dailycoin.com

U.S. DOJ Appoints Nine-Member Creditors’ Committee to Represent FTX Account Holders

The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) has created a committee representing affected FTX customers. Genesis, a crypto company with financial exposure to FTX, was also a member of the nine-member committee. Judge John Dorsey, who will preside over the case, urged the committee to consider creditors’ privacy concerns. FTX...
dailycoin.com

U.S. Justice Department Charges Nine Individuals with Running Crypto Ponzi Schemes

The U.S. Justice Department charged nine individuals for running two crypto Ponzi schemes from 2017 to 2021. Founders and promoters of IcomTech and Forcount, later known as Weltsys, are also charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering, as well as for making false statements. The two companies...

