KTUL
Holiday antlerless deer gun season opens in Oklahoma
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Hunters have another opportunity to enjoy a deer hunt before the end of the year. This year's holiday season will begin Sunday, Dec. 18, and run for 14 days statewide, except for the area west of the Panhandle. Even if hunters have already harvested the...
KTUL
Oklahomans meet indigenous Santa at First Americans Museum
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - The season is in full swing with Christmas just over a week away. The First Americans Museum invited families to a photo op with indigenous Santa in the Xchange Theater. Indigenous Santa says his suit was made specifically for native people, but he wants everyone to...
KTUL
Around 1.1 million Oklahomans expected to travel for holidays, AAA says
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Planning to travel for the holidays?. AAA Oklahoma says you are not alone. Around 1.1 million people in the Sooner state will journey 50 miles or more away from home from Dec. 23 to Jan. 2, AAA Oklahoma estimates. That’s an increase of 28,400 people...
KTUL
PHOTOS: Widespread snow storm inches across northern US
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSTM) — Periods of steady snow of varying intensity were expected to continue Friday through early Saturday morning before tapering off in New York. Overall, most of the snow should be light to moderate with occasional somewhat heavier bursts of heavy wet snow. However, snow intensities should not be overwhelming at any point.
KTUL
Historical Society looks back on Brad Pitt's Oklahoma roots, celebrating his birthday
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Historical Society is looking back on actor Brad Pitt's Oklahoma roots on his 59th birthday Sunday. Pitt was born on Dec. 18, 1963 in Shawnee. He is an acclaimed actor and producer who started acting in 1987. His first leading role came in...
KTUL
Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics helps seize 13 pounds of meth
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics worked with the Murray County Sheriff's Office, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, and the Wichita Police Department in a drug investigation. Nearly 13 pounds of meth was seized and an arrest was made for trafficking.
KTUL
ENDUI sobriety checkpoints in place across Green Country this weekend
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma troopers, deputies, and police are trying to make the roads a little safer this holiday season by setting up ENDUI sobriety checkpoints in an attempt to stop intoxicated drivers before they hurt someone. According to the state, over 400 people died last year due...
KTUL
Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics removes 28 pounds of meth, 7 pounds of cocaine from streets
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics recently removed 28 pounds of meth and 7 pounds of cocaine off the streets as part of an ongoing investigation. OBN reminds residents that criminal drug activity can be anonymously reported by sending a direct message on Facebook.
KTUL
Tulsa Public Schools teacher pay lags behind nearby districts
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma State Education Department has come out with the salary schedules for school districts across the state for the next school year. The state minimum for a teacher just starting out with a bachelor's degree is $36,601. Tulsa Public Schools pays more than that, but you don't have to go far to find other districts paying more than TPS.
KTUL
Oklahoma natives team up for holiday give back: giving away 2,000 gifts and more
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Saturday local families in need received a holiday blessing, getting Christmas gifts, meals, and even a chance to win a car. Oklahoma natives, DJ Lawayne Cherry, and Entrepreneur Ruben Carter partnered with Kalidy Kia, Roscoes Chicken and Waffles, and Hank's food truck to give away 2,000 gifts, meals, and more to brighten up the holidays for some local families.
