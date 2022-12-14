ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Yardbarker

Ex-New York Mets Outfielder Seeking Short-Term Deal in Free Agency

Michael Conforto is still looking for a home. His agent, Scott Boras, was at Citi Field on Thursday for Brandon Nimmo's press conference and spoke to reporters afterward about Conforto. “Michael is in Arizona, he’s doing great, he’s throwing normally again, back to full health, hitting great and we’re talking...
QUEENS, NY
Yardbarker

The Dodgers Got A Bargain On Their Newest Pitcher

The Los Angeles Dodgers signed starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard this week to a one-year deal worth $13 million. He can earn an extra $1.5 million in performance-based bonuses and incentives. That’s a sizable downgrade from the one-year pact he signed with the Los Angeles Angels last season, at $21 million....
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Red Sox Insider Confirms A Major Free Agency Rumor

The Boston Red Sox are probably a bit worse than when the 2022 season ended. Yes, they have signed Masataka Yoshida and Kenley Jansen plus other relievers, but they lost perhaps their best player in Xander Bogaerts, and that definitely hurts. In fact, the Red Sox missed out on almost...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Yankees sign frisbee-throwing relief pitcher to new contract

Having lost several bullpen arms this off-season, the New York Yankees still need to allocate a bit of attention toward bolstering that specific unit. Adding Carlos Rodon to the starting rotation undoubtedly gives them one of the best in baseball, but simply signing Tommy Kahnle to a two-year deal isn’t enough to smooth over their bullpen losses.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

The Red Sox Are Reportedly Focusing On A Homegrown Star

When the Boston Red Sox won the 2018 World Series, they had three up-and-coming stars: Mookie Betts, Xander Bogaerts, and Rafael Devers. The first one wanted to be extended, and when it became evident the Red Sox weren’t going to pay him, they traded him to the Los Angeles Dodgers in early 2020.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

The Yankees have an outfielder primed for stardom

When the New York Yankees traded for outfielder Harrison Bader, he was still in a walking boot after suffering a plantar fasciitis injury. At 28 years old, Bader had struggled to maintain consistency with the St. Louis Cardinals over the first five years of his career, but the Yankees might be able to unlock a star player in 2023.
JORDAN, NY
Yardbarker

The Yankees might already have their future left fielder on the roster

The New York Yankees have been taking an extremely patient approach to filling the vacant left field spot left by Andrew Benintendi in free agency. General manager Brian Cashman acquired Benintendi at the deadline this past summer, but they failed to secure him on a contract extension, electing to sign a new deal with the Chicago White Sox.
BRONX, NY
Yardbarker

Twins agree to deal with two-time All-Star slugger

All hope is not quite lost for the Minnesota Twins after the departure of Carlos Correa. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported on Friday that two-time All-Star slugger Joey Gallo agreed to a free-agent deal with the Twins. The deal is reportedly for one year and $11 million.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Report: Red Sox interested in bringing back notable All-Star free agent

Martinez profiles as more of a DH at this point in his career. That makes any pursuit of him somewhat curious from Boston’s perspective as the team just signed Masataka Yoshida, another iffy defensive player, to a big contract. One would think Martinez would prefer a landing spot where he will be guaranteed regular playing time.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Mets could reunite with one outfielder coming off injury

Following the press conference held by the New York Mets for recently re-signed center fielder Brandon Nimmo, his agent, Scott Boras, met with the media. He was asked about another client in former Met, Michael Conforto, and shared the following updates. “Michael is in Arizona, he’s doing great, he’s throwing...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

MLB Insider Reveals Another Mets Addition

The New York Mets have made another move in an attempt to strengthen their roster for the 2023 season. Late on Thursday, New York came to an agreement with veteran catcher Omar Narvaez on a one-year, $8 million contract that includes a $7 million player option for the 2024 season.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

A look at the Yankees’ new and improved starting rotation

The New York Yankees finally got a deal done with Carlos Rodon after weeks of rumors bubbling to the surface. The two sides were reportedly far apart regarding negotiations, but the Yankees coughed up the extra year required to get the deal done with a lower yearly salary than expected.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Dodgers Analyst Comments On A Shocking MLB Roster Move

The Boston Red Sox shocked the baseball universe on Thursday after a controversial roster decision. They designated shortstop Jeter Downs for assignment after he hit .154 in 41 plate appearances in 2022 with the Red Sox. As fans probably remember, Downs was the headliner of the Mookie Betts trade to...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Dodgers Fan Likes A Potential Free Agent Match

The Los Angeles Dodgers have had a relatively quiet offseason up to this point, with their most notable move being the signing of pitcher Noah Syndergaard to a one-year, $13 million contract. Several key players from the Dodgers 2022 team are free agents, including Justin Turner. The team has already...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Yankees taking a huge risk at shortstop in 2023

Despite a ridiculous number of superstar shortstops on the free agent market year in and year out, the New York Yankees remained committed to their long-term plan of utilizing prospects at the position. After a few years of stopgap solutions, including Didi Gregorius, Gleyber Torres, and now Isiah Kiner-Falefa, the...
BRONX, NY
Yardbarker

New Tigers Player Rivals Javy Baez In A Shocking Category

The Detroit Tigers made a key move on Thursday to strengthen their starting rotation, signing veteran right-hander Michael Lorenzen to a one-year, $8.5 million contract. The 30-year-old has a chance to make an additional $1.5 million in incentives. But what people tend to forget about Lorenzen now that the universal...
DETROIT, MI

