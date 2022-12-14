DENVER (AP) — Arizona quarterback Colt McCoy entered the concussion protocol after taking a hit to the helmet while diving for a first down early in the third quarter in the Cardinals’ 24-15 loss to the Denver Broncos on Sunday. McCoy was tackled by Broncos linebacker Alex Singleton and his head went into the right leg of Cardinals offensive lineman Kelvin Beachum. McCoy briefly got to his knees before falling back to the turf. McCoy stayed down for a moment as trainers checked on him and players for both teams gathered around the veteran QB. A cart was brought out to take McCoy off the field, but McCoy got up and walked toward the locker room on his own. “You never like to see that. It has a tough impact, going out there and seeing them like that. But talking to our trainers, he’s doing better, so that’s good,” Arizona coach Kliff Kingsbury said.

DENVER, CO ・ 31 MINUTES AGO