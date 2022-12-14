ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Childress, TX

Comments / 0

Related
KFDA

West Texas A&M announces Josh Lynn as the new head football coach

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - Here at Bain Schaffer Buffalo Stadium today, West Texas A&M announces the new WT head football coach, Josh Lynn. Coach Lynn comes to us from the Univeristy of Nebraska-Kearney where he spent 6 years flipping that program around. The past two years they have won 18 games, and he had 3 winning seasons with Nebraska-Kearney.
CANYON, TX
NewsTalk 940 AM

One of The Eagles’ Songwriters Was From Amarillo?

It's pretty well-known that Amarillo has a handful of celebrities who were either born or grew up in the Area. And we've covered that before. But you may not be aware of this behind-the-scenes songwriter from Amarillo. I would like to introduce you to John David Souther, musician, songwriter, and...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Palo Duro Cowboy Church hosting LIVE event this Sunday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Palo Duro Cowboy Church will be hosting its Live Cowboy Nativity event this Sunday. The free event will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at its location West of Canyon. Unlike previous years, Sunday will be the only night the church will hold the...
CANYON, TX
KFDA

VIDEO: COA begin instillation of $7.5 Million field lighting

VIDEO: Amarillo Police: Help identify suspects involved in stealing and vandalizing Christmas decorations. The government recently awarded Potter County a large sum of money called the State and Local Fiscal. Updated: 12 hours ago. The government recently awarded Potter County a large sum of money called the State and Local...
AMARILLO, TX
dallasexpress.com

$4B Hydrogen Plant Planned for North Texas

Pennsylvania gas company Air Products and Chemicals and Virginia power utility company AES Corp. announced plans to build a $4 billion “mega-scale” hydrogen energy plant in North Texas. The Wilbarger County plant will be the largest “green-hydrogen” facility in the United States, made possible by the Biden Administration’s recent Inflation Reduction Act, which includes tax credits to make producing hydrogen energy more economical.
WILBARGER COUNTY, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Person extricated from 2 vehicle crash on I-40 at Western

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo police worked numerous wrecks around the city after half an inch of snow made a mess of roads. One person had to be extricated from a two vehicle crash at I-40 and Western. Another wreck on I-40 at Ross forced traffic to exit at...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Canyon ISD serves over 300 families this holiday season

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The Canyon ISD student-led toy drive Santa Cops was created six years ago and this year they are breaking records for families served. “The neat thing is, this year there have been a whole lot of needs. It’s hard. It’s hard for teachers to see and it’s hard for counselors to see and we’ve just had people step up and say, ‘how can I help and what can I do?’ says Anne Marie Wartes, West Plains High School counselor and founder of Santa Cops.
CANYON, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Tulia man indicted for ‘Terroristic Threat Reaction Emergency Agency’ after September incident at WTAMU

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A Randall County Grand Jury indicted a Tulia man after he allegedly made threatening statements while on West Texas A&M University’s Canyon campus in late September. According to documents provided by Randall County, Kreamy Abdul White was indicted Wednesday in Randall County for “Terroristic Threat Reaction Emergency Agency.” This comes after […]
CANYON, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo man indicted on ‘Possession with Intent to Distribute Cocaine’

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — An Amarillo man was indicted on “Possession with Intent to Distribute Cocaine” charges for an alleged incident that occurred in late November, according to documents filed Thursday in the United States District Court Northern District of Texas Amarillo Division. The documents detailed that in October, Brandon Dwayne Burks was allegedly selling […]
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

COVID-19 recovery funds brings enhancement projects to Potter County

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) -The government recently awarded Potter County money from the State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds. This will allow for a number of enhancements, including the digitization of public records. “It would number one save space. Number two easy to look up on the computer. Once it’s digitized,...
POTTER COUNTY, TX
agjournalonline.com

Next farm bill could include forced acreage base update

Changes in the new farm bill will mostly be about money. That was the message from Joe Outlaw, co-director of the Agricultural and Food Policy Center at Texas A&M University, who delivered remarks during the annual Amarillo Farm and Ranch Show. This content is for Print in county – Includes...
AMARILLO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy