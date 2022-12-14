Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Who is the 2022-23 Stanley Cup favorite?
We’re nearing the end of the calendar year 2022. That means it’s no longer too soon to speculate on what happens in 2023. We’ve seen the NHL in action for roughly a third of the season now. And with some shocking teams sitting high in the standings, it seems like a good time to update our championship picks.
Malkin Chirps Crosby: I’m Lucky it Was Crosby’s Shot That Hit Me
MORRISVILLE, N.C. — Sidney Crosby, like most of the Pittsburgh Penguins and their fan base, had an immediate reaction after he injured Evgeni Malkin with a shot Thursday night at Florida. It just wasn’t the one that might have been expected. “He said, ‘Next time, I’ll shoot harder,’...
Yardbarker
Bruins Daily: Bruins Finally Choke; Horvat, NHL Trade Rumors
NHL trade chatter is picking up but are the Boston Bruins really in on anyone right now?. It took an astonishing 29 games but the Boston Bruins choked in a game and are finally looking human. More on that, more Boston Bruins news, and the latest NHL trade rumors in...
Yardbarker
Devils’ Trade of Taylor Hall to Coyotes Has Become a Massive Win
Anytime a team makes a trade, there’s always an initial reaction from its fan base. “Did we win the trade?” “Was this the ideal return for said player?” The list goes on. When the New Jersey Devils traded Taylor Hall to the Arizona Coyotes three years ago to the date, most Devils fans seemed to think, “meh.”
Yardbarker
Has the Steelers Organization And Mike Tomlin Been Passed by the Modern NFL in 2022?
The Pittsburgh Steelers are 5-8 heading into a matchup with the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. A large portion of Steelers fans have never endured a black and gold losing season. The Steelers’ last losing season delivered Ben Roethlisberger in the first round of the NFL Draft, but they weren’t that far removed from missing the playoffs in four of the previous six seasons.
Yardbarker
Something Could Happen To The Steelers In Week 15 That Crazily Hasn’t Occurred In Nearly 3 Decades
The question will continue to arise the next few weeks. Should the Pittsburgh Steelers organization want to be losing games in order to boost draft position, or is the current less than 1% chance of making the playoffs enough hope to root for victories? Of course, anyone inside the locker room would tell you the former is a foolish way of thinking, but the latter is a hard thing to positively hold onto given the chances. The road to the last month or so of the season will begin on Sunday when the team heads down south to take on the Carolina Panthers, who are somehow very much alive in the NFC South with a record of 5-8.
Yardbarker
Watch: Steelers' Marcus Allen commits dumbest penalty of the season
Some context here: with the Steelers leading 21-7 late in the third quarter, they had just sacked Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold on back-to-back plays to knock them out of field goal range and set up a fourth-and-27 as the third quarter came to a close. With the two teams...
Yardbarker
The Steelers Owe It To Cam Heyward To Send Him To A Super Bowl Contender During The 2023 Off-Season
The Pittsburgh Steelers pride themselves on tradition, stability, and winning. Over the last decade, winning in the playoffs has become a rare occurrence and in their last six appearances, they have only managed to win a total of three games in the postseason. There is plenty of blame to go around and Steeler fans have many different opinions as to why the Steelers have not managed to live up to “The Standard.”
