Man arrested after raping a woman and trying to kill her
ORLANDO, FL– The Orange County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man who raped a woman and then tried to kill her. The incident occurred on Dec. 10 near Pine Hills…
WESH
Deputies: Teen girl shot while riding in car in Cocoa
COCOA, Fla. — Brevard County deputies are investigating after they said a 15-year-old girl was shot while riding in a car Friday afternoon. The Brevard County Sheriff's Office said the shooting occurred near the intersection of State Road 520 and Clearlake Road in unincorporated Cocoa around 2:30 p.m. The...
fox35orlando.com
Volusia Sheriff's deputy arrested on DUI charge after being pulled over on I-4, deputies say
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - An off-duty Volusia Sheriff's Office deputy is accused of driving under the influence while in her personal vehicle on Interstate 4 in Seminole County Saturday night. Julia Curtin, 23, was arrested on a DUI charge after a trooper pulled her over on I-4 near State Road...
fox35orlando.com
Brevard County deputies say girl, 15, shot riding as a passenger in a car through Cocoa
COCOA BEACH, Fla. - The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting in Cocoa on Friday afternoon. Deputies responded to the area of State Road 520 and Clearlake Road around 2:30 p.m. following reports of a possible shooting. Upon arrival, deputies located a fifteen-year-old girl who said she was shot while riding as a passenger in a car in the area. She was taken to a hospital in stable condition.
fox35orlando.com
70-year-old Florida man sucker punched by stranger at Kissimmee shopping plaza, video shows
KISSIMMEE, Fla. - A 70-year-old man said he was attacked by a driver, who refused to stop in a crosswalk that he was using. "When I was hit it was pretty blunt force, I was so surprised." Lee Loupton said about getting punched by a stranger at The Loop shopping center in Kissimmee.
19-year-old shoots two at Orlando resorts with gun purchased earlier in the day
A 19-year-old Georgia man is in custody after allegedly going on a shooting spree at several Orlando resorts. The Orange County Sheriff's Office arrested Jailen Rasheed Houston on Thursday morning. Houston is believed to have been the man who fired on people at two Orlando resorts.
Teen in the hospital after being shot on State Road 520, deputies say
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A 15-year-old girl is in the hospital after a shooting on State Road 520, the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies responded to the scene in unincorporated Cocoa around 2:30 a.m. after hearing reports that a person had been shot. Deputies said they found...
click orlando
Palm Bay police recorded punching suspect during arrest; chief says officers acted within department policy
PALM BAY, Fla. – Palm Bay’s police chief is defending the action of his officers after video surfaced showing them punching a man during an arrest. Surveillance video clips at the Palm Bay Club Condominiums show officers confronting Jacob Mitchell Sunday morning after police said the man called 911 and admitted he lied to dispatchers about seeing some teenagers pointing guns at each other.
WESH
Family, friends, law enforcement gather to mourn deputy accidentally shot dead by roommate
Family and friends and dozens of law enforcement officers from agencies across Central Florida gathered at First Baptist Church of Merritt Island Friday in honor of Deputy Austin Walsh. "He's a kid that made everybody better. He loved the job," Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey said. Ivey says the 23-year-old...
fox35orlando.com
Officials: Melbourne Phantom Fireworks store struck by vehicle had no sprinkler system
WEST MELBOURNE, Fla. - FOX 35 has learned that the Phantom Fireworks store in West Melbourne that became engulfed in flames after it was struck by a vehicle in November did not have a sprinkler system. The store's owner and a spokesperson for Brevard County Fire Rescue both confirmed to...
Florida mom charged in 7-year-old’s death, didn’t get medical help in time, police say
Orlando police arrested a woman accused of causing her daughter's death Friday.
Police release new video in search for gunman who shot 9 people in downtown Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police said new surveillance video could be the key to finding the person who shot nine people downtown in July. Over the past five months, investigators have interviewed dozens of people, but the person responsible is still out there. It has really been a group...
cw34.com
Man caught on camera kicking dog in Florida
COCOA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man from Pennsylvania is caught on camera kicking a dog in Florida. The Brevard County Sheriff's Office arrested 39-year-old Scott Hoffman after video showed him kicking a dog in the front yard of a home. It happened Thursday in Cocoa Beach. **Warning-disturbing video...
fox35orlando.com
Phantom Fireworks had no sprinkler system, officials say
The owner of a Phantom Fireworks in Brevard County and a spokesperson for Brevard County Fire Rescue confirms to FOX 35 News that the store had no working sprinkler system on the day a vehicle crashed into the West Melbourne business. That crash ignited a large, destructive fire which left the driver of that vehicle dead.
click orlando
1 killed, 2 injured in Osceola County crash, troopers say
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A man was killed and two other people were injured in an Osceola County crash Sunday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the wreck occurred around 5:30 a.m. at Simpson Road and Eagle Bay Boulevard. [TRENDING: ‘Toby did this:’ 17-year-old stabbed mother...
fox35orlando.com
Large law enforcement presence in Cocoa
First responders are on the scene at an incident in Cocoa near the intersection of West King St. and Clearlake Road. Late Friday afternoon, Brevard County sheriff's deputies were seen surrounding a car and roped off a possible crime scene.
WESH
Two 14-year-old girls hit by car outside Seminole County high school
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. — Two students were hit by a vehicle in front of Lake Brantley High School on Sand Lake Road in Altamonte Springs, according to Seminole County Public Schools. Altamonte Springs police say the students hit were both 14-year-old females. One of them injured her ankle. The...
fox35orlando.com
'Brutal rapist' lured victim by posing as artist looking for model to paint: affidavit
ORLANDO, Fla. - The man accused of raping and trying to kill a woman in Orlando over the weekend allegedly lured the victim into his car by saying he was an artist and offered her money if he could paint her. He's expected to face a judge on Friday. The...
‘It wasn’t supposed to happen’: Man accused of killing ex-roommate over PlayStation takes stand
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A man accused of murdering his former roommate over a stolen PlayStation and other items got emotional on the witness stand, calling it self-defense and saying “It wasn’t supposed to happen.”. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Jake Bilotta is accused...
fox35orlando.com
Man struck, killed in Sanford near intersection of 1st Street and Mangoustine Ave.
SANFORD, Fla. - A pedestrian was struck and killed while crossing a busy roadway in Sanford on Thursday evening, authorities say. Around 9 p.m., Sanford police officers responded to the intersection of Mangoustine Ave. and W. 1st St. (State Road 46/U.S. Hwy 17) after it was reported that a man was struck by a passing vehicle. Officers discovered a 36-year-old Hispanic man who was injured. He was taken to HCA Florida Lake Monroe Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.
