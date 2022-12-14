We've all heard the old mantra that "honesty is the best policy." But some states are better at following it than others. 24/7 Wall Street compiled a list of the most dishonest states in America. The website states, "Determining the most dishonest states in America is a tricky and somewhat subjective undertaking. Honesty speaks to one’s character – about whether a person would lie, deceive, cheat, or steal if given the opportunity. Honesty implies honor and integrity."

OREGON STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO