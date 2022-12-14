Read full article on original website
Robbers steal $2K from store without taking any cash: NYPD
LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — Brave thieves robbed a corner store of $2,000, but they did it without stealing a penny from the cash register. A couple of unknown men walked into the store around 7:20 p.m. on Grand Street on the Lower East Side and approached the cashier on Nov. 22. Police said […]
Culprit In $94K Theft From Luxury Long Island Store Sentenced
A 28-year-old man will spend years in prison for helping to steal thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from a luxury store on Long Island.Ali Harris, of Newark, New Jersey, was sentenced to three to nine years in prison in Suffolk County Court on Friday, Dec. 16, after pleading guilty to secon…
NYPD: Girl, 2, with Staten Island ties found dead in NYC shelter ingested methadone
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The 2021 death of a 2-year-old girl with ties to Staten Island has been ruled a homicide, according to a spokesman with the office of the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information. The child, identified by police as Mariya Huebler, was found unconscious and...
World’s most clueless carjacker Zachary Bell tries to steal DEA agent’s car: cops
The world’s most clueless carjacker is facing federal charges after he tried to rob a DEA agent’s Jeep, police said. The federal drug enforcement agent had finished a shift in Manhattan and was stopped at a red light at 14th Street and Ninth Avenue just after midnight on Dec. 9 when Zachary Bell approached his government-issued vehicle, authorities said. “Get the f–k out of the car,” Bell, 32, screamed at the agent, according to a criminal complaint filed in Manhattan Federal Court. Bell, of Maplewood, N.J., then reached toward his waistband as if he had a gun, prosecutors contend. That’s when the agent, a...
Detectives On Long Island Stop Scammer From Getting Almost $10K From Elderly Victim: Police
Nearly $10,000 in cash that an out-of-state elderly man mailed as part of a scam was intercepted by detectives on Long Island, police said.On Friday, Dec. 16 around 12:40 p.m., detectives in Suffolk County seized an envelope containing $9,800 in cash at a location in Ronkonkoma that had been m…
Fake cop punches man he was trying to scam in New York City
NEW YORK, NY – A fake cop got violent when his police impersonation routine went south during an attempted robbery. On December 11th, two men met near 21st Avenue and 83rd Street in Brooklyn to complete an online sale transaction at around 5:35 pm. During the transaction, the buyer claimed to be a police officer and assaulted the 29-year-old seller, punching him in the face. The police impersonator then robbed the victim and fled the scene. NYPD detectives released a video of the incident and are asking the public to assist in identifying the assailant. The post Fake cop punches man he was trying to scam in New York City appeared first on Shore News Network.
NYC woman struck by parents’ headstone in cemetery, suit claims
A mourner found herself in a grave situation when her parents’ headstone fell on her. Jasmine Velazquez, 42, of the Bronx, was at Oakland Cemetery in Yonkers when the heavy slab toppled, crushing two bones in her ankle and one of her toes, according to a lawsuit. Velazquez claims the August incident left her injured and “bedridden … for a great length of time,” according to the Bronx Supreme Court papers. She’s suing the cemetery, the city of Yonkers and the company which made the headstone for negligence and unspecified damages. Velazquez hasn’t been back to the cemetery since, her lawyer, Mike Rubin, said. “I don’t know if scared is the right word, but she’s staying away from there for now,” Rubin said. Last year, a mother was killed when a massive gravestone fell on her at Baron Hirsch Cemetery in a Staten Island. Elvira Navarro, 53, later died and her family sued the Baron Hirsch Cemetery Association in February.
Violence at Bronx juvenile detention center surges with more accused kid killers being sent there
Violence is surging at the city’s juvenile detention center in the Bronx now that more underaged accused killers are being held there because of a new state law. There were 257 youth-on-youth attacks at Horizon Juvenile Center in Mott Haven during the fiscal year ending June 30 — nearly double the 135 incidents during the same period in fiscal 2021, according to city Administration for Children’s Services data. Attacks on staff by inmates rose 17% during the same period, from 128 to 150. Under the Raise the Age law approved by Albany lawmakers, the city by late 2019 transitioned 16- and 17-year-olds in custody out of Rikers Island and...
CBS News
Long Island nursing home sued for alleged neglect, inhumane treatment
New York's Attorney General is suing a Long Island nursing home, alleging inhumane treatment of residents and financial fraud. CBS2's Jennifer Bisram spoke with a woman who says her mother's life was forever changed after staying there.
Guardian Stole $150K From Disabled LI Man, Left Him In Mouse-Infested Home, DA Says
A woman tasked with caring for a developmentally disabled Long Island man could spend more than a decade behind bars after allegedly stealing his money and leaving him living in filth.Gina D’Amore, age 57, of Levittown, was arraigned on multiple charges in Nassau County Court on Friday, Dec. 16, in…
fox5ny.com
2 women attack and rob Brooklyn bodega worker
NEW YORK - Two women are accused of attacking a Brooklyn bodega worker and then stealing around $1,500 in merchandise. The NYPD says it happened on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at the Bushwick Minimart on Bushwick Ave. Police say the women went in just before midnight and started grabbing items....
Westchester County Detectives Help Find $300K Of Cocaine In Hidden Compartment Of Car
Several members of the Westchester County Police Department helped catch a man who had $300,000 worth of cocaine hidden in his car, police said. On Monday, Nov. 28, around 6:30 p.m., members of the federal Drug Enforcement Agency's Group D-42, which includes detectives from the WCPD, conducted surveillance in Queens and observed the suspect enter his car with what appeared to be a weighed shopping bag, and then followed him as he drove to the West Farms neighborhood of the Bronx, according to an announcement by police on Friday, Dec. 16.
Six hurt in overnight NYC mayhem, cops say
Four people were shot and two others stabbed across the city overnight, police said. In the latest shooting incident, a man was shot in the stomach in Corona, Queens at around 4:50 a.m. Saturday on 44th Avenue and 111th Street, cops said. Two unidentified suspects ran off. The victim, whose age was not provided, was taken to Elmhurst Hospital in stable condition, authorities said. Earlier a 30-year-old man in The Bronx was shot in the left leg on West Fordham Road and the Major Deegan at 4:30 a.m., police said. The victim was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital in stable condition, cops said. The suspects sped off in two separate vehicles, authorities said. There are no arrests. On Friday at around 9 p.m., a 42-year-old man was shot in the right hand and a woman was grazed in the right thigh on East 118th Street in East Harlem by a shooter wearing “all-green clothing,” the NYPD said. The man was taken to Harlem Hospital and the woman declined medical attention, cops said. Two people were reportedly stabbed in the Bronx early Saturday, according to first responders. An NYPD spokesman could not immediately provide information regading the incident.
Cops investigate Brooklyn woman’s mysterious death
Police on Saturday were investigating the mysterious death of a 43-year-old Brooklyn woman. The victim had a broken bone in her neck as if she had been strangled, a police source with knowledge of the case said. Cops were called to the Albany Houses on Troy Ave. about 11:15 a.m. Thursday on a report of a foul odor coming from an eighth-floor apartment. Forcing open the door, cops found the ...
Gangbanger tied to high-end NYC heists gets sweetheart deal from DA Alvin Bragg
A Manhattan gangbanger with a knack for high-end heists could have his latest charges dropped thanks to a sweetheart deal from District Attorney Alvin Bragg — because prosecutors have too much on their plates to try the case, The Post has learned. Charles Lindsay — a reputed member of the “Rich Fam” gang, which has a history of pulling off pricey robberies — was last hauled into court Dec. 10 for allegedly stealing nearly $25,000 in pricey handbags and other items from Madison Avenue boutiques, according to sources and court records. Lindsay, 22, is also a suspect in the rape of a...
NYPD cops can no longer detain people while checking for warrants
New York City cops are no longer permitted to detain people while checking if there’s a warrant for their arrest – unless they believe the person committed a crime or is about to do so, according to a settlement filed in Manhattan federal court Friday. Updated language in the patrol guide — filed in the settlement — says cops will now have to cut loose people they stop when officers wrap up their work on the specific issue. “Once the tasks tied to the reason for the stop are completed or reasonably should have been completed, a person may not continue to...
Ex-state parole honcho Carol Shapiro who voted to free cop killer backs anti-victim bill: PBA
A police union and a murdered cop’s widow are blasting a former state parole commissioner who once helped release a cop killer and now backs an Albany bill giving crime victims less of a voice in the release process. Carol Shapiro, a criminal justice activist and social worker who resigned from the state parole board in 2019 after two years, testified on Dec. 7 in Albany in support of the “Fair & Timely Parole Act.” Before a convicted felon is released on parole or ordered to stay in prison, the criminal’s victims are given a chance to speak before — or...
pix11.com
Death of Manhattan girl, 2, ruled homicide; drugs found in system: NYPD
HARLEM, NY (PIX11) – After a year and a half, investigators have deemed a Manhattan toddler’s death a homicide due to a drug overdose, police said on Friday. Mariya Huebler, 2, was found unconscious in her home on Hamilton Place in Harlem on June 7, 2021, around 11:40 p.m. after police received a 911 call. First responders transported the toddler to Mount Sinai Saint Luke’s Hospital, where she was declared dead, authorities said.
NYC building superintendent, 69, attacked by would-be package thief, police say
GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man attacked a 69-year-old superintendent while trying to steal packages from a Greenwich Village apartment building last week, police said. The suspect rang several different buzzers to get into the Bleecker Street building before taking several packages from the hallway on Dec. 7 at around 5 p.m., according to […]
Leader of NYC gun trafficking ring gets 10 years in prison
NEW YORK, NY – A major gun trafficker operating in New York City has been sentenced to ten years in prison. James “Spazz” Thomas trafficked 89 illegal guns into the city in the past two years, some of which were tracked to violent crimes in the city. U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said, “James Thomas participated in the trafficking of dozens of guns to New York, and some of the guns that he trafficked can directly be tied to violent crimes. Thomas exacerbated the scourge of gun crime in New York, and for that, he is rightly facing a lengthy prison The post Leader of NYC gun trafficking ring gets 10 years in prison appeared first on Shore News Network.
