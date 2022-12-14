Read full article on original website
KELOLAND TV
Fatal vehicle vs. snowmobile crash; SDSU advances; Frigid temps to start the week
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Sunday, December 18. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s office is investigating a fatal crash that happened just after 6:30 p.m. Saturday. Both interstates in...
Pheasant hunting season passes halfway point
After harvesting more than 1-million pheasants last season, hunters are seeing no shortage of birds this fall in South Dakota.
Hungry? We Found The Best South Dakota Appetizers In Sioux Falls
Going out to restaurants is always an exciting occasion for a couple of reasons: You're not cooking and you have the opportunity to try something new. Meals at restaurants go beyond the drinks and the main course. It can also be all about the appetizers!. Appetizers are the gateway to...
Western South Dakota Got Slammed with Snow! Here Are the Totals
Mother Nature isn't fooling around so far this winter, wait, it's not even technically winter yet, that doesn't officially start for another six days. Yikes!. A large portion of South and North Dakota have just been hammered with snow and blizzard conditions all week, and it looks like Old Man Winter isn't quite done with all the fun.
KELOLAND TV
VIDEO: Cars slide on icy roads in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The buildup of snow and ice on the roads is causing many people to crash and get stranded. Take a look at this video, in the player above, captured by one of our photographers. You can see where several people slid on the icy...
KELOLAND TV
South Dakota rule bans opposite-sex fights
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A member of the South Dakota Athletic Commission opposes a national change made by USA Boxing allowing boys and girls to fight each other at ages 8 and 9. George Giovanis of Sioux Falls made the point Friday, as the state commission considered renewing annual...
HOMEOWNERSHIP PART 2: Experts say developing more affordable housing is biggest need in South Dakota housing market
A greater focus on increasing availability of affordable housing in South Dakota is needed to enable more young people to reach their dream of owning a home, according to a panel of experts on the state real estate and mortgage industries. Steve Ennis, a senior mortgage officer at CU Mortgage...
KELOLAND TV
Sioux Falls apartment stabbing
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Police are investigating an early-morning stabbing at a Sioux Falls apartment. The call came in just after 2:30 a.m. Saturday morning to the 600 block of North Elmwood Avenue. Police say the victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police say they’re...
KELOLAND TV
Drivers stranded in storm; Snow days for SD schools
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, December 16. Here’s what you need to know in news and weather to start your day. Authorities are urging people not to travel on roads today due to the blowing and drifting snow. The Sioux Falls School District has canceled...
dakotanewsnow.com
Penalties mount for those who ignore South Dakota road closures
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to DRG News, you might have to pay for your rescue operation and face a Class 2 misdemeanor strike if you venture on closed roads. Now anyone who fails to observe a sign, marker, warning, notice or direction, or barrier blocking access...
KELOLAND TV
Saturday Boredom Busters: December 17th
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Wreaths Across America will salute fallen heroes at a ceremony at the South Dakota Veterans Cemetery in Sioux Falls. Remembrance wreaths will be placed on graves and the name of each veteran will be read aloud starting at 11 a.m. A non-profit that’s bringing...
KELOLAND TV
SD DOT: Drifting especially significant in central part of the state
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Swirling and windy conditions welcomed drivers in the Harrisburg area on Friday, where KELOLAND News spotted a car firmly lodged in the frigid ditch. In other parts of the state, the drifts are even deeper. “We’re really seeing significant drifting the last, really all...
101.9 KELO-FM
Man ticketed after driving his truck through a building Thursday night in northern Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A man was ticketed after driving his truck through a building last night in northern Sioux Falls. The incident occurred at a business in the 900 block of E. 54th Street North shortly after 9 p.m. Police say that the driver was parking and...
KELOLAND TV
Car crashes into building in north Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A driver crashed into a building in northern Sioux Falls early Friday morning. The crash happened in the area of 54th and N. Cliff Avenue. Officer Sam Clemens said the driver of a 2015 Chevy truck pushed on the gas pedal instead of the brakes and collided with the building.
Hey Sioux Falls, Have You Been Blown Away by a Shotgun Shell Yet?
Word has it Sioux Falls loves their shotgun shells, but not the kind you stock up on for your typical pheasant and duck hunt. The kind of shotgun shells Sioux Falls craves you're not going to be able to find at places like Gary's, Scheels, Fleet Farm, or any other gun, or sporting goods store.
KELOLAND TV
What are snow rollers?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With the windy and snowy weather, we actually get to see a rare snow phenomenon. When you have windy conditions and temperatures near freezing you can get snow rollers. KELOLAND Weather online resources. These snow rollers have several formation techniques. They can be started...
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Name released in fatal truck accident near Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Police Department shared the identity of the man killed Dec. 5 in an accident northwest of Sioux Falls. Officers were called at 1:44 p.m. to an incident that happened off the roadway near 259th St. and 471st St. 25-year-old Cody...
Snow cleanup underway ahead of SDSU semifinal
On Friday morning, crews have started clearing snow from the stands and field ahead of South Dakota State’s FCS semifinal game.
KELOLAND TV
Sioux Falls restaurant pays damages for wage theft
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In a release sent out Thursday morning, the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) announced the Hibachi Grill & Supreme Buffet operated by H & G Inc. violated the Fair Labor Standards Act. More than $279,000 in overtime back wages and damages to 31 workers...
KELOLAND TV
Blowing Snow into the Night; Cold Next Week – Storm Center AM Update: Friday, December 16
Blowing snow will be a significant concern across a large portion of KELOLAND with low pressure finally making its move out of the region. Though it slowly progresses to the east today, we’ll still feel its effects today. Blizzard warnings remain in effect until 3 pm CST/2 pm MST...
