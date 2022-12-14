ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapid City, SD

dakotanewsnow.com

Sayler & White River advance to LNI Championship

RAPID CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Two days after becoming the 44th player in South Dakota history to reach the 2,000 career point mark, Joe Sayler and his White River Tigers advanced to the championship of the Lakota Nation Invitational on Friday night with a 52-43 victory over Lakota Tech.
WHITE RIVER, SD
KELOLAND TV

South Dakota rule bans opposite-sex fights

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A member of the South Dakota Athletic Commission opposes a national change made by USA Boxing allowing boys and girls to fight each other at ages 8 and 9. George Giovanis of Sioux Falls made the point Friday, as the state commission considered renewing annual...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
South Dakota Searchlight

‘Treated like a criminal’: Native woman’s death sparks questions

In May of 2021, Abbey Lynn Steele gave birth to her first child, a baby boy. A urine test showed methamphetamine in his system. Steele, who turned 19 that month, also tested positive for meth.  The drug’s detection in the baby’s urine assured that Steele would not keep full custody under South Dakota law. Its […] The post ‘Treated like a criminal’: Native woman’s death sparks questions appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
RAPID CITY, SD
agupdate.com

Self-made South Dakotans

In my previous column, I made mention of the fact that once again, at this year’s annual Law Enforcement Appreciation banquet, the prime rib was donated by the Eldon Roth family. What I neglected to mention was the fact that Eldon was in attendance and we had a chance to visit for a spell – first time in several years. Lots of catching up, as the saying goes.
NEBRASKA STATE
a-z-animals.com

The Best Swimming Holes In South Dakota

Let’s begin scheduling those weekend getaways we’ve been fantasizing about throughout the winter in hopes of warmer weather. To get you started, here are a handful of swimming spots in South Dakota. You should go to each one of them and soak in the summer sun!. Angostura Reservoir.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
kingsburyjournal.com

1997: State looking to develop largest rec area in S.D.

25 YEARS AGO December 11, 1997 The state has gotten options on two parcels of land near Lake Thompson and Lake Henry to develop what will become the largest public recreation area in South Dakota. …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
dakotanewsnow.com

South Dakota Community Foundation awards $1.2 million to grant recipients

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Fourteen South Dakota nonprofits will receive grant awards totaling over $1 million from the Beyond Idea Grant program. Offered in partnership with the Bush Foundation, the program supports community-based problem-solving efforts in South Dakota. “The Bush Foundation entrusted the SDCF with awarding $1.2 million...
PIERRE, SD
kotatv.com

LNI’s Corporate Hand Game Tournament exposes community members to Lakota culture

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Friday, the Lakota Nation Invitational hosted its annual Corporate Hand Game tournament. Sixteen teams consisting of various Rapid City community and business leaders engaged in some friendly competition during the annual tournament. The tournament allows the community to gain insight into the cultural revitalization happening...
RAPID CITY, SD
South Dakota Searchlight

Blizzard therapy: Find solace in reading about storms that were even worse

What better is there to do during a four-day snowstorm than to think about past snowstorms? “Blizzard therapy” is what author Carey Goldberg called such behavior after he read Laura Ingalls Wilder’s “The Long Winter” during a 2015 snowstorm. My blizzard therapy caused me to stumble across several little-known historical writings.  One comes from the […] The post Blizzard therapy: Find solace in reading about storms that were even worse appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Feeding South Dakota distributions impacted by winter weather

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The weather this week has been causing many businesses and schools to close. Feeding South Dakota and its mobile distributions have also been impacted — which means a lot of people are also impacted. This week’s winter weather has left Feeding South Dakota...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE

