Milwaukee, WI

Related
Yardbarker

Should Brewers pursue recently DFA'd Eric Hosmer?

This offseason, the Brewers have been active on the trade market. They have not been involved in free agency. Typically, Milwaukee likes to navigate free agency by making low-risk deals. This means avoiding multiyear deals and banking on players outperforming their contracts in order to secure them a better deal in the future. One player the Brewers could consider who fits this mold is the recently DFA’d Eric Hosmer.
MILWAUKEE, WI
The Comeback

Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed

WNBA superstar Brittney Griner is home for Christmas after President Joe Biden made the controversial decision last week to trade her for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout in a prisoner swap with the Russian government. Griner thanked her supporters in her first public statement since her release. Griner also reaffirmed her desire to play for Read more... The post Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TEXAS STATE
Yardbarker

MLB Insider Predicts More To Come For The Cardinals

Just a few weeks into their offseason, star third baseman Nolan Arenado informed the St. Louis Cardinals that he would be opting in for 2023 and beyond. The slugger’s contract expires after the 2027 season. The team recently signed Willson Contreras to a five-year, $87.5 million contract, securing their...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
woodworkingnetwork.com

Bliffert acquires Milwaukee hardwood millwork manufacturer

MILWAUKEE -- Bliffert Lumber & Hardware acquired Fillinger Millwork, a single-location millwork manufacturer of hardwood molding and custom millwork products in Milwaukee. The transaction closed on Nov. 30. Details of the deal were not released. A month earlier, Bliffert acquired Milwaukee Cabinetry, a deal that closed on Oct. 31. “My...
MILWAUKEE, WI

