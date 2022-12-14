Read full article on original website
KFDA
Hoops Madness: Canyon sweeps West Plains, Randall girls take down Dumas, Amarillo High boys outlast Monterey
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Just hours after high school athletes from across the Texas panhandle closed the textbooks in preparation for Christmas vacation, they took the court for another night of basketball before the weekend. The Canyon Eagles and West Plains wolves faced off for the first time on the...
KFDA
West Texas A&M announces Josh Lynn as the new head football coach
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - Here at Bain Schaffer Buffalo Stadium today, West Texas A&M announces the new WT head football coach, Josh Lynn. Coach Lynn comes to us from the Univeristy of Nebraska-Kearney where he spent 6 years flipping that program around. The past two years they have won 18 games, and he had 3 winning seasons with Nebraska-Kearney.
KFDA
Canyon Eagles rank 4th in latest 4A state rankings ahead of first matchup with West Plains
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - District play is underway ahead of the Christmas holiday for Canyon ISD schools. That includes that Canyon Lady Eagles, who are off to a rocking start once again. The dominant program sits 4th in the latest 4A state rankings. Despite the strong start for the Lady...
One of The Eagles’ Songwriters Was From Amarillo?
It's pretty well-known that Amarillo has a handful of celebrities who were either born or grew up in the Area. And we've covered that before. But you may not be aware of this behind-the-scenes songwriter from Amarillo. I would like to introduce you to John David Souther, musician, songwriter, and...
KFDA
Palo Duro Cowboy Church hosting LIVE event this Sunday
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Palo Duro Cowboy Church will be hosting its Live Cowboy Nativity event this Sunday. The free event will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at its location West of Canyon. Unlike previous years, Sunday will be the only night the church will hold the...
Northside Toy Drive hosts it’s tenth annual Toy Drive
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Christmas is still a few days away, but the Northside Toy Drive decided to bring Christmas early to lots of children on Saturday. The organization hosted its annual toy drive for the tenth year. “We want every child to take something cuddly, so we have stuff animals for them for those […]
Code Blue Warming Station open Friday evening
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Housing First said it will be activating its Code Blue Warming Station from 7 p.m. Friday to 7:30 a.m. Saturday. According to Amarillo Housing First, its Code Blue Warming Station will open its doors on 207 N. Tyler St. on Friday at 7 p.m. and close at 7:30 a.m. Saturday. […]
KFDA
VIDEO: COA begin instillation of $7.5 Million field lighting
VIDEO: Amarillo Police: Help identify suspects involved in stealing and vandalizing Christmas decorations.
dallasexpress.com
$4B Hydrogen Plant Planned for North Texas
Pennsylvania gas company Air Products and Chemicals and Virginia power utility company AES Corp. announced plans to build a $4 billion “mega-scale” hydrogen energy plant in North Texas. The Wilbarger County plant will be the largest “green-hydrogen” facility in the United States, made possible by the Biden Administration’s recent Inflation Reduction Act, which includes tax credits to make producing hydrogen energy more economical.
abc7amarillo.com
Person extricated from 2 vehicle crash on I-40 at Western
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo police worked numerous wrecks around the city after half an inch of snow made a mess of roads. One person had to be extricated from a two vehicle crash at I-40 and Western. Another wreck on I-40 at Ross forced traffic to exit at...
KFDA
Canyon ISD serves over 300 families this holiday season
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The Canyon ISD student-led toy drive Santa Cops was created six years ago and this year they are breaking records for families served. “The neat thing is, this year there have been a whole lot of needs. It’s hard. It’s hard for teachers to see and it’s hard for counselors to see and we’ve just had people step up and say, ‘how can I help and what can I do?’ says Anne Marie Wartes, West Plains High School counselor and founder of Santa Cops.
KFDA
Amarillo City Council approves purchase of 7 new outdoor warning sirens
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The city of Amarillo will soon have more warning sirens to alert you of emergencies. The City Council has approved the purchase of seven outdoor warning sirens for $188,000. Five of them will be put up in Randall County and the other two will be in...
Tulia man indicted for ‘Terroristic Threat Reaction Emergency Agency’ after September incident at WTAMU
CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A Randall County Grand Jury indicted a Tulia man after he allegedly made threatening statements while on West Texas A&M University’s Canyon campus in late September. According to documents provided by Randall County, Kreamy Abdul White was indicted Wednesday in Randall County for “Terroristic Threat Reaction Emergency Agency.” This comes after […]
KFDA
Amarillo Police: Help identify suspects involved in stealing and vandalizing Christmas decorations
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police are asking residents to help identify these suspects who are involved in stealing and vandalizing Christmas decorations. If you recognize any of these people in the photos, call the Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400.
Amarillo man indicted on ‘Possession with Intent to Distribute Cocaine’
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — An Amarillo man was indicted on “Possession with Intent to Distribute Cocaine” charges for an alleged incident that occurred in late November, according to documents filed Thursday in the United States District Court Northern District of Texas Amarillo Division. The documents detailed that in October, Brandon Dwayne Burks was allegedly selling […]
KLTV
Anti-abortion Amarillo priest defrocked by Vatican for blasphemous posts
VATICAN CITY (AP) - The Vatican has defrocked an anti-abortion U.S. priest, Frank Pavone, for what it said were “blasphemous communications on social media” as well as “persistent disobedience” of his bishop. A letter to U.S. bishops from the Vatican ambassador to the U.S., obtained Sunday,...
KFDA
COVID-19 recovery funds brings enhancement projects to Potter County
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) -The government recently awarded Potter County money from the State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds. This will allow for a number of enhancements, including the digitization of public records. “It would number one save space. Number two easy to look up on the computer. Once it’s digitized,...
KFDA
WTAMU former president, wife $2.1 million gift to create ‘companion animal’ minor
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - West Texas A&M University received $2.1 million from President Emeritus Dr. Russell Long, and his wife, Natrelle Long to establish a companion animal minor. The new minor degree will allow students from all majors to gain more knowledge of their pets. The gift from the former...
Tulia Police Chief resigns from department for ‘personal reasons’
TULIA, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Tulia Police Department recently announced that its Chief of Police Brandon Franco has resigned for “personal reasons.” The department added that Franco “was in good standing with the city of Tulia and the Tulia Police Department throughout his tenure as chief.” Franco, according to the department, served 17 months as […]
agjournalonline.com
Next farm bill could include forced acreage base update
Changes in the new farm bill will mostly be about money. That was the message from Joe Outlaw, co-director of the Agricultural and Food Policy Center at Texas A&M University, who delivered remarks during the annual Amarillo Farm and Ranch Show. This content is for Print in county – Includes...
