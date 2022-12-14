Read full article on original website
Linda McWilliams
3d ago
I encourage anyone that has a loved one in any nursing facility to visit often and don't hesitate to report any wrong doing or if residents are not getting proper care , to ACHA . Their contact information, per law should be in reception area of all facilities. The elderly deserve respect and good care
fox13news.com
Crews battle scrapyard fire in Palmetto
Multiple agencies were battling an "extensive" fire at a Manatee County metal scrapyard on Friday, according to the fire marshal with the North River Fire District. The column of smoke created by the fire could be seen for miles around Tampa Bay.
Mysuncoast.com
Deadly crash in Manatee County
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) is reporting a deadly crash in Manatee County. The FHP states that the crash occurred on 1st Street East (US-41) and 33rd Avenue East in Bradenton at 1:00 P.M. on December 12th. According to the report, a motorcyclist was traveling north...
Man starved, kept in ‘filthy’ conditions by caretaker, Pinellas Park police say
A Pinellas Park man was arrested Thursday after allegedly abusing a man he was supposed to be taking care of, according to police.
Hillsborough County man killed after being ejected from pickup truck
A Dover man died Saturday in a single-vehicle crash near Bartow, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.
Largo man knocked down large restaurant sign in wrong-way DUI crash, police say
A Largo man was accused of driving drunk and knocking down a large restaurant sign on Thursday.
Bradenton man killed in motorcycle crash
A motorcyclist from Bradenton was killed in a crash in West Samoset on Saturday.
10NEWS
Bump in traffic at Sarasota Bradenton Airport
The hurricane damage down south in Fort Myers destroyed a lot of tourism infrastructure. It's affected flight schedules and plans for people coming to the West Coas.
Tornado causes thousands of dollars of damage in St. Pete, none injured
The 50-plus foot high oak tree that shaded his house for years had snapped in half near the base by the EF-1 tornado and its 100 mile-per-hour winds that briefly popped up in Pinellas County. In an instant, it undid the new backyard he and his wife finished just a month and a half ago — on her birthday.
Bay News 9
Historic Bethel AME Church struggles to navigate volatile property insurance market
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The property insurance law that was recently signed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is meant to stabilize the homeowners’ insurance market. The property insurance law that was recently signed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is meant to stabilize the homeowners’ insurance market. According...
Bay News 9
Eternal Reefs, eco-friendly memorials helping Florida reefs
SARASOTA, Fla. — Instead of visiting a deceased loved one at a cemetery, imagine swimming out to see their memorial underwater in a public reef in the Gulf of Mexico. At the Silvertooth Reef, a company called Eternal Reefs places large, cement reef balls down into the ocean. Those reef balls contain the cremated remains of people whose families want to memorialize them.
Manatee County mom raising awareness about ransom calls after personal experience
A Manatee County mom got a call that would terrify any parent.
Tampa man charged after infant dies in care, placed one-month-old in bathtub to ‘wake it up’
A man has been arrested following the death of a one-month-old baby.
Mysuncoast.com
National Wreath Day on the Suncoast
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota National Cemetery is one of 3,100 locations across the country participating in National Wreath Day. The day began in 1992 when the Worcester Wreath Company had a surplus of Wreaths at the end of the holiday season. Over 19,000 wreaths were delivered to the Sarasota...
Mysuncoast.com
Storm Damage in North Port
WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast at 5am - VOD - clipped version WX.
Winn-Dixie employees hospitalized in Tampa armed robbery
Two supermarket employees were hospitalized Wednesday following an armed robbery at a Winn-Dixie on North Dale Mabry Highway, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.
Mysuncoast.com
Downtown Sarasota roads to close for New Year’s Pineapple Drop
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Plans are underway for the annual New Year’s Eve Pineapple Drop in downtown Sarasota at Lemon Avenue and Main Street. The Sarasota Police Department says several roads will be closed in advance of the event:. From 9 a.m. Dec. 29, 2022, to 9 a.m. Jan....
Longboat Observer
North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton 34th fastest-growing metro in the nation
While global population has topped 8 billion, just 11 years after surpassing 7 billion, the U.S. is among some countries experiencing a slowing in population growth. Currently at 0.1%, it’s the slowest growth on record. In the wake of COVID-19, though, it is not surprising that most metropolitan statistical...
Pinellas County man switched seats with passenger after fatal DUI crash: deputies
A Seminole man was accused of killing a pedestrian with his car and changing seats with his passenger to avoid arrest last year after new evidence surfaced.
Dog surrendered to Hillsborough County animal control after attacking child
A dog was surrendered to Hillsborough County Animal Control Services after it attacked an eight-year-old over the weekend.
