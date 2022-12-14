Read full article on original website
Omahans stranded in Peru amid violent protests
A pair of friends from Omaha were supposed to return home on Tuesday. Lisa Kinney says she'll likely be forced to miss her wife's U.S. citizenship oath ceremony.
WOWT
Sunny but cold today, snow returns Monday
A 6 First Alert Day has been declared for Wednesday and Thursday. A Arctic blast with snow and brutal cold is likely. Check back for updates. Cold and breezy tonight with wind chills approaching zero degrees. More sunshine tomorrow, a little bit warmer in the afternoon. Wreaths Across America comes...
westsidewired.net
Jaylen Lloyd commits to Nebraska
Jaylen Lloyd never got the opportunity to play in Memorial Stadium for the Class A State Championship, due to an injury. But the Westside wide receiver and defensive back will get to play in the sea of red for the next four years. Lloyd announced his decision to become a Nebraska Cornhusker in a news conference at the Boys and Girls Club on Saturday, Dec 17.
WOWT
Snow and brutal cold likely Wednesday into Thursday
Cold and breezy once again today with some morning flurries. Clouds should break up this afternoon with at least some sunshine, but it stays cold with highs only in the mid-20s.
doniphanherald.com
Don Walton: Conservative Republican dominance in Nebraska points to many factors
Some interesting post-mortem metrics from Nebraska's November general election compiled by Steve Smith at Civic Nebraska:. * 55% turnout by registered voters. * 40% voted before Election Day, overwhelmingly by mail. * 69% turnout in the 11 rural counties that conduct elections only by mail. * 51% early voting in...
Flight Attendant Shares Random 'Low-Key' City Where She Loves Having a Layover
This is the last place we would've guessed.
klkntv.com
Organizers cancel Lincoln drag show, citing threats
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Star City Pride Drag Show was canceled Thursday due to safety concerns for patrons and organizers. The fundraising event was set to be held Friday at the Crescent Moon Coffee in the Haymarket. In a Facebook post announcing the cancellation, organized said “an extreme...
Corn Nation
Florida Safety Cory Collier to transfer to Nebraska Football
Nebraska picked up a safety from Florida Corey Collier announced his transfer today. Collier appeared in four games in 2022, primarily on special teams. He recorded one tackle. In 2021, he appeared in two games, then redshirted. Before Florida, Collier was rated as a 4-star recruit by 247, the 6th...
klkntv.com
Report: Over 7 million people are misdiagnosed in U.S. ER’s every year
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A government study found more than seven million people are misdiagnosed in U.S. Emergency rooms every year. That means about one in 18 patients are getting the wrong diagnosis. According to the D.H.H.S. report, 2.6 million people had preventable harm done to them. Another 370,000...
ucollege.edu
Union students leapt to action in mid-air medical emergency
When a fellow passenger had a medical emergency on their flight, international rescue and relief senior Allen Stafford and junior Christian Thomas sprung into action. Stafford and Thomas were flying home to Washington State for Thanksgiving break when, two hours from their destination, the EMT training they received as part of their degree was put to the test.
overtimeheroics.net
Team Avanesyan Files Protest Over Terence Crawford Glove Scandal
As expected, the team representing Russia-born Armenian David Avanesyan has filed a formal protest over last Saturday’s glove controversy in their fighter’s sixth-round KO loss to Terence Crawford in Omaha, Nebraska. As first reported by Boxingscene, Avanesyan’s manager, Neil Marsh, noted his concerns with the Nebraska Athletic Commission...
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska earns pledge from key in-state WR, multi-sport prospect via class of 2023
Nebraska added to its 2023 class once again on Saturday. A multi-sport athlete is heading to Lincoln for both football and track per The Athletics’ Mitch Sherman. Jaylen Lloyd is heading to Lincoln. Lloyd is a 3-star WR from the 2023 class per the 247Sports Composite out of Omaha, Nebraska. Lloyd is the second player from Westside High School to commit to the Huskers in the last two days.
klkntv.com
Nebraska LGBTQ advocates write letters after Millard mix-up over pride flags
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — OutNebraska, an LGBTQ advocacy group, often helps people write letters to officials and lawmakers. On Friday, they were writing to Millard North High School in Omaha. Recently, there was confusion over pride flags and safe space stickers displayed at the school. Students told the Nebraska...
Hand-counted election audit finds low error rate with Nebraska’s voting machines
OMAHA — After facing months of questions about election integrity from populist Republicans, Nebraska Secretary of State Bob Evnen — also a Republican — probed deeper to confirm his belief that the state’s voting processes were “reliable and accurate.” On Friday, his office released the results from an expanded audit of general election ballots, checking […] The post Hand-counted election audit finds low error rate with Nebraska’s voting machines appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
Nebraska Football recruiting: Rahmir Stewart commit sets social media on fire
It’s been a very big day for Nebraska football recruiting. In fact, if you consider the Tristan Alvano commit on Friday, it’s already been one heck of a weekend and there’s still another day to go. On Saturday, Matt Rhule and company landed not one, not two,...
WOWT
‘Business as usual’: Omaha diner operates despite car crashing into its wall
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Harold’s Koffee House has been around North Omaha for 60 years. It’s recognized as a spot that people can rely on to feel at home. However, Thursday morning that feeling suddenly changed, just as business was ramping up. “The restaurant was about maybe half...
agupdate.com
Omaha meat processing company fined, and on probation, for false beef grading records
Omaha meat processing company Nebraska Beef Ltd. has been sentenced to a year’s probation and fined $200,000 for falsely representing beef grading records. In addition to that sentence this month in federal court, the company paid a $550,000 fine as part of a civil settlement with the government for its conduct.
Nebraska opens Lincoln South Beltway
The Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) recently celebrated opening the $352 million Lincoln South Beltway, a project that’s been in the works since discussions began in the 1960s. It is the largest and one of the most complex projects in NDOT’s history. The 11-mile project connects U.S. Highway 77 and Nebraska Highway 2. The four-lane, […] The post Nebraska opens Lincoln South Beltway appeared first on Transportation Today.
Nebraska Football lands speedy wideout in Jaylen LIoyd
Memorial Stadium during a game.Photo by(Ryan Swanigan (KOLN)) Nebraska football had a busy recruiting day on Saturday, and the first commitment came from 2023 wide receiver Jaylen Lloyd.
doniphanherald.com
New truck stop planned for Crete
Pump & Pantry has announced plans for a new travel center in Crete. Grand Island-based Bosselman Enterprises said it plans to start construction on the 6,500-square-foot store next spring at the intersection of Nebraska 103 and Nebraska 33 in the northeast part of the city. Crete is located a half-hour...
