Top 3 Christmas Towns In Kentucky . They’re Magical.WestloadedKentucky State
KY Court of Appeals Issues Stinging Rebuke: City of Bardstown Acted Improperly In Historic District MatterThe Kentucky News-SentinelBardstown, KY
BARDSTOWN JUSTICE WATCH: Speculation Charles Simms To Retire After John Kelly Re-Opens Law OfficeThe Kentucky News-SentinelBardstown, KY
3 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
This Kentucky Polar Express Train Ride is a Magical ExperienceTravel MavenNew Haven, KY
Wave 3
LMDC hosts Christmas party for incarcerated women to spend time with family
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It’s easy to take the time spent with families during the holidays for granted. Many people, like those in jail, can go years without seeing their family. On Friday, a group of women incarcerated at LMDC were given the opportunity to have a small-Christmas party...
The Publix Supermarket Chain Must Like Kentucky Because We’re Getting Two More
In the 39 years that my dad and I shared space on the planet, I only ever heard him mention three places he liked to shop. Yep, just three. He wasn't much of a shopper, but these places got high marks. Two of them were in Owensboro--Wyndall's Western Wear, or...
Top 3 Christmas Towns In Kentucky . They’re Magical.
There is something special about Christmas in Kentucky. The air is crisp and the decorations are abundant, making it a truly magical time of year, from the lights and decorations to the delicious food and bourbon, it’s a time of year that brings joy and magic to everyone who celebrates it. And no Christmas in Kentucky is complete without a visit to the list of Christmas town below.
wdrb.com
'It's good to be home' | US Navy service member surprises younger brother in Oldham County classroom
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A sailor with the U.S. Navy from Oldham County drove through the night to get to his family just ahead of the holidays, and went on a mission to surprise his little brother. For Gavin Dees, there is quite literally no place like home for the...
WLKY.com
'It's unfair': Louisville couple that lost 2 children in crash shares both heartbreak and joy
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Shaking his head, and with his eyes welling with tears, Justice Hunter said, "It's unfair we have to live through this." He and his girlfriend of six years lost their two young sons in mid-November. "A month. It's been that long, it feels like it. But...
wdrb.com
Dick Tong, Louisville traffic reporter for 97WAVE radio, dies
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A longtime Louisville police officer who also served as a traffic reporter has died. Capt. Dick Tong died at the age of 86 on Saturday morning surrounded by his family at Baptist East Hospital. Tong, a U.S. Navy veteran, retired from the Louisville Police Department with...
Kentucky’s Biggest Snow Ever Was Recorded in the 1990s-Do You Remember It?
Are you dreaming of White Christmas in Kentucky? Does anyone even remember when the last true White Christmas happened in the Tri-State? Here's what we know. When I think of a White Christmas I think of all our homes and streets covered in winter white snow. I think of barely being able to see the street lights and sitting inside watching giant magical snowflakes fall as they glisten in beams of light.
wdrb.com
West Louisville's Winter Wonderland at Shawnee Park showcases talented singers
LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- West Louisville is getting ready for their first ever Winter Wonderland. WDRB's Keith Kaiser joined some of the producers of this holiday celebration. OneWest, the nonprofit committed to commercial growth in the West End of Louisville, presents Winter Wonderland, December 16 through the 18th. The 3...
Wave 3
Barry Cheesesteaks and More holds grand opening in Valley Station
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A locally-owned cheesesteak restaurant held its grand opening in Valley Station on Saturday. Barry’s Cheesesteaks and More relocated to 5408 Valley Station Road after the owner said there were building and safety issues with the restaurant’s previous location in Old Louisville. Owner Barry Washington...
Ethan Hawke Is Filming in KY and Looking for Locals as Extras
ETHAN HAWKE -- VERY GRACIOUS WITH THE SELFIES. In October, he visited Shelbyville to check out the possibilities and found himself hobnobbing with Shelby County Deputy Judge Executive Jon Park. Seemingly a man of the people, Hawke hasn't shied away from photo ops during his visits. ETHAN HAWKE FILMING IN...
6 evacuated as vacant structure goes up in flames near downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Six people have been evacuated after a fire at a vacant warehouse just east of downtown Louisville. According to the Louisville Fire Department, the two-alarm blaze broke out in the 700 block of East Main Street just before 8 p.m. Saturday. Witnesses who were near the...
Here's the probability of a white Christmas in Kentuckiana this year
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you have been dreaming of a white Christmas in Kentuckiana statistics show that you should keep dreaming (or move to northern Minnesota). It certainly did not feel or look like Christmas last year in Louisville. The city set a record high temperature of 75°, Lexington made it to 70° and Bowling Green even reached 76°. We have to dig all the way back to 1890 in order to find the last time we measured 4.5" of snowfall.
quicksie983.com
Earl the Vulture
Brian & Trisha gave an update on the vulture issue around downtown Elizabethtown and tried to clear up some concerns that have been expressed. Podcast: Download (Duration: 5:03 — 11.5MB)
Wave 3
Woman identified from Algonquin neighborhood shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The woman who was killed in the Friday evening shooting in the Algonquin neighborhood has been identified by the coroner. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Nisanda Marshall, 33, was shot and killed in the 2300 block of West Lee Street. Marshall died from...
'Still no mail': Some Louisvillians say they haven't received their mail in weeks
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's happening across Louisville; people have complained they haven't seen their postal worker consistently, or at times, not enough. Chad Ballard said it's been over two weeks since he last got his mail in Jeffersontown. So he went to the post office and was told it was en route.
WHAS 11
Louisville community raises concerns about new Publix location, safety of intersection
The newest Publix is scheduled to open in 2024 at the intersection of Flat Rock Road and Shelbyville Road. The road already experiences excessive traffic delays.
A Kentucky woman walked out of her job a $175K lottery winner after receiving $25 worth of scratch-off's at a company holiday party
Lori Janes receieved the tickets during a white elephant gift exchange at her job's company party, per the Kentucky Lottery.
Wave 3
Police looking for person of interest in Jefferson Mall shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department Homicide Unit released a photo of a “person of interest” in the recent shooting incident at Jefferson Mall. LMPD is asking the public’s help in identifying the man in the picture. On Monday, officers responded to reports of...
wdrb.com
Jeffersontown businesses feeling the impact from Watterson Trail construction
JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jeffersontown is getting a multi-million dollar facelift through a project focused on revamping its main downtown street - Watterson Trail. J-Town has been planning the project for several years, and businesses along Watterson Trail are hopeful all the improvements coming will make the current construction they're dealing with worthwhile.
Wave 3
Shoplifters arrested during Shop With A Cop event
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - There was a twist to the annual Shop With a Cop event by the Clark County Sheriff’s Office and the Clark County FOP because the officers had to stop shopping and make arrests. Approximately 50 officers, most of whom were in uniform, were taking part...
