Utah Woman Posts Her Five Guys Receipt on TikTok, Upset She Spent $74 on 'Four Hamburgers, Two Fries and Drinks'Zack LoveSalt Lake City, UT
4 Great Burger Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
4 Great Pizza Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
4 Great Steakhouses in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
247Sports
Post-game thoughts: Utah fall flat on the road in a 75-66 loss to the BYU Cougars
The Runnin' Utes have lost their third game of the season in a 75-66 loss to the BYU Cougars. The Utes were never able to find much of a rhythm in this game and allowed the crowd to remain a factor throughout the 40 minutes of action. Here are some thoughts from the game...
Cade Fennegan may play for BYU Saturday. Here’s how it went when he played against them
The freshman, a transfer from Boise State, faced his current team back in 2020, but now may be asked to play in the Cougars’ bowl game against SMU.
kslsports.com
BYU Football Pays Tribute To Mike Leach With Helmet Decal
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – BYU football paid tribute to Alum Mike Leach during the 2022 New Mexico Bowl. The back of BYU’s black Sailor Coug helmet features a pirate flag decal in honor of Leach. A BYU Alum, Mike Leach, was big on pirate culture. His book, written by...
kslsports.com
Source: Lance Reynolds Jr. Named New Orem Football Head Coach
SALT LAKE CITY – Orem Tiger offensive coordinator and former BYU offensive lineman Lance Reynolds Jr. has been named the next head coach of the Orem Tigers. The move was first reported by Prep Coach Carousel via Twitter on Friday, December 16. The KSL Sports Rewind team has confirmed...
wdhn.com
A look at the big win pulled off by the Trojans in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla (WDHN)–The troy trojans are celebrating after taking down the University of Texas at San Antonio in the Cure Bowl. What an incredible way to cap taking down UTSA 18-12 in the Cure Bowl. The team will finish 12-2 and will be ranked at the end of a season for the first time in program history and this is all in year one of coach Jon Sumrall where does this team rank all-time in troy football history?
kslsports.com
BYU’s Bowl Experience Catches SMU By Surprise
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – When the BYU football team touched down in the land of enchantment, they needed two planes to unload. The reason? Well, there are a lot of people that attend these BYU bowl game trips. Most notably, spouses of the players. Big travel party for BYU. The...
kslsports.com
Former BYU Guard Nick Emery Not Happy With NCAA
SALT LAKE CITY – Former BYU basketball player Nick Emery called the NCAA a ‘fraud’ after Arizona received what Emery termed a ‘slap on the wrist’ punishment for recruiting violations. NCAA officials announced on Wednesday that the Arizona men’s basketball program would vacate a number...
Jaren Hall ruled out for New Mexico Bowl
ALBUQUERQUE (ABC4 Sports) – BYU quarterback Jaren Hall has been ruled out for Saturday’s New Mexico Bowl against SMU. Head coach Kalani Sitake was optimistic earlier in the week, but he said on Thursday that Hall will not be able to go because of an ankle injury. “Jaren’s situation is, we were hoping he would […]
kslsports.com
BYU Football Lands Transfer Portal Kicker From Boise State
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – BYU football picked up its first transfer portal commitment in the 2023 cycle. On Thursday night, Boise State kicker Will Ferrin announced he is committed to playing at BYU. Ferrin, a former Davis High Dart, comes to BYU after two seasons on The Blue. An all-around...
Penn State's James Franklin: Everything he said at Rose Bowl Media Day
Penn State and Utah go head-to-head Jan. 2 in the Rose Bowl in the first meeting between Nittany Lions and Utes. Penn State coach James Franklin updated the injury status of three key players — left tackle Olu Fashanu, right tackle Caedan Wallace and running back Keyvone Lee. "As...
Look: Unhappy Fan Going Viral During Bowl Game
The UTSA Roadrunners were crushed by penalties late in the first half of their Cure Bowl matchup against Troy. Some of these calls were obvious — others were more questionable. A UTSA fan is going viral on social media for his reaction to one of these calls against his...
KENS 5
UTSA head coach Jeff Traylor on Cure Bowl loss, the Roadrunners' future
“We’re getting better. Three years in, we’re getting closer," Traylor said about the team's upward trajectory as it continues to seek a bowl win.
ksl.com
Midwest convenience store chain Kum & Go 'beyond excited' to open 1st Utah store
DRAPER — Kum & Go is here to stay. The popular family-owned gas station and convenience store chain will open its first Utah store Monday, located at 13639 S. 200 West in Draper. It's the first of a few locations in the Salt Lake Valley to open in the coming months.
KSLTV
Utah’s first Kum & Go convenience store opens Monday
DRAPER, Utah — A new convenience store and gas station is expanding, opening its first location in Utah on Monday, Dec. 19. It began in Iowa, and now Kum & Go will land in the Beehive State — the first new state that the family-owned convenience chain is entering in over 10 years. The chain will also open stores in South Jordan, Murray and Herriman in early 2023, with plans to open more than 30 stores in Utah over the next five years.
saltlakemagazine.com
The Ulterior Motive Behind Naming Snowplows
When my family started raising chickens, one of the first things my dad told us kids was “Don’t name the chickens. If you name them, you’ll get attached.” While it was perhaps sound advice, it was advice we summarily ignored. Suffice to say, we grew attached to those chickens, even if they were incapable of feeling the same affection for us, and none of them ever ended up on the dinner table. I tell this story to illustrate that humans can engender affection for just about anything if we give it a name. That includes Utah snowplows.
kuer.org
‘I just cried’: recent layoffs could signal the Utah tech boom is tapering
When 26-year-old Kyra Stoner showed up for work on Wednesday, Nov. 2, she thought it would be a normal day. Instead, she was blindsided by unexpected news. Stoner worked for nearly three years as a recruiting specialist and eventually a university recruiter at Qualtrics, a software company specializing in customer experience data.
KSLTV
Former Utah Attorney General David Wilkinson dies
PROVO, Utah — Former Utah Attorney General David Wilkinson has died at the age of 86. Wilkinson, who served from 1981 through 1989, passed away Saturday. He is survived by his wife, four children and 17 grandchildren. Current Attorney General Sean D. Reyes released a short statement Tuesday, saying:
The Deepest Lake In Texas Is In The Desert And On The Border
That headline makes it sound like the lake could be in El Paso. While it's actually about 700 miles away, it is still in the Southwestern part of the state. Lake Amistad is about 12 miles from Del Rio, Texas and just under 200 miles from San Antonio. The lake straddles the border between the United States of America and Mexico.
dailyutahchronicle.com
Utah Women Run Joins the Hinckley Institute to Encourage Civic Engagement Among U Students
Utah Women Run has recently partnered with the Hinckley Institute of Politics at the University of Utah. This collaboration was formed due to the alignment of each initiative’s “nonpartisan” mission to encourage civic engagement, with Utah Women Run already working to get female students involved at the U.
