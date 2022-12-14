ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dolphins injury report: Tyreek Hill practicing fully

By Mike Masala
 4 days ago
On Wednesday, the Miami Dolphins held their first real practice in anticipation of their Saturday night meeting with the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.

Left tackle Terron Armstead (toe/pectoral/knee), safety Elijah Campbell (concussion), wide receiver River Cracraft (calf), defensive back Eric Rowe (hamstring), running back Jeff Wilson Jr. (hip) and quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (knee) were non-participants.

Bridgewater dropped from limited to not participating.

Only one player was listed as limited – tight end Durham Smythe (quad/knee).

Full participants included wide receiver Tyreek Hill (ankle), cornerback Kader Kohou (thumb/neck), linebacker Elandon Roberts (ribs) and defensive tackle Justin Zimmer (back).

Hill, Kohou and Zimmer were bumped up to full participants after being estimated to be limited on Tuesday.

