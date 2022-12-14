Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman's Boyfriend Charged in Death of Her 4 Month Old Daughter: "I Thought I Could Trust Him"Briana B.Biloxi, MS
This Town in Mississippi Has Been Ranked as One of the Coolest Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensOcean Springs, MS
Walmart is Opening the "Store of the Future"Bryan DijkhuizenGulfport, MS
Bollinger Shipyards acquires VT Halter MarineDoug StewartPascagoula, MS
wxxv25.com
Bay St. Louis police officer shot veterinarian who opened fire at Motel 6
The following report was published by our media partner, the Sun Herald. Please read more at www.sunherald.com. An Ocean Springs veterinarian initially suspected of killing herself after shooting two Bay St. Louis police officers was shot and killed by one of the officers during an exchange of gunfire before that officer fell to the ground with fatal injuries, state Department of Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell told the Sun Herald on Thursday.
wxxv25.com
Homeless man charged in arson case in Latimer
A homeless man has been charged with arson in a case from Latimer. 56-year-old Randolph Marcellas Phillips was arrested Thursday on one count of arson. He is in the Jackson County jail. His bond was set at $10,000. Jackson County was searching for Phillips in relation to an arson case...
wxxv25.com
‘A tragic situation:’ Tindell provides details in Bay St. Louis shooting
New details of the officer involved shooting in Bay St. Louis that claimed the lives of two officers emerged Friday after the Mississippi Department of Public Safety released a timeline of events. Sgt. Steven Robin and Officer Branden Estorffe died after answering a welfare check call to Motel 6 on...
wxxv25.com
Joint funeral service for fallen Bay St. Louis officers
Funeral services for Sgt. Steven Robin and Officer Branden Estorffe have been announced for next week Wednesday, December 21st. It will be a joint service held at the Bay St. Louis Community Center on 301 Blaize Avenue. A public visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. to noon and the...
wxxv25.com
Community honors fallen Bay St. Louis officers at candlelight vigil
At Bay High School’s football stadium, the community shines a light on dark days, following the deaths of Bay St. Louis Police Sgt. Steven Robin and Officer Brandon Estorffe. As field lights went out, candlelight took the place of darkness, symbolizing the light the community carries as law enforcement...
wxxv25.com
Gulfport Police Department gives five children Walmart shopping spree
Officers with the Gulfport Police Department headed out today to play Santa Claus for some kids in the community. Partnering with a couple of community members, three officers went down to the Walmart on Highway 49 to give five children with Boys and Girls Club a ‘Shop with a Cop’ shopping spree.
wxxv25.com
Eight injured in five-vehicle wreck on I-10 Thursday night
Eight people were sent to the hospital on Thursday night after a five-vehicle crash on Interstate 10. Harrison County Fire Chief Pat Sullivan said the Fire Rescue team, AMR and Harrison County Sheriff’s Office responded to the accident, which happened about 10:30 p.m. in the westbound lanes between Menge Avenue and County Farm Road.
wxxv25.com
Memorial Hospital delivering gifts to local nursing centers
It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Diamondhead. Memorial Hospital reached out to local nursing homes and the Armed Forces Retirement Home to ask what their needs were along with items on their wish lists. Once they received the lists, the items were written out and placed...
wxxv25.com
Very Merry Christmas and More Tour at Jackson County Civic Center
The Very Merry Christmas and More Tour is making its way to South Mississippi tomorrow night. Here to tell us more about the performers and how it will benefit Home of Grace in Vancleave is Amanda Gray.
wxxv25.com
Biloxi Jackie Laird Christmas Tournament: Gulfport vs. Oak Grove
In the second game of Biloxi’s Jackie Laird Christmas Tournament, Gulfport taking on Oak Grove.
wxxv25.com
Wreaths across America events happening in three Coast cities Saturday
Three wreath laying events will be happening tomorrow across the Coast. The first one will be in Moss Point at 10:30 a.m. Wreaths across America will be at Griffin Cemetery as a way to honor and remember veterans. Every veteran’s name will also be read aloud. The next two...
wxxv25.com
Coast Episcopal School offers Little Free Library to the public
Third graders at Coast Episcopal School in Long Beach were so inspired by a book they read they decided to create a Little Free Library for those in the community. After reading Uma Krishnaswami’s book ‘Uncle and Me,’ which tells the story of a precocious girl who helps a community member after his lending library is shut down by the town’s mayor, the students came together and established a free-standing unit that is accessible to the general public seven days a week, 24 hours a day.
wxxv25.com
Eugene Harmon retiring as Moss Point football coach and AD
Moss Point Head Football Coach and Athletic Director Eugene Harmon is set to retire effective today as first reported by our media partner the Sun Herald. In six years as head man of the Tigers, Harmon posted an overall record of 28-38 which is deceptive given their non-district strength of schedule.
wxxv25.com
Dealing with grief during the holiday season
While coping with grief or the loss of a loved one is always a day-to-day challenge, it can pose a bigger challenge during the holidays. The holidays are often thought of as a joyful time of the year, filled with sights and sounds of seasonal cheer. But for people trying to cope with the death of a loved one, the holidays can be a difficult time.
wxxv25.com
12/16 – Jeff’s “Cold Weekend” Friday Midday News Forecast
It will be another bright and cool one this afternoon. Temperatures will top out in the 60s again with sunny skies. Clouds begin to roll in tonight. Mostly cloudy skies will be present tomorrow morning. There is a River Flood Warning in effect along the Pearl River in western Pearl River County & Hancock County.
wxxv25.com
Junior Dragster Christmas on the Coast features top 64 racers in the country
The top 64 junior drag racers in the country are gathered at the Gulfport Dragway for the Junior Dragster Christmas on the Coast. Hundreds of people filled the streets and tracks of the Gulfport Dragway for the Junior Dragster Christmas on the Coast. The race was presented by Bone Shaker...
wxxv25.com
Buckley named superintendent of Catholic schools
Bishop Louis F. Kihneman III has hired Dr. Matt Buckley as superintendent of Catholic schools for the Diocese of Biloxi, effective June 1, 2023. Buckley is the current principal of St. Patrick Catholic High School in Biloxi. He will succeed Dr. Michael Ladner, who served in the position from 2005 to 2018 and as an interim after Dr. Rhonda Clark left the position.
wxxv25.com
Beau Rivage gives back to the local community
Beau River presented three nonprofit local agencies with checks while hosting their employee appreciation holiday party. Funds supporting the grants are the result of contributions made by Beau Rivage and MGM Resorts International employees. Agencies that received checks are De L’Epee Deaf Center, Feeding the Gulf Coast, and Mercy Housing...
wxxv25.com
Nate Encrapera steps down as St. Stanislaus head football coach
St. Stanislaus now in search of a new head football coach following Nate Encrapera’s decision to step away from the program. He tells News 25 he’s decided to accept another position. During his five years as head coach of the Rock-a-Chaws, they never once missed the playoffs, actually...
