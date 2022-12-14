ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bradenton, FL

Linda McWilliams
3d ago

I encourage anyone that has a loved one in any nursing facility to visit often and don't hesitate to report any wrong doing or if residents are not getting proper care , to ACHA . Their contact information, per law should be in reception area of all facilities. The elderly deserve respect and good care

