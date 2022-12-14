Read full article on original website
Related
ambcrypto.com
Can this latest Uniswap development put CAKE and its investors at risk
PancakeSwap observed growth in terms of TVL, however, the growth could come to a halt. Uniswap’s deployment may impact PancakeSwap’s growth. A 17 December update by PancakeSwap [CAKE] revealed that despite the market’s bearish conditions, the DEX had witnessed a spike in its total value locked (TVL). According to DefiLlama’s data, PancakeSwap’s TVL grew materially over the last few months. During press time, its TVL was around $47.2 million.
ambcrypto.com
As Litecoin fails to hold onto November gains, here is what traders can expect
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. Litecoin fell into a zone of strong support from the mid-range, bullish order block and a high-volume node. This could still fail if Bitcoin stumbles beneath $16.2k in...
ambcrypto.com
Shorting Uniswap [UNI] in 2023? Well, as per metrics, you might be…
The daily active users on Uniswap declined, along with UNI’s NFT transaction volume. The revenue generated by Uniswap also declined, while whales continued to show interest. New data from Santiment suggested that the daily activity on Uniswap declined significantly. This could foreshadow a negative outlook for the DEX in the near future.
ambcrypto.com
Tron becomes second largest chain by TVL; does this mean celebration for TRX
Tron outcompetes most of its rival networks in terms of TVL. However, TRX faces resistance in its attempts to cross above its 50-day MA. The Tron network can be considered as one of the blockchains that have managed to achieve noteworthy growth so far this year. The network is about to end 2022 on a positive growth trajectory after dethroning the Binance Smart chain to become the second largest crypto network by TVL.
ambcrypto.com
XRP can see a bullish move to fill an inefficiency overhead, here is why
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. The market structure and momentum were strongly bearish for XRP. A move above $0.365 could indicate bullish intent. The price charts of Ripple [XRP] on the lower timeframes...
ambcrypto.com
Shiba Inu Coin (SHIB) Price Prediction 2025-2030: SHIB traders needn’t worry because…
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. The now-bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX undoubtedly had a significant impact on the Shiba Inu (SHIB) coin. With a market capitalization of a little below $5 billion, SHIB is the 16th largest cryptocurrency today. And the second most popular memecoin, trailing only behind Dogecoin (DOGE), with a price of $0.000008928.
General Motors says it will stop wasting money on electric vehicles by the year 2025
In pursuit of achieving its long-term goal of becoming the biggest electric vehicle seller in North America, General Motors, a leading automobile company, is burning huge amounts of money on electric vehicles.
ambcrypto.com
Solana: Can this metric help SOL in its continued fight against market uncertainty
Solana’s ecosystem showed positive growth with local market fee adoption. Developer activity continued to rise on Solana while TVL declined. According to a tweet by Messari on 17 December, despite the general FUD plaguing the crypto market, Solana’s [SOL] ecosystem showed signs of growth. Solana’s [SOL] Price Prediction...
ambcrypto.com
Can Cardano’s dApp activity turn the tides for ADA in 2023
Cardano’s dApps, such as MiniSwap and SundaeSwap, showed improvements. The number of stakers on Cardano continued to grow, despite declining revenue and prices. Despite the freezing crypto winter, dApp activity on Cardano [ADA] improved over the past week. Popular dApps on Cardano, such as Miniswap and SundaeSwap, contributed immensely to the network’s growing ecosystem as well.
ambcrypto.com
Solana showing signs of life even as TVL and SOL’s price decline massively
Solana was on track to bring some developments to its network. SOL’s TVL and price suffered a decline while NFT trades ran smoothly. Solana [SOL] has been locked in FUD for a long time, affecting its price drastically. However, the network had some positives to show as its development continued.
ambcrypto.com
Chiliz shrinks >16% but ETH whales have different plans for CHZ
Chiliz put up a deplorable performance despite anticipation for a rally in the wake of a global sports event. In the forthcoming days, CHZ might not halt its downtrend. Chiliz [CHZ], the Ethereum [ETH] token that powers Socio.com found favor with the latter’s whales, jumping into the top ten tokens purchased.
ambcrypto.com
Optimism’s transaction count reaches a new high, but what does it mean for OP
The number of transactions on Optimism reached an all-time high. Fees generated increased along with the price of the token. Despite volatile market conditions, the number of transactions on L2 platform Optimism [OP] reached a new all-time high, sitting at 590.67k at press time, according to Dune Analytics’ image below.
ambcrypto.com
VeChain (VET) Price Prediction 2025-2030: VET holders will be profitable if…
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. VeChain is a blockchain platform that enables companies to create decentralized applications (dApps) and carry out transactions with higher levels of security and transparency.
ambcrypto.com
Should MakerDAO’s declining revenue be a cause of concern for MKR holders?
MakerDAO’s total revenue declined over the past month. However, MakerDAO’s TVL continued to grow amidst its partnership with GnosisDAO. According to new data provided by Messari, MakerDAO’s revenue declined significantly over the last 30 days, despite showing growth in other areas. The total revenue generated by MakerDAO...
ambcrypto.com
Algorand (ALGO) Price Prediction 2025-2030: Can ALGO reclaim its lost glory?
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. The layer 1 technology was chosen to be the blockchain to underpin an Italian digital assurance platform, which led to a 3% increase in value for Blockchain Protocol Algorand (ALGO) on Tuesday (13 December).
ambcrypto.com
As ETH is about to fall beneath support zone, here is what traders can expect
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Ethereum perched precariously above a zone of demand. Ethereum [ETH] posted losses of 12.5% since the $1,351 high that it reached on 14 December. The bulls fought to defend...
ambcrypto.com
BTC can remain sturdy in the final days of 2022 despite this let down from miners
BTC miners have been experiencing an uptrend in hashrate and difficulty with the revenue not corresponding. BTC price will not be impacted by miners sell-off, should it ever occur. Over the last few days, Bitcoin [BTC] holders have been worried about the coin’s price declining further due to miners selling...
ambcrypto.com
NEAR Protocol [NEAR] could go with the bulls next week, if…
NEAR Protocol (NEAR), the unrivaled blockchain platform, hasn’t offered many gains to investors holding its native token (NEAR) recently. But there could be a short-selling opportunity at $1.584 if NEAR’s downtrend continues for a day or two. Technical indicators and on-chain metrics suggest that NEAR’s downtrend could continue....
ambcrypto.com
Ethereum OFAC-compliant blocks drop as validators move to affect this update
Ethereum OFAC-compliant blocks have dropped, according to recent data. Ethereum validators are also planning to employ an update that would see OFAC compliance reduced by 35%. After this year’s merge, Ethereum [ETH] changed from a Proof-of-Work (POW) to a Proof-of-Stake (POS) network. Because of the consolidation, validators are now responsible for protecting transactions and the integrity of the network.
ambcrypto.com
Cardano [ADA] market weakens, but investors can still profit at this level
ADA was in a strong bearish market structure. The coin could drop to $0.2963, as trading volume and active addresses declined. A candlestick close above $0.3026 will invalidate the above forecast. Cardano [ADA] was in an extended price pullback that threatened to slip lower. At press time, it was trading...
Comments / 0