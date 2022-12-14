ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

KELOLAND TV

VIDEO: Cars slide on icy roads in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The buildup of snow and ice on the roads is causing many people to crash and get stranded. Take a look at this video, in the player above, captured by one of our photographers. You can see where several people slid on the icy...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

South Dakota rule bans opposite-sex fights

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A member of the South Dakota Athletic Commission opposes a national change made by USA Boxing allowing boys and girls to fight each other at ages 8 and 9. George Giovanis of Sioux Falls made the point Friday, as the state commission considered renewing annual...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Sioux Falls apartment stabbing

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Police are investigating an early-morning stabbing at a Sioux Falls apartment. The call came in just after 2:30 a.m. Saturday morning to the 600 block of North Elmwood Avenue. Police say the victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police say they’re...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Drivers stranded in storm; Snow days for SD schools

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, December 16. Here’s what you need to know in news and weather to start your day. Authorities are urging people not to travel on roads today due to the blowing and drifting snow. The Sioux Falls School District has canceled...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Penalties mount for those who ignore South Dakota road closures

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to DRG News, you might have to pay for your rescue operation and face a Class 2 misdemeanor strike if you venture on closed roads. Now anyone who fails to observe a sign, marker, warning, notice or direction, or barrier blocking access...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Saturday Boredom Busters: December 17th

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Wreaths Across America will salute fallen heroes at a ceremony at the South Dakota Veterans Cemetery in Sioux Falls. Remembrance wreaths will be placed on graves and the name of each veteran will be read aloud starting at 11 a.m. A non-profit that’s bringing...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

SD DOT: Drifting especially significant in central part of the state

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Swirling and windy conditions welcomed drivers in the Harrisburg area on Friday, where KELOLAND News spotted a car firmly lodged in the frigid ditch. In other parts of the state, the drifts are even deeper. “We’re really seeing significant drifting the last, really all...
HARRISBURG, SD
KELOLAND TV

Car crashes into building in north Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A driver crashed into a building in northern Sioux Falls early Friday morning. The crash happened in the area of 54th and N. Cliff Avenue. Officer Sam Clemens said the driver of a 2015 Chevy truck pushed on the gas pedal instead of the brakes and collided with the building.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

What are snow rollers?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With the windy and snowy weather, we actually get to see a rare snow phenomenon. When you have windy conditions and temperatures near freezing you can get snow rollers. KELOLAND Weather online resources. These snow rollers have several formation techniques. They can be started...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Police: Name released in fatal truck accident near Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Police Department shared the identity of the man killed Dec. 5 in an accident northwest of Sioux Falls. Officers were called at 1:44 p.m. to an incident that happened off the roadway near 259th St. and 471st St. 25-year-old Cody...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Sioux Falls restaurant pays damages for wage theft

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In a release sent out Thursday morning, the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) announced the Hibachi Grill & Supreme Buffet operated by H & G Inc. violated the Fair Labor Standards Act. More than $279,000 in overtime back wages and damages to 31 workers...
SIOUX FALLS, SD

