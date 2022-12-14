Read full article on original website
PHOTOS: Widespread snow storm inches across northern US
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSTM) — Periods of steady snow of varying intensity were expected to continue Friday through early Saturday morning before tapering off in New York. Overall, most of the snow should be light to moderate with occasional somewhat heavier bursts of heavy wet snow. However, snow intensities should not be overwhelming at any point.
Tri-State group donates $17K to NKY community
COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) - A Tri-State group supports community vibrancy with a large donation. Members of Northern Kentucky's 410 giving circle of Horizon Community Funds granted nearly $17,000 to the Behringer-Crawford Museum and the Boone Conservancy. The Boone Conservancy plans to create two new hiking trails connecting the Petersburg Riverfront...
Battle brewing to keep flavored cigarettes in Ohio stores
CINCINNATI (WKRC) – A battle is brewing in to keep flavored cigarettes on store shelves in Ohio. After Columbus passed an ordinance banning the sale of flavored tobacco and nicotine products, state lawmakers passed a bill that would strip local governments of their power to regulate tobacco sales. “I...
New unemployment insurance rules go into effect in Ky. in 2023
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKRC)- Starting on January 1, 2023, if you lose your job in Kentucky and must apply for unemployment benefits, you will be eligible receive them for less than half the time people are receiving them right now. It's part of the largest change ever to the state's jobless benefits.
Gas prices fall to 15-month low
UNDATED (WKRC) - Many people are feeling the financial stress of holiday shopping amid rising inflation. Fortunately, there's finally some relief at the gas pump. According to an AAA report, the average price of gas is now $3.18. That's the lowest it has been in 15 months. It's 14 cents...
Local veteran given an early Christmas present: A newly refurbished car
FOREST PARK, Ohio (WKRC) - A local veteran got an early Christmas present thanks to a major effort, and it came at just the right time. Steve Garren and his family got a new ride at Caliber Collision in Forest Park Friday. This is part of the “Restoring You” program....
NARCAN to be available in vending machines to reduce risk of overdose
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A new study shows vending machines may play a critical role in the battle against addiction. Harm reduction vending machines started on the Vegas strip and have grown in use nationwide. This is one of the first in the Midwest to include the addition of NARCAN. “I...
Indiana elementary school principal goes all out as elf on the shelf
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WKRC/WTHR/CNN Newsource) - An Indiana elementary school principal's Christmas spirit is making her a celebrity amongst her students -- and on TikTok. Beth Hoeing may only be in her first year as principal of Southwestern Elementary School, but she's already made a big impression. For example, after students...
Cat food recalled due to Salmonella contamination
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (WKRC) - A recall of dry cat food is being conducted due to a potential Salmonella contamination. Salmonella presents a risk for the animals eating the food, as well as for humans if they don't thoroughly wash their hands after being in contact with it. No reported illnesses...
Tesla to open huge collision, service center in Greater Cincinnati
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Tesla Inc. is wrapping up its conversion of a vacant gym into a more than 33,000-square-foot collision and service center in Greater Cincinnati. Tesla (Nasdaq: TSLA) is converting a former Fitworks gym in Forest Park into a collision center, expanding the electric automaker’s presence in...
Man suffers life-threatening injuries in West Chester fire
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - One man is in critical condition after a house fire in West Chester Friday night. Emergency units were called to the scene on Cincinnati-Dayton Road near West Chester Road around 11:30 p.m. They found one victim, who was taken to the hospital with life-threatening...
