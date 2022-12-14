Tron outcompetes most of its rival networks in terms of TVL. However, TRX faces resistance in its attempts to cross above its 50-day MA. The Tron network can be considered as one of the blockchains that have managed to achieve noteworthy growth so far this year. The network is about to end 2022 on a positive growth trajectory after dethroning the Binance Smart chain to become the second largest crypto network by TVL.

3 HOURS AGO