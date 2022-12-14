Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Milwaukee mail carrier shot and killed on the jobcreteMilwaukee, WI
Longstanding Bed Bath & Beyond Permanently Closing After Two DecadesJoel EisenbergMequon, WI
Wisconsin Insurance Man Asks Chipotle Hinge Date for Venmo 'Refund' Because She didn't Buy Insurance from HimZack LoveBrookfield, WI
Bed Bath & Beyond Permanently Closes - 20 Year Old Wisconsin Store ShuttersTy D.Mequon, WI
Popular local restaurant opens new location in Wisconsin this weekKristen WaltersMilwaukee, WI
Related
Report: Top Free Agent Catcher Snubbed Cubs for Twins
The Chicago Cubs heavily pursued catcher Christian Vázquez but were snubbed by the catcher when he chose the Minnesota Twins.
Yardbarker
Should Brewers pursue recently DFA'd Eric Hosmer?
This offseason, the Brewers have been active on the trade market. They have not been involved in free agency. Typically, Milwaukee likes to navigate free agency by making low-risk deals. This means avoiding multiyear deals and banking on players outperforming their contracts in order to secure them a better deal in the future. One player the Brewers could consider who fits this mold is the recently DFA’d Eric Hosmer.
Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed
WNBA superstar Brittney Griner is home for Christmas after President Joe Biden made the controversial decision last week to trade her for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout in a prisoner swap with the Russian government. Griner thanked her supporters in her first public statement since her release. Griner also reaffirmed her desire to play for Read more... The post Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Yardbarker
MLB Insider Predicts More To Come For The Cardinals
Just a few weeks into their offseason, star third baseman Nolan Arenado informed the St. Louis Cardinals that he would be opting in for 2023 and beyond. The slugger’s contract expires after the 2027 season. The team recently signed Willson Contreras to a five-year, $87.5 million contract, securing their...
College football transfer 4-star QB lands at Wisconsin
First-year Wisconsin head coach Luke Fickell worked fast to improve his quarterback room through the college football transfer portal, adding former Oklahoma prospect Nick Evers to his roster on Saturday. Evers confirmed his decision on Twitter. Standing at 6-foot-3 and 190 pounds, Evers was a ...
Joe Ingles' return date and Milwaukee Bucks debut revealed
Woj reported when the Australian will be suiting up.
Wisconsin football: Recruiting and transfer portal updates (12/16)
An overview of all of the recruiting and transfer portal news for the Wisconsin Badgers over the past seven days.
Without Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton, the Milwaukee Bucks nonetheless handle Jazz in rout
No Giannis, no Khris, and somehow yet again, no problem. The Milwaukee Bucks moved to 4-1 in games where the team's top two players haven't been in the lineup, dismissing the Utah Jazz at Fiserv Forum on Saturday night, 123-97. With Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton both nursing knee soreness, Milwaukee nonetheless took...
woodworkingnetwork.com
Bliffert acquires Milwaukee hardwood millwork manufacturer
MILWAUKEE -- Bliffert Lumber & Hardware acquired Fillinger Millwork, a single-location millwork manufacturer of hardwood molding and custom millwork products in Milwaukee. The transaction closed on Nov. 30. Details of the deal were not released. A month earlier, Bliffert acquired Milwaukee Cabinetry, a deal that closed on Oct. 31. “My...
Comments / 0