 11:14 a.m. for a report of two girls fighting. An 11-year-old girl and the 14-year-old student were both issued...
Central Illinois Proud
Woman charged with attempted murder apprehended
WOODFORD, Ill. (WMBD)– Gabrielle Strudivant was arrested Friday for a charge of attempted murder. According to a Woodford Sheriff press release, The United States Marshal Fugitive Task Force apprehended her in the Springfield area. On Dec. 4 at approximately 4:21 a.m., Woodford dispatch received a call from Kappa Men’s...
1470 WMBD
Man arrested for shooting and carjacking
PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police say they have a man in custody for an alleged shooting and carjacking at a busy East Bluff area gas station. Peoria Police say Patrick Meyer, 24, was arrested Thursday and is facing charges of Aggravated Vehicular Hijacking and Aggravated Battery with a Firearm.
UPDATE: Coroner identifies pedestrian killed on U.S. 36
Update 6:45 p.m. BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Coroner has released the identity of the pedestrian who was found dead on U.S. Route 36 Thursday morning. Coroner Michael Day identified the victim as Norman D. Nicholas, 59 of Decatur. An autopsy conducted in Bloomington on Thursday confirmed that Nicholas died from multiple blunt […]
1470 WMBD
Former cabinet maker arrested on Deceptive Practices charges
PEORIA, Ill. – What started out as one complaint of fraud allegedly by a local businessman resulted in the businessman being arrested on what Peoria Police say is sixteen felony counts of Deceptive Practices. Peoria Police say Thomas Murray, 35, was arrested at his Pekin home Thursday. Police believe...
newschannel20.com
New information in death of woman hit by car
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Springfield police continue to investigate the death of a woman who was struck by more than one vehicle on Durkin Drive on Tuesday. Police say that Kanida Phanthourath was lying in the road and was hit by at least two cars. Officials say both vehicles...
Central Illinois Proud
UPDATE: Peoria shooting suspect identified
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Detectives have identified a juvenile suspect in Friday’s shooting incident, according to a Peoria Police press release. The suspect was being held at the Juvenile Detention Center for an unrelated case. He has been charged with Attempted Murder, Aggravated Discharge, Aggravated Battery with a Firearm, and Endangering the Life and Health of a Child.
Coroner identifies pedestrian killed in Springfield crash
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Coroner has identified a pedestrian who died on Wednesday after she was hit by a car the previous day. Coroner Jim Allmon identified the victim as Kanida Phanthourath, 33 of Springfield. Springfield police officials said Phanthourath was found at 5 p.m. on Durkin Drive near the intersection with […]
Illinois College student accused of armed robbery
JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A student at Illinois College is under arrest after a suspected armed robbery and home invasion on campus Wednesday morning. Devin Hall, 26, is charged with two counts of armed robbery and three counts of home invasion. He is currently being held at the Morgan County Detention Facility. The charges stem […]
25newsnow.com
Police: Driver suffered seizure before hitting apartment building porch
UPDATE 4:03 P.M. - Peoria Police spokesperson Semone Roth says the driver of a vehicle suffered a seizure before driving into the porch of an apartment building. Roth says damage to the building was very minor and the driver didn’t suffer any injuries from the impact. PEORIA (25 News...
Chatham Police warn of texting scam
CHATHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — The Chatham Police Department is warning the community of a scam it recently became aware of. Chatham Police officials said on the department Facebook page that the scammers are sending text messages to people that say department merchandise, like clothing, is for sale. The texts also provide a link to a […]
Central Illinois Proud
Suspect arrested after man shot in hand during fight
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — One man has been arrested after firing one round at another man during an argument Thursday morning, according to the Peoria Police Department. Officers reported to the 700 block of W. Joan Court just after 11:30 a.m. on Thursday and located an adult man who had a gunshot wound to his hand. The victim identified the shooter as 63-year-old Charles E. Jackson, with whom the victim had been arguing.
1470 WMBD
Two indicted by grand jury for stealing catalytic converters
PEORIA, Ill. – One of two men accused of taking catalytic converters off vehicles in a car dealership lot is pleading not guilty. Derrick Kline, 30, made the plea in court Thursday, after a grand jury Tuesday charged him with two counts of Possession of Stolen Motor Vehicle Parts. He and Charles Foster, 44, allegedly went to the Uftring Weston lot on War Memorial Drive November 28th and cut the parts off several vehicles.
wlds.com
Juvenile Severely Injured In Two-Vehicle Crash on Alexander Black Top Yesterday Morning
A two-vehicle crash yesterday morning at the intersection of the Frankllin-Alexander Road has left one juvenile severely injured. Preliminary reports from the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office yesterday afternoon indicated a 16 year old female juvenile was driving near the intersection of the Franklin-Alexander Road and Loami Road sometime around 8:30 yesterday morning and collided with another vehicle being driven by 19 year old Weston J. Watkins of New Berlin. The crash was reported by a passerby, according to a Morgan County Sheriff’s Department report this morning. According to this morning’s report, one of the drivers had been ejected from the vehicle and was lying in the roadway.
YAHOO!
Springfield man convicted of two crimes involving a minor; faces up to 30 years in prison
A Springfield man faces up to 30 years in prison after being convicted Tuesday of two crimes involving a minor. Matthew W. Faubel, 52, was found guilty of involuntary sexual servitude of a child and traveling to meet a minor, both felonies, following a two-day trial before Circuit Judge Ryan Cadagin in Springfield.
Comments / 0