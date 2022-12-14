ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabethtown, KY

Westloaded

Top 3 Christmas Towns In Kentucky . They’re Magical.

There is something special about Christmas in Kentucky. The air is crisp and the decorations are abundant, making it a truly magical time of year, from the lights and decorations to the delicious food and bourbon, it’s a time of year that brings joy and magic to everyone who celebrates it. And no Christmas in Kentucky is complete without a visit to the list of Christmas town below.
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

Dick Tong, Louisville traffic reporter for 97WAVE radio, dies

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A longtime Louisville police officer who also served as a traffic reporter has died. Capt. Dick Tong died at the age of 86 on Saturday morning surrounded by his family at Baptist East Hospital. Tong, a U.S. Navy veteran, retired from the Louisville Police Department with...
LOUISVILLE, KY
103GBF

Kentucky’s Biggest Snow Ever Was Recorded in the 1990s-Do You Remember It?

Are you dreaming of White Christmas in Kentucky? Does anyone even remember when the last true White Christmas happened in the Tri-State? Here's what we know. When I think of a White Christmas I think of all our homes and streets covered in winter white snow. I think of barely being able to see the street lights and sitting inside watching giant magical snowflakes fall as they glisten in beams of light.
KENTUCKY STATE
Wave 3

Barry Cheesesteaks and More holds grand opening in Valley Station

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A locally-owned cheesesteak restaurant held its grand opening in Valley Station on Saturday. Barry’s Cheesesteaks and More relocated to 5408 Valley Station Road after the owner said there were building and safety issues with the restaurant’s previous location in Old Louisville. Owner Barry Washington...
LOUISVILLE, KY
103GBF

Ethan Hawke Is Filming in KY and Looking for Locals as Extras

ETHAN HAWKE -- VERY GRACIOUS WITH THE SELFIES. In October, he visited Shelbyville to check out the possibilities and found himself hobnobbing with Shelby County Deputy Judge Executive Jon Park. Seemingly a man of the people, Hawke hasn't shied away from photo ops during his visits. ETHAN HAWKE FILMING IN...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Here's the probability of a white Christmas in Kentuckiana this year

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you have been dreaming of a white Christmas in Kentuckiana statistics show that you should keep dreaming (or move to northern Minnesota). It certainly did not feel or look like Christmas last year in Louisville. The city set a record high temperature of 75°, Lexington made it to 70° and Bowling Green even reached 76°. We have to dig all the way back to 1890 in order to find the last time we measured 4.5" of snowfall.
LOUISVILLE, KY
quicksie983.com

Earl the Vulture

Brian & Trisha gave an update on the vulture issue around downtown Elizabethtown and tried to clear up some concerns that have been expressed. Podcast: Download (Duration: 5:03 — 11.5MB)
ELIZABETHTOWN, KY
Wave 3

Woman identified from Algonquin neighborhood shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The woman who was killed in the Friday evening shooting in the Algonquin neighborhood has been identified by the coroner. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Nisanda Marshall, 33, was shot and killed in the 2300 block of West Lee Street. Marshall died from...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Police looking for person of interest in Jefferson Mall shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department Homicide Unit released a photo of a “person of interest” in the recent shooting incident at Jefferson Mall. LMPD is asking the public’s help in identifying the man in the picture. On Monday, officers responded to reports of...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Jeffersontown businesses feeling the impact from Watterson Trail construction

JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jeffersontown is getting a multi-million dollar facelift through a project focused on revamping its main downtown street - Watterson Trail. J-Town has been planning the project for several years, and businesses along Watterson Trail are hopeful all the improvements coming will make the current construction they're dealing with worthwhile.
JEFFERSONTOWN, KY
Wave 3

Shoplifters arrested during Shop With A Cop event

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - There was a twist to the annual Shop With a Cop event by the Clark County Sheriff’s Office and the Clark County FOP because the officers had to stop shopping and make arrests. Approximately 50 officers, most of whom were in uniform, were taking part...
JEFFERSONVILLE, IN

