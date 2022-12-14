Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Lift Bridge Gives Hazard Warning To Christmas Boat Leaving Duluth
It's amazing to see how many views the Duluth Harbor Cam gets on their videos of ships arriving and departing Duluth. This video was just posted, and it already has nearly 8,000 views at the time of this article. Recently, the vessel Philip R. Clark departed Duluth and traveled under...
December 2022 Blizzard Enters History Books As Top-10 Two-Day Snowfall Event In Duluth
We've received a lot of snow, which isn't a surprise to anyone in the Northland. While it isn't done yet, snowfall totals have ranged between 20 to near 30 inches in places between Duluth and Grand Portage in the heaviest-hit areas along the Lake Superior North Shore. As of 9...
Over 18,000 Power Outages In The Northland Due To Wet & Heavy Snow
More than 18,000 homes were without power in both Minnesota and Superior, WI as of Thursday morning thanks to the heavy and wet snow from the winter storm. Over the past two days, Minnesota and other areas got packed with snow from the winter storm. The current snowfall even was a history-maker. It entered the history books for as a top-10 two-day snow event in Duluth reaching a total of 21.4 inches.
Good Morning America Reporter Goes Live In Duluth
It has definitely been a very eventful week, especially in the weather world! A massive blizzard moved in Tuesday (December 13th) and snow continues to be dumped across the state as we speak. We have seen so much snow during this period that the storm itself has made history as...
Minnesotans React To December Winter Storm 2022
Looks like we may get a white Christmas after all this year. Minnesota was heavily impacted the past few days by a winter storm that brought heavy and wet snow. Over the past two days, Minnesota and other areas got packed with snow from the winter storm. The current snowfall even was a history-maker. It entered the history books for as a top-10 two-day snow event in Duluth reaching a total of 21.4 inches.
MnDOT Reminds Duluth Area Residents It’s Illegal To Push Or Pile Snow Onto Roads
The blizzard Northland residents were warned about last week has arrived and it's brought everything that was promised and more. This long-duration storm has already brought wet, heavy heart attack snow, strong winds, thundersnow, impressive snowfall totals and even falling sheets of ice. Once round one was over, many Northland...
WLSSD To Seek State Funding For Duluth Clarifier Renovation
You've seen them - even if you don't have an immediate idea of what they do. The tall, white "domes" that reside alongside of I-35 in Duluth, on the Western Lake Superior Sanitary District's campus. They're clarifiers and the hold and process millions of gallons of wastewater at the treatment...
Sorry Kids, Wisconsin Town Runs Out Of Snow Days By Mid December
There once was a time, not that long ago, when a snow day meant a free day for kids. I can still remember sitting in the kitchen listening to the radio and anxiously waiting for the radio DJ to announce my school's name on the closure list. My friends and I would rejoice, join up at a sledding hill, or go have a snowball fight. Snow days were something magical that didn't come around a lot for us, despite the fact that our winters were more brutal than they are now.
Duluth Transit Authority Running Emergency Mainline Service Only Thursday
As expected, the Northland took another pounding Wednesday night into Thursday, which officially makes this storm a Top 10 two-day snowfall event in Duluth. Driving around the Duluth area remains a challenge for many and the Duluth Transit Authority announced early Thursday morning they will continue to run their Emergency Mainline Service throughout the service day.
DECC Announces 2023 Cider North Event
Here's a way to get through the long and brutal winters of the Northland: a fun event highlighting one of our favorite brews! The DECC just announced a 2023 event highlighting some of the best ciders in the state. Earlier this month, the DECC announced that 'The Price Is Right...
Hammond Avenue Reconstruction Project In Superior Hits A Roadblock
The announcement that the City of Superior was going to reconstruct Hammond Avenue brought rave reviews from daily drivers this past summer. The two-part project was expected to be completed during the summers of 2023 and 2024. Those plans, though are now on hold - at least for the time...
Super One Foods Pledges $50K Match For Duluth Area Salvation Army Now Through Christmas Eve
You see them every time you go into the store; the familiar Salvation Army red kettles are commonplace around the Twin Ports area this time of year. The donation drive represents the "organization's largest and most important fundraising effort of the year". And now - thanks to a Northland business...
My Sports Holiday Wish List: 12 Days Of A Minnesota Sports Fan Christmas
When I attended Duluth East High School from the Fall of 1993 to the Spring of 1997, I helped start a boisterous group called “The Superfans.”. We may have lacked creativity in naming ourselves, as we stole it directly from the “Saturday Night Live” sketch noted for its extreme adoration of the Chicago Bears. Yet, we redeemed our failure in originality by having unique theme nights, costumes, chants, and overall exuberance for our fellow Greyhounds and their athletic endeavors. The only time I wasn’t going crazy in the stands at a game, was when I was a student manager -- either for cross-country running or basketball.
Sasquatch 92.1 FM
Duluth, MN
3K+
Followers
9K+
Post
676K+
Views
ABOUT
Sasquatch 92.1 has the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Duluth, Minnesota Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://squatchrocks.com
Comments / 0