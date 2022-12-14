Read full article on original website
Related
See 1 Clever Winter Garbage Trick! Leave it to Minnesota to Think it Up.
With over an inch of snow just in St. Cloud this week and more or similar in many areas in Central Minnesota, pretty sure many are going to like this little winter garbage trick. The temps look like they are going to begin dropping and those "comfy" 30 degree days we just had are about to go bye-bye.
Sorry Kids, Wisconsin Town Runs Out Of Snow Days By Mid December
There once was a time, not that long ago, when a snow day meant a free day for kids. I can still remember sitting in the kitchen listening to the radio and anxiously waiting for the radio DJ to announce my school's name on the closure list. My friends and I would rejoice, join up at a sledding hill, or go have a snowball fight. Snow days were something magical that didn't come around a lot for us, despite the fact that our winters were more brutal than they are now.
wearegreenbay.com
“Children being ill shouldn’t have to go through this”: Wisconsin nonprofit organization provides Christmas gifts for cancer patients
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – One Wisconsin organization is doing their part in helping Santa deliver presents. Members of the Children’s Giving Christmas Tree are planning to provide Christmas gifts to those who need it most. “You never know what people are struggling with, you never know what’s going...
Southwestern Wisconsin ENT Now Offering Allergy Testing
It seems as if allergy season is now year-round. For some, it goes beyond the occasional sniffling and sneezing. Dry eyes, sinuses, and other inhibitors can be debilitating for those who suffer from chronic allergies. Thankfully, some relief is here and local; especially for those in southwestern Wisconsin. Southwest Health...
WI hospital reports increase in severe strep infections among kids
Children's Wisconsin has seen 9 cases of invasive group A strep so far in 2022. In 2021, they reported 4 cases and in 2020 they had 5.
mediamilwaukee.com
The Great Lakes and Climate Change: How Wisconsin Could Become a Climate Refuge
Across the U.S., people are struggling to adapt to climate change. Callie Donavan explains how Wisconsin and the Great Lakes region could become a hot spot for people attempting to escape climate extremes. Traveling to places like California or Florida for beach vacations is common. Moving to the West or...
wisconsinrightnow.com
7 Best Wisconsin Christmas Gifts 2022: Cheese, Sweaters, Packers & More
Here are the 7 best Wisconsin Christmas gifts for 2022. Our editors’ picks. People from Wisconsin are proud of their state. Some people are homesick for Wisconsin. For the latter, how about a Wisconsin candle in hometown scents like cranberry, Maple and butter?. This gift is pretty cool. It’s...
WBAY Green Bay
COUNTDOWN TO CHRISTMAS: Santa’s reindeer travel Wisconsin
TITLETOWN, Wis. (WBAY) - Action 2 News offers a nightly series through December 25. We’re calling it “Countdown to Christmas,” and each night on Action 2 News at 10 our reporters will share a story of inspiration and holiday spirit. Emily Roberts introduces us to Santa’s Crew... a handful of reindeer spreading cheer across Northeast Wisconsin.
onfocus.news
Festival Foods Brandy Slush Recipe
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – Brandy slush is a must-have during the holiday season in Wisconsin!. In a large pot over medium heat, mix water and sugar. Let simmer for 5 minutes, stirring frequently, until sugar is dissolved and liquid is clear. Remove simple syrup from heat and let sit for 10 minutes.
A Tree is Growing in the Middle of this Beautifully Unique Wisconsin Home
I'm at a loss for words to describe this home. I love it, it scares me, I think it's beautiful, unique, a big fixer-upper. I feel like there's not one appropriate word or phrase that describes this house that's for sale in Wisconsin. I would seriously love to own this...
WSAW
State is in crisis mode to prevent further fatal fire deaths
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marshfield Fire and Rescue Department is reminding Wisconsin residents to practice fire safety in their homes. At this point in time, the Wisconsin fire service is in crisis mode to prevent any further fire deaths, according to a news release. The prompt follows fatal fires...
agupdate.com
Send invasive species packing
Dad would often tell of picking mustard and cutting thistle in the fields. If he did a good job he was paid a dollar a day. Ninety years ago in the depths of the Great Depression that was good pay for a child. Some things have changed through the decades....
stcroix360.com
Wisconsin DNR asks public to report mudpuppy observations
Anglers can help document the elusive aquatic salamander amid concerns about its population. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is asking the public to report any observations of mudpuppies they may accidentally catch while fishing this winter. Data collected from these sightings will help determine the distribution and range of the species statewide.
CBS 58
Wisconsin weightlifter will attempt to break record after undergoing heart surgery at UW Health
MADISON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A Wisconsin man gets the chance to keep doing what he loves after undergoing quintuple bypass surgery at UW Health in Madison. Michael Love says he's been passionate about exercise since he was a teenager. It wasn't until later he discovered a love for weightlifting.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Bitter cold air returns for the 1st day of winter
So far the end of 2022 has only flirted with true winter cold a handful of times, but right on time for the start of the calendar, winter cold air rushes in. From Dec. 21-25 a majority of the eastern U.S. including Wisconsin will be well below average. Arctic air rushes in, dropping temperatures easily 15 degrees below average.
WEAU-TV 13
Invasive species in Wisconsin waters threaten environment
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and UW-Extension are asking anglers to help prevent the spread of aquatic invasive species in Wisconsin’s lakes and rivers while ice fishing this winter. Aquatic invasive species have made their way into Wisconsin’s waterways. Still, anglers can...
Updated Northern Minnesota + Wisconsin Blizzard Snowfall Totals
While light snow will linger through the weekend, the majority of heavy snowfall from this week's blizzard has come to a close. Most people across the Northland witnessed firsthand that we got a lot of snow. Multiple places saw near 30 inches of snow in the higher elevations near Lake...
stoughtonnews.com
For Your Information: Free monthly at-home COVID tests available
All Wisconsin households are now eligible to order one free COVID-19 test kit containing five rapid antigen tests every month. The tests can be ordered online and are delivered to your door. Testing helps people know if they have COVID-19 so they can take actions to help limit the chance of spreading the virus to those around them.
Do You Remember The Wisconsin Winter That Barely Had Any Snow?
The winter of 1968 in Wisconsin was a surprising and unusual one. Despite being known for its cold and snowy winters, this year was almost entirely snowless. At the time, Wisconsin was experiencing a mild winter overall. The average temperature for December through February was 22.2 degrees Fahrenheit, which was 3.9 degrees above normal. This mild weather was due to a shift in the jet stream, which brought warmer air into the region.
Fox11online.com
No Wisconsin county listed as 'high' for COVID-19 activity
MADISON (WLUK) -- All of Wisconsin is back in the low and moderate categories for COVID-19 activity. Every county in Wisconsin is now listed as having "low" or "moderate" COVID-19 activity, according to the latest map from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The Wisconsin Department of Health...
Comments / 0