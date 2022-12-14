ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brevard County, FL

WESH

fox35orlando.com

Brevard County deputies say girl, 15, shot riding as a passenger in a car through Cocoa

COCOA BEACH, Fla. - The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting in Cocoa on Friday afternoon. Deputies responded to the area of State Road 520 and Clearlake Road around 2:30 p.m. following reports of a possible shooting. Upon arrival, deputies located a fifteen-year-old girl who said she was shot while riding as a passenger in a car in the area. She was taken to a hospital in stable condition.
COCOA, FL
click orlando

Palm Bay police recorded punching suspect during arrest; chief says officers acted within department policy

PALM BAY, Fla. – Palm Bay’s police chief is defending the action of his officers after video surfaced showing them punching a man during an arrest. Surveillance video clips at the Palm Bay Club Condominiums show officers confronting Jacob Mitchell Sunday morning after police said the man called 911 and admitted he lied to dispatchers about seeing some teenagers pointing guns at each other.
PALM BAY, FL
cw34.com

Man caught on camera kicking dog in Florida

COCOA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man from Pennsylvania is caught on camera kicking a dog in Florida. The Brevard County Sheriff's Office arrested 39-year-old Scott Hoffman after video showed him kicking a dog in the front yard of a home. It happened Thursday in Cocoa Beach. **Warning-disturbing video...
COCOA BEACH, FL
fox35orlando.com

Phantom Fireworks had no sprinkler system, officials say

The owner of a Phantom Fireworks in Brevard County and a spokesperson for Brevard County Fire Rescue confirms to FOX 35 News that the store had no working sprinkler system on the day a vehicle crashed into the West Melbourne business. That crash ignited a large, destructive fire which left the driver of that vehicle dead.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
click orlando

1 killed, 2 injured in Osceola County crash, troopers say

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A man was killed and two other people were injured in an Osceola County crash Sunday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the wreck occurred around 5:30 a.m. at Simpson Road and Eagle Bay Boulevard. [TRENDING: ‘Toby did this:’ 17-year-old stabbed mother...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Large law enforcement presence in Cocoa

First responders are on the scene at an incident in Cocoa near the intersection of West King St. and Clearlake Road. Late Friday afternoon, Brevard County sheriff's deputies were seen surrounding a car and roped off a possible crime scene.
COCOA, FL
fox35orlando.com

Man struck, killed in Sanford near intersection of 1st Street and Mangoustine Ave.

SANFORD, Fla. - A pedestrian was struck and killed while crossing a busy roadway in Sanford on Thursday evening, authorities say. Around 9 p.m., Sanford police officers responded to the intersection of Mangoustine Ave. and W. 1st St. (State Road 46/U.S. Hwy 17) after it was reported that a man was struck by a passing vehicle. Officers discovered a 36-year-old Hispanic man who was injured. He was taken to HCA Florida Lake Monroe Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.
SANFORD, FL

