Did we say before that Michigan football is killing it in the transfer portal? Because Michigan football is killing it in the transfer portal. Entering Sunday, the Wolverines had three commitments — LaDarius Henderson, Ernest Hausmann, and Myles Hinton. They added another on Sunday afternoon with Josaiah Stewart committing to the maize and blue. But then the Wolverines added yet another.

