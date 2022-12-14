Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
11 Super Spots That Fort Collins Lovers Suggest for Great Holiday Drinks
With the holidays comes the time of year to entertain friends and family members. Getting out to explore the great places to have a drink in Fort Collins adds to the fun. Who better to recommend places to go and get a great drink/cocktail in Fort Collins, than those who live and love Fort Collins the most. We have eleven places that they say you should grab at drink at as you celebrate the holidays in the Choice City.
This $2.1 Million Fort Collins Home is Hiding an Indoor Pool
Living in Northern Colorado is excellent. However, not being close to the Old Town vibe of Fort Collins is something I miss a bit as it is a jaunt to drive up there to have dinner. It would be nice to live in the middle of it all. This home...
Cool New Sledding Hill to Open in Windsor Thanks to Snow Making
People have been wondering what's going on atop that big hill within the RainDance community in Windsor, Colorado. It's about creating a new place for families to have fun. It seems like yesterday that the whole area where RainDance is now was just fields. Today, it bustles with homes, trails, a golf resort, Ted's Sweetwater Grill, the River Resort and more. By Christmas 2023, a great sledding hill will be ready for all.
Watch This Black Cat Fetch Like a Dog, Colorado Cat Has Tricks
Playing fetch may seem like something that's for dogs only, but there's a Colorado cat that would like to challenge that notion. Meet Lokie, a 1-year-old black cat that lives south of Denver. Watch how happy he is to fetch the small ball his human throws down the driveway for him.
What Are These ‘Ootboxes’ That Are Coming to Future Legends in Windsor?
A product featured on "Shark Tank" will be coming to Windsor's Future Legends, but what are they, exactly?. Future Legends Sports Complex in Windsor is really beginning to take shape, and they've just announced that they're brining in four of these "futuristic" buildings. What are they, exactly, and what will they be used for?
Colorado Resident Shares Scary Video of Cars Running Stop Sign
Colorado doesn't have the best reputation when it comes to driving. Earlier this year, a WalletHub study ranked our state as the seventh-worst place for road travel; and recently, Forbes Advisor noted that Centennial State residents have a road rage problem. An example of these bad habits came to light...
Adventurous Souls Will Love Staying in this Cozy Colorado Yurt
Staying in a yurt offers adventurous travelers the unique balance between being immersed in nature, while also having the luxury of certain, modern conveniences. Stay Overnight in a Mongolian Yurt in Ward, Colorado. This is Colorado glamping at its finest. Whether your travels take you to Colorado, or somewhere else,...
What Are These Magical Things Over Boulder Colorado?
Contrail shadows, sundogs, and watermelon snow are just a few examples of unique weather phenomena that can occur in Colorado - but have you ever seen rainbow clouds in the sky above?. This kind of magical-looking cloud appeared over Boulder last week, resulting in a beautiful afternoon sky for those...
Angela Kinsey of ‘The Office’ Fame Seen Having Fun at Denver Broncos Game
"Go, Broncos!" At least, that's what she (probably) said. The Office star Angela Kinsey took her family to Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday (Dec. 11) to watch the Denver Broncos game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Fans know Kinsey best for her portrayal of the seldom-smiling, cat-obsessed Angela...
95 Rock KKNN
Grand Junction, CO
14K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
95 Rock plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0