ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

Gisele makes major move after Tom Brady divorce

Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bündchen is currently in her native country enjoying a relaxing vacation with her children. Bündchen took her children, aged 13 and 10, away from Miami, Florida, where they’ve been located since her public divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. Bündchen stayed at an exclusive resort in Praia Brava Norte-SC, a Read more... The post Gisele makes major move after Tom Brady divorce appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TAMPA, FL
Larry Brown Sports

Commanders make changes to criticized Sean Taylor memorial

The Washington Commanders appear to have quietly acknowledged some criticism of the memorial they recently unveiled for Sean Taylor. Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post shared a before-and-after photo showing some subtle but notable changes the Commanders made to the memorial. The Taylor jersey now bears a Reebok logo, while the signature tape on Taylor’s... The post Commanders make changes to criticized Sean Taylor memorial appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
WASHINGTON, DC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Michigan football gets second transfer portal commitment of the day

Did we say before that Michigan football is killing it in the transfer portal? Because Michigan football is killing it in the transfer portal. Entering Sunday, the Wolverines had three commitments — LaDarius Henderson, Ernest Hausmann, and Myles Hinton. They added another on Sunday afternoon with Josaiah Stewart committing to the maize and blue. But then the Wolverines added yet another.
ANN ARBOR, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy