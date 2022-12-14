QHS golfers push Birdies for Brain Cancer fundraiser beyond expectations, raise $29,000

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
muddyriversports.com
Photo gallery: Quincy High School beats Quincy Notre Dame in crosstown showdown
QUINCY — For the second season in a row and the seventh time in eight meetings, the Quincy High School boys basketball team won the crosstown showdown with Quincy Notre Dame since the series was renewed in 2015. The Blue Devils used a lockdown effort in the second half to post a 60-43 victory Saturday night at Blue Devil Gym.
muddyriversports.com
Uppinghouse, Newbold wins titles as QHS wrestlers finish fourth at Mascoutah
MASCOUTAH, Ill. — Owen Uppinghouse pinned his way to a title. Bryor Newbold nearly did the same thing. With six other wrestlers finishing in the top eight in their respective weight class, the Quincy High School wrestling team had another stellar showing. The Blue Devils finished fourth in the...
Covid Restrictions Hit Illinois College, Will We See More Illinois School Shutdowns?
With covid numbers spiking in Illinois, one state college has asked community members to make changes to help prevent the spread of the virus. As another semester comes to a close, Western Illinois University encourages all University community members to continue to follow CDC and campus guidance to assist in the mitigation of the COVID-19 virus.
wlds.com
Illini Hospital Names Next Administrator
Illini Community Hospital in Pittsfield has named its next administrator. Current administrator Kathy Hull announced her retirement last month after 11 years on the job. Hull will officially retire on December 23rd and pursue another position elsewhere. Holly Jones has been named her successor. Jones has spent the last 11...
Hannibal & Quincy Might Get a White Christmas After All – Maybe
I want you to focus on the word "might" when I say what I'm about to say. Hannibal, Missouri and Quincy, Illinois MIGHT get a white Christmas after all. Here's another word to keep in mind. It's the word "maybe". Remember when we asked recently about the chances of a...
muddyriversports.com
School of Hard knocks: Maroons guard makes critical plays to hand Blue Devils first loss
MOLINE, Ill. — Not even the most foolhearted Quincy High School boys basketball fan was gullible enough to believe Brock Harding wouldn’t eventually put his stamp on Friday night’s Western Big 6 Conference showdown. “We knew he had only two points at halftime,” Quincy junior swingman Camden...
kjfmradio.com
Public health alert from Pike County Health Department
PIKE COUNTY, Mo. — PCHD’s communicable disease nurse reports that the COVID level is high as well as flu; especially influenza A. PCHD also states that strep throat and RSV are hitting Pike County hard. They would like to take this time to remind everyone to take these proper preventative precautions to keep themselves, and their family and friends safe during this holiday season:
muddyrivernews.com
Real estate transfers in Adams County from Dec. 5-9, 2022
Muddy River News transaction information is obtained from Illinois Real Estate Transfer Declaration forms accompanying recorded documents. Dates provided may differ from actual transaction or recording dates. Further details may be obtained from the PTAX form or recorded documents. John P. Thomas and Rebecca L. Thomas of Quincy sold a...
muddyriversports.com
Hannibal, Monroe City stalwarts garner all-state honors from Missouri Football Coaches Association
HANNIBAL, Mo. — One of the nation’s most coveted recruits, who is days away from revealing his college choice, received an honor fitting his impressive production. One of the best tacklers Northeast Missouri has seen in recent memory picked up another honor, too. Hannibal all-purpose back Aneyas Williams...
muddyriversports.com
QJHS eighth grade girls basketball team wins Class 4A state championship
NORMAL, Ill. — The Quincy Junior High School eighth grade girls basketball team won the Illinois Elementary School Association Class 4A state championship Thursday night, beating Danville North Ridge 40-26. The Comets outscored the Ridge Runners 13-2 in the first quarter at Normal Parkside Junior High and led 20-6 at halftime.
muddyrivernews.com
Fake website using name of long-time Quincy used car dealer scamming consumers
QUINCY — A website purporting to be the home of a long-time Quincy car dealer is scamming people searching for used cars. The Better Business Bureau has received complaints in the last month from people in Louisiana and Texas attempting to buy a vehicle from Bob Oberling Used Cars, 2731 N. 12th, which no longer is in business.
muddyriversports.com
‘We turned it up’: Second-half defensive lockdown gives Blue Devils edge over Raiders in crosstown showdown
QUINCY — A simple suggestion is all it took. Needing to inject more life into his team — Quincy High School led Quincy Notre Dame 29-23 at halftime of Saturday night’s boys basketball showdown but had been rather lackluster defensively the first 16 minutes — Blue Devils coach Andy Douglas listened to an idea assistant coach Bruce Bonness pitched during the locker room break.
KMZU
Three injured in Marion County accident
MARION COUNTY, Mo – Three Wayland residents are injured in a Wednesday morning accident in Marion County. According to a report by Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred at 9:00 a.m. on Highway 36, west of Route DD. Letha M. Soper, 59, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by 28-year-old Christopher Taylor, of Palmyra. Soper’s vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway and overturned.
muddyriversports.com
Second-quarter surge carries top-ranked Raiders to victory in milestone moment for Orne
QUINCY — Eric Orne’s milestone moment came at home … sort of. The Quincy Notre Dame girls basketball coach reached the 500 career victory plateau Friday night with a 58-42 victory over Mascoutah in the opening game of the four-day, 16-game Rumble on the River at John Wood Community College’s Student Activity Center.
muddyrivernews.com
Yohn says during motion hearing he plans to ask for change of venue ‘to an unprejudiced county’
QUINCY — While presenting 20 motions Wednesday during a nearly three-hour hearing in Adams County Circuit Court, a Springfield man defending himself in a November 2021 sexual assault case said he plans to move for a change of venue. While discussing a request for funds to pay for a...
muddyrivernews.com
QPD Blotter for Dec. 15, 2022
Robert J Cramsey III (46) 2001 Payson for Adams Co warrant for Possession of Methamphetamine and FTA Revoked Registration at 508 Walnut Alley Lodged 186. Shawn P Lalond (32) Homeless for FTA Stealing at 10th & Maine Lodged 147/186. Alfonso Sanders (61) 932 Hampshire, Quincy for operating uninsured. registration and...
tspr.org
Board tosses out challenges to Macomb candidates
Three Macomb city council candidates had their nominating petitions challenged for improper paperwork. But the city’s electoral board rejected those challenges because the objectors failed to fill out their own paperwork properly. The board ruled on Wednesday that objections to petitions should include a written statement of interest. But...
khqa.com
2 Quincy minors accused of having 'ghost guns' as part of shots fired incidents arrested
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — Two Quincy teenagers were arrested on Wednesday stemming from an investigation that started earlier in the month involving a shooting in which a vehicle was hit and damaged on the Northeast side of Quincy. During a follow up investigation on December 14, information gathered by...
wlds.com
Beardstown Police Investigating Burglaries of Two Businesses
The Beardstown Police Department is investigating two burglarized businesses from early yesterday morning. Beardstown Police Chief Martin Coad said in a phone message yesterday that Amigo Tire, located at 905 E. 3rd Street and Dairy Queen, located at 817 East 4th Street were broken into at around 7AM Friday by at least one individual.
KBUR
Keokuk man arrested on felony drug charges
Keokuk, IA- The Lee County Narcotics Task Force has announced the arrest of a Keokuk man on felony drug charges. 28-year-old Shelby Kobra Kelly of Keokuk was arrested Thursday, December 15th by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office in the 300 block of North Park Drive in Keokuk. Kelly is...
Comments / 0