Quincy, IL

QHS golfers push Birdies for Brain Cancer fundraiser beyond expectations, raise $29,000

By Matt Schuckman, Sports Editor
muddyriversports.com
 3 days ago
muddyriversports.com

Photo gallery: Quincy High School beats Quincy Notre Dame in crosstown showdown

QUINCY — For the second season in a row and the seventh time in eight meetings, the Quincy High School boys basketball team won the crosstown showdown with Quincy Notre Dame since the series was renewed in 2015. The Blue Devils used a lockdown effort in the second half to post a 60-43 victory Saturday night at Blue Devil Gym.
QUINCY, IL
muddyriversports.com

Uppinghouse, Newbold wins titles as QHS wrestlers finish fourth at Mascoutah

MASCOUTAH, Ill. — Owen Uppinghouse pinned his way to a title. Bryor Newbold nearly did the same thing. With six other wrestlers finishing in the top eight in their respective weight class, the Quincy High School wrestling team had another stellar showing. The Blue Devils finished fourth in the...
QUINCY, IL
wlds.com

Illini Hospital Names Next Administrator

Illini Community Hospital in Pittsfield has named its next administrator. Current administrator Kathy Hull announced her retirement last month after 11 years on the job. Hull will officially retire on December 23rd and pursue another position elsewhere. Holly Jones has been named her successor. Jones has spent the last 11...
PITTSFIELD, IL
kjfmradio.com

Public health alert from Pike County Health Department

PIKE COUNTY, Mo. — PCHD’s communicable disease nurse reports that the COVID level is high as well as flu; especially influenza A. PCHD also states that strep throat and RSV are hitting Pike County hard. They would like to take this time to remind everyone to take these proper preventative precautions to keep themselves, and their family and friends safe during this holiday season:
muddyrivernews.com

Real estate transfers in Adams County from Dec. 5-9, 2022

Muddy River News transaction information is obtained from Illinois Real Estate Transfer Declaration forms accompanying recorded documents. Dates provided may differ from actual transaction or recording dates. Further details may be obtained from the PTAX form or recorded documents. John P. Thomas and Rebecca L. Thomas of Quincy sold a...
ADAMS COUNTY, IL
muddyriversports.com

QJHS eighth grade girls basketball team wins Class 4A state championship

NORMAL, Ill. — The Quincy Junior High School eighth grade girls basketball team won the Illinois Elementary School Association Class 4A state championship Thursday night, beating Danville North Ridge 40-26. The Comets outscored the Ridge Runners 13-2 in the first quarter at Normal Parkside Junior High and led 20-6 at halftime.
QUINCY, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Fake website using name of long-time Quincy used car dealer scamming consumers

QUINCY — A website purporting to be the home of a long-time Quincy car dealer is scamming people searching for used cars. The Better Business Bureau has received complaints in the last month from people in Louisiana and Texas attempting to buy a vehicle from Bob Oberling Used Cars, 2731 N. 12th, which no longer is in business.
QUINCY, IL
muddyriversports.com

‘We turned it up’: Second-half defensive lockdown gives Blue Devils edge over Raiders in crosstown showdown

QUINCY — A simple suggestion is all it took. Needing to inject more life into his team — Quincy High School led Quincy Notre Dame 29-23 at halftime of Saturday night’s boys basketball showdown but had been rather lackluster defensively the first 16 minutes — Blue Devils coach Andy Douglas listened to an idea assistant coach Bruce Bonness pitched during the locker room break.
QUINCY, IL
KMZU

Three injured in Marion County accident

MARION COUNTY, Mo – Three Wayland residents are injured in a Wednesday morning accident in Marion County. According to a report by Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred at 9:00 a.m. on Highway 36, west of Route DD. Letha M. Soper, 59, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by 28-year-old Christopher Taylor, of Palmyra. Soper’s vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway and overturned.
MARION COUNTY, MO
muddyrivernews.com

QPD Blotter for Dec. 15, 2022

Robert J Cramsey III (46) 2001 Payson for Adams Co warrant for Possession of Methamphetamine and FTA Revoked Registration at 508 Walnut Alley Lodged 186. Shawn P Lalond (32) Homeless for FTA Stealing at 10th & Maine Lodged 147/186. Alfonso Sanders (61) 932 Hampshire, Quincy for operating uninsured. registration and...
QUINCY, IL
tspr.org

Board tosses out challenges to Macomb candidates

Three Macomb city council candidates had their nominating petitions challenged for improper paperwork. But the city’s electoral board rejected those challenges because the objectors failed to fill out their own paperwork properly. The board ruled on Wednesday that objections to petitions should include a written statement of interest. But...
MACOMB, IL
wlds.com

Beardstown Police Investigating Burglaries of Two Businesses

The Beardstown Police Department is investigating two burglarized businesses from early yesterday morning. Beardstown Police Chief Martin Coad said in a phone message yesterday that Amigo Tire, located at 905 E. 3rd Street and Dairy Queen, located at 817 East 4th Street were broken into at around 7AM Friday by at least one individual.
BEARDSTOWN, IL
KBUR

Keokuk man arrested on felony drug charges

Keokuk, IA- The Lee County Narcotics Task Force has announced the arrest of a Keokuk man on felony drug charges. 28-year-old Shelby Kobra Kelly of Keokuk was arrested Thursday, December 15th by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office in the 300 block of North Park Drive in Keokuk. Kelly is...
KEOKUK, IA

