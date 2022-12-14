ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laurel, NE

News Channel Nebraska

$130K worth of damage reported after Friday night fire in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Neb. -- Fire crews from multiple communities battled a house fire in Norfolk. At approximately 7:00 p.m., the Norfolk Fire Division was called the 400 block of S. 6th Street, with first arriving firefighters finding heavy smoke and flames coming from the back of the home. It took approximately...
NORFOLK, NE
kfornow.com

Additional Arrest Made In Quadruple Homicide

DECEMBER 16, 2022 (NORFOLK, NEB.) — Investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol have made another arrest in connection with the quadruple murder that occurred in Laurel, Nebraska on August 4. This morning, investigators arrested Carrie Jones, the wife of homicide suspect Jason Jones. The ongoing investigation has included the...
LAUREL, NE
1011now.com

Wife of Laurel quadruple homicide suspect arrested

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol have made another arrest in connection with the quadruple murder that occurred in Laurel, Nebraska on Aug. 4. Friday morning, investigators arrested 43-year-old Carrie Jones, the wife of homicide suspect Jason Jones. The ongoing investigation has included the forensic examination...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Afternoon accident in Norfolk leaves truck damaged

NORFOLK, Neb. -- Authorities responded to an accident in Norfolk Thursday afternoon. The Norfolk Police Division responded to an accident near 13th St. and Benjamin Ave. where a pickup truck and semi-truck can be seen at the scene around 2 p.m. The pickup can be seen with extensive damage. Emergency...
NORFOLK, NE
WOWT

Woman killed in crash near Fremont

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A Fremont woman has died after a single-vehicle crash east of Fremont Wednesday night. Dodge County deputies say 23-year-old Amalia Cabrera of Fremont was driving eastbound on Highway 275, just south of Old Highway 8. Cabrera lost control of her 2016 Honda Civic and struck a tree. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

North Fork Area Transit under investigation for alleged criminal misconduct

NORFOLK, Neb. -- North Fork Area Transit was unable to make payroll Friday, leading to an emergency city meeting in Norfolk. News broke Friday of financial issues with Norfolk Area Transit (NFAT) at the Norfolk city council chambers in an emergency council meeting. Jason Lammli, the legal counsel for NFAT, requested that $88,155.59 be paid to the non-profit in order to make payroll. While the details aren't all known at this time, NFAT is currently undergoing an investigation for alleged criminal misconduct. NFAT's general manager, Jeff Stewart, has been suspended, an audit of their finances has begun, and the Nebraska Mobility Management team will be taking over day-to-day operations.
NORFOLK, NE
siouxcountyradio.com

Accident Leads to Arrest of Hawarden Woman

A Hawarden woman was arrested after authorities investigated an unoccupied car in a ditch six miles southwest of Ireton Thursday morning. While investigating the accident, authorities discovered a container of a substance believed to be methamphetamine, a bag containing marijuana, and a glass smoking pipe with methamphetamine residue. Sioux County...
HAWARDEN, IA

