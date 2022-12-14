Read full article on original website
U.S. DOJ Appoints Nine-Member Creditors’ Committee to Represent FTX Account Holders
The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) has created a committee representing affected FTX customers. Genesis, a crypto company with financial exposure to FTX, was also a member of the nine-member committee. Judge John Dorsey, who will preside over the case, urged the committee to consider creditors’ privacy concerns. FTX...
