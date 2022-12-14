This offseason, the Brewers have been active on the trade market. They have not been involved in free agency. Typically, Milwaukee likes to navigate free agency by making low-risk deals. This means avoiding multiyear deals and banking on players outperforming their contracts in order to secure them a better deal in the future. One player the Brewers could consider who fits this mold is the recently DFA’d Eric Hosmer.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO