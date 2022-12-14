ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Comments / 0

Related
KTUL

Holiday antlerless deer gun season opens in Oklahoma

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Hunters have another opportunity to enjoy a deer hunt before the end of the year. This year's holiday season will begin Sunday, Dec. 18, and run for 14 days statewide, except for the area west of the Panhandle. Even if hunters have already harvested the...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTUL

Oklahomans meet indigenous Santa at First Americans Museum

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - The season is in full swing with Christmas just over a week away. The First Americans Museum invited families to a photo op with indigenous Santa in the Xchange Theater. Indigenous Santa says his suit was made specifically for native people, but he wants everyone to...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTUL

PHOTOS: Widespread snow storm inches across northern US

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSTM) — Periods of steady snow of varying intensity were expected to continue Friday through early Saturday morning before tapering off in New York. Overall, most of the snow should be light to moderate with occasional somewhat heavier bursts of heavy wet snow. However, snow intensities should not be overwhelming at any point.
MAINE STATE
KTUL

Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics helps seize 13 pounds of meth

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics worked with the Murray County Sheriff's Office, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, and the Wichita Police Department in a drug investigation. Nearly 13 pounds of meth was seized and an arrest was made for trafficking.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa Public Schools teacher pay lags behind nearby districts

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma State Education Department has come out with the salary schedules for school districts across the state for the next school year. The state minimum for a teacher just starting out with a bachelor's degree is $36,601. Tulsa Public Schools pays more than that, but you don't have to go far to find other districts paying more than TPS.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Oklahoma natives team up for holiday give back: giving away 2,000 gifts and more

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Saturday local families in need received a holiday blessing, getting Christmas gifts, meals, and even a chance to win a car. Oklahoma natives, DJ Lawayne Cherry, and Entrepreneur Ruben Carter partnered with Kalidy Kia, Roscoes Chicken and Waffles, and Hank's food truck to give away 2,000 gifts, meals, and more to brighten up the holidays for some local families.
OKLAHOMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy