FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
riograndeguardian.com
Julian Alvarez is joining Lone Star National Bank
MCALLEN, Texas – Rio Grande Valley native Julian Alvarez, the retiring representative for labor on the Texas Workforce Commission, is joining Lone Star National Bank as senior vice president. Alvarez made his announcement at a reception held in his honor by the Rio Grande Valley Partnership. The event was...
valleybusinessreport.com
Wreaths Across America Honors Veterans
Dec. 17 is National Wreaths Across America Day, a national event to remember, honor and teach about our nation’s veterans with the laying of wreaths at more than 3,400 cemeteries throughout the United States. This year, National Wreaths Across America Day will lay wreaths throughout the Valley. Wreath sponsorships...
Shipping container turned restaurant earns Top Performer award
HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Food Patrol is focused on McAllen and Mission for this week’s installment of the hit program “Food 4 Thought.” Antojitos Mexicanos El Búfalo at 1826 W. Mile 3 Road in Mission is this week’s Top Performer with a perfect score on their June 9th Hidalgo County Health Report. Owners […]
KRGV
Multiple outages reported throughout the Valley
More than 1,900 homes are without power Saturday. According to the Magic Valley Electric Cooperative outage map, more than 1,600 customers in the Las Milpas community in Pharr are affected by the outage. AEP reports 322 outages throughout Cameron and Hidalgo counties as of Saturday evening. The outages come the...
riograndeguardian.com
High traffic count numbers show major opportunity for fast food, retail, in Combes
COMBES, Texas – Combes Mayor Marco Sanchez believes there is enough traffic being generated at the intersection of I-69 East and FM 508 to attract major development along the Expressway. “I am pleased to say the traffic count numbers are now in and they’re right under 50,000. Forty-eight to...
Two Valley residents each win $100K from same lotto scratch game
Update: The original version of this story reported that one Rio Grande Valley resident won $100,000. Now, ValleyCentral has learned two winners from the Valley have claimed the top prize amount from the Texas Lottery’s Nutcracker Cash scratch-off game. RIO GRANDE CITY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Christmas arrived early for one lucky Rio Grande Valley woman […]
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM
Power outages reported across the Rio Grande Valley
RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Multiple outages have been reported across the Rio Grande Valley. At least nine outages have been reported throughout the RGV from AEP customers, according to the AEP Texas outage website. “They should be restored by 1 p.m.,” spokesperson for AEP, Eladio Jaimez said....
KRGV
Invasive plant species impacting Valley water supply
An invasive plant that was gone for years is back on the rise — and it's choking up the Rio Grande. Efforts to kill the South American Water Hyacinth aquatic plant haven’t worked, and it’s impeding the flow of the river. "It clogs up your intakes as...
McAllen may have low water pressure or no water at all
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen Public Utilities announced Wednesday morning that some residents may experience low water pressure or no water at all throughout the city. At 10:02 a.m., the McAllen Public Utilities Twitter page posted that some may experience low water pressure or no water at all in the area of N 6th Street […]
3 COVID-19 related deaths in Hidalgo County
HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department reported three deaths in the county between Tuesday and Thursday. A Donna woman in her 50s, a McAllen man in his 60s and a Weslaco man in his 60s were listed as those who died. This raises the county’s death toll to […]
LaMantia remains winner after recount for Senate District 27
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Cameron County Elections and Voter Registration Department has released the results of the recount for the Senate District 27 seat in South Texas. The recount confirmed Democrat Morgan LaMantia’s win by 7,839 in Cameron County, according to Cameron County Elections Administrator Remi Garza. Garza told ValleyCentral the recount concluded Friday. […]
Abbott calls for an investigation into the role of NGOs in aiding illegal border crossings into Texas
Yesterday I wrote an article about hundreds of migrants being released every day near the southern border with Mexico. Fox News had posted a video reportedly of hundreds of migrants being released by Border Patrol agents in Brownsville, Texas. The video shows migrants wearing masks and holding documents walking off a bus and into a building. There was no report on how the migrants entered Texas or where they were traveling next.
McAllen police search for theft suspect
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a man wanted in connection to thefts. Police said two arrest warrants were issued for Miguel Angel Meza, 33. According to police, the thefts happened Aug. 16 and Nov. 9 on the 700 block of S. Jackson Road. Surveillance footage captured an […]
KRGV
Woman whose father died in McAllen mobile home fire speaks out
A woman whose father died in a mobile home fire in McAllen last month continues to grieve. Judy Anne Gonzalez Rodriguez says she and her family are preparing to spend her first Christmas without her father, Adrian Gonzalez. Despite her loss, Rodriguez said something found in the rubble of her...
HCSO: Teens robbed Stripes at knife-point for money, 5 Mike’s Hard Lemonades
MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A teenager from Mission who authorities alleged stole money at knife-point as a woman grabbed five Mike’s Hard Lemonades at a Stripe’s convenient store recently had his day in court. The man was granted deferred adjudication, records show. The case originated in August when the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office arrested two […]
McAllen PD: Man breaks into home, chokes owner
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Police Department is looking for a man who officers allege broke into a woman’s home and assaulted her. Eluid Pina Jr., 36, is wanted for burglary of habitation, according to police. The assault was reported to authorities at about 4:22 a.m. on the 1700 block of W. Eagle Avenue […]
Police: Racing driver crashes near Sunrise Mall, two hospitalized
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police arrested a man accused of running a red light while racing, causing a three-vehicle crash that left two hospitalized. Frank Luna, 45, was arrested on charges of intoxication assault and two counts of racing on a highway causing injury, according to a news release from the Brownsville Police Department. […]
FBI warns of scam calls in Brownsville
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The FBI sent out a warning to alert the residents of Brownsville of recent scam calls. According to a tweet sent out by the FBI, multiple people have called to claiming they missed a call from the FBI office. The tweet stated it appears to be a scammer who spoofed the […]
Feds: Brownsville man ‘with no criminal history’ sentenced for drug trafficking
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Brownsville man was ordered to prison on Wednesday for attempting to transport cocaine through a U.S. Border Patrol checkpoint. Jonathan Martinez, 27, was ordered to serve two years in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release, the U.S. Attorney’s Office Southern District of Texas announced in a news […]
