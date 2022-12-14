Read full article on original website
US pilots are testing the aging A-10 Warthog for a new kind of mission against more advanced enemies
The A-10 has a "unique capability" to carry a lot of weapons and work in austere environments, and the US Air Force is looking for new ways to use it.
Ken Griffin warns U.S. faces ‘immediate Great Depression’ if China seizes Taiwan’s semiconductor industry
Citadel CEO Ken Griffin at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum on Tuesday in Singapore, where he addressed Taiwan and U.S-China tensions over semiconductors. Citadel CEO Ken Griffin worries about America’s dependence on Taiwan’s semiconductor industry and that U.S. restrictions on selling advanced computer chips to China could make invading Taiwan more tempting to Beijing.
Scientist who worked at Wuhan lab says COVID was man-made virus
A scientist who worked at a controversial research lab in China has claimed that COVID was a man-made virus that leaked from the facility, according to a report. Andrew Huff said COVID leaked from the Wuhan Institute of Virology in China two years ago and blamed authorities for the “biggest US intelligence failure since 9/11,” Britain’s The Sun reported Saturday. The lab has been at the center of fierce debates about the origins of COVID, with both Chinese government officials and lab personnel denying that the virus leaked from the facility. Huff, an epidemiologist said in his new book, The Truth...
NBC Miami
Bill Gates-Backed Nuclear Demonstration Project in Wyoming Delayed Because Russia Was the Only Fuel Source
Bill Gates nuclear innovation company TerraPower says the operation of its demonstration advanced power reactor will be pushed back at least two years because the only source of fuel for the reactor was Russia. The advanced reactor design uses high-assay low-enriched uranium, or HALEU, and was slated to be done...
Researchers say time is an illusion. So why are we all obsessed with it?
Even guardians of America's atomic clocks say time doesn't work the way we think it does.
'Unlike any planets found in our solar system:' These two planets are probably made of water, study finds
Two far-off planets are likely made of water, according to research conducted using NASA's Hubble and Spitzer telescopes.
Ars Technica
A Russian spacecraft started leaking uncontrollably on Wednesday night
A Russian spacewalk was canceled at the last minute on Wednesday night when a spacecraft attached to the International Space Station unexpectedly sprang a large leak. Cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitri Petelin were dressed in spacesuits, with the airlock depressurized, when flight controllers told them to standby while the leak in a Soyuz spacecraft was investigated. The spacewalk was subsequently called off shortly before 10pm ET (03:00 UTC Thursday).
Ars Technica
Space debris expert: Orbits will be lost—and people will die—later this decade
Up until about a decade ago, an average of 80 to 100 satellites per year were launched into varying orbits. Some reentered Earth's atmosphere quickly, while others will remain in orbit for decades. This now seems quaint. In the last five years, driven largely by the rise of communications networks...
Rolling red carpet to Africans, US warns of 'destabilizing' China, Russia
The United States warned Tuesday that China and Russia were destabilizing Africa with their growing inroads as it rolled out the red carpet to the continent's leaders and pledged billions of dollars in support. Austin said China was expanding its footprint in Africa "on a daily basis" through its growing economic influence.
US puts 3 dozen more Chinese companies on trade blacklist
The U.S. Department of Commerce is adding 36 Chinese companies to an export controls blacklist, citing concerns over national security
AOL Corp
Democrats criticize Elon Musk for suspending journalists covering Twitter
WASHINGTON — Democratic members of Congress had harsh words for Elon Musk on Thursday night after Twitter suddenly suspended a number of high-profile journalists who have been covering the company and Musk, its billionaire CEO. "The gall of @elonmusk to ban respectable journalists doing important work from his platform...
More than 1 in 10 species could be lost by end of century, study warns
Modelling shows that if we continue on current trajectory, global heating will drive a cascade of extinctions in plants and animals
SpaceNews.com
U.S. space internet companies fear competitive threat from China
WASHINGTON — In the global race to deploy broadband constellations in low Earth orbit, the United States holds a major advantage. However, the U.S. government should “enact policies and incentives to keep U.S. companies competitive internationally” especially against China, says a new report released Dec. 14 by the Center for Strategic and International Studies.
Gizmodo
A Powerful Recoil Effect Magnified NASA’s Asteroid Deflection Experiment
Scientists continue to pore over the results of NASA’s stunningly successful DART test to deflect a harmless asteroid. As the latest findings suggest, the recoil created by the blast of debris spewing out from Dimorphos after impact was significant, further boosting the spacecraft’s influence on the asteroid. NASA’s...
Grapefruit-size fireball from mysterious Oort Cloud could rewrite the history of the solar system
Rocky fireballs like the one that fell over Alberta, Canada last year shouldn't originate from the icy Oort Cloud... but this one apparently did.
AOL Corp
U.S. begins buying back oil for strategic petroleum reserve: Official
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Energy Department said on Friday it will begin buying back oil for the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, or SPR, the first purchase since this year's record 180 million barrel release from the stockpile. The department will buy up to 3 million barrels for delivery in February, a...
AOL Corp
North Korea resumes weapons testing, launches two ballistic missiles that land near Japanese waters
North Korea fired a pair of ballistic missiles toward its eastern waters on Sunday, marking its first weapons test in a month. The launch comes two days after the country claimed it has performed a key test needed to build a more mobile, powerful intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) designed to hit the U.S. mainland.
Science Focus
How a simulation wormhole could help physicists finally unite gravity and quantum theory
Are physicists nearing in on the Holy Grail 'theory of everything'?. In November, physicists using Google’s Sycamore quantum computer in the US carried out a calculation that is equivalent to sending matter through a ‘wormhole’, a shortcut through the fabric of space-time. What this means for physics is a matter of controversy. But the physicists themselves believe they have demonstrated a way to reveal deep connections between two apparently incompatible theories: quantum theory and Einstein’s theory of gravity.
CNET
Scientists Find 'Buried Treasure' in Early Image From NASA Webb Telescope
Thanks to the highly advanced new tools of NASA's James Webb Space Telescope, scientists are taking a closer look at one of the observatory's most entrancing early images and marveling at what they've found. Astronomers aimed Webb's infrared instruments at the so-called "Cosmic Cliffs" within the massive Carina Nebula and,...
25 of the most mind-boggling natural phenomena on Earth
Awe-inspiring natural marvels happen every day on Earth. For many, you have to be at the right place at the right time to witness them.
