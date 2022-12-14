France squad for World Cup 2022 semifinal: Roster, key players, lineup and likely formation for knockout clash with Morocco

Read full article on original website
Related
ng-sportingnews.com
France top scorers of all time: Complete list of most goals featuring Giroud, Henry and Mbappe
With two World Cup titles to their name, France have rarely been short of quality players in front of goals. Current coach Didier Deschamps certainly has a plethora of talented attackers to call upon including Olivier Giroud, Antoine Griezmann, Karim Benzema and Kylian Mbappe. In years gone by, France could...
ng-sportingnews.com
Why are fans whistling in World Cup Morocco game vs Croatia? What loud hiss means
Morocco have been one of the stories of the World Cup so far, becoming the first African nation to reach a third-place playoff after topping a difficult group featuring Belgium and Croatia. Their fans have also made positive headlines, from the high numbers of supporters that have converged in the...
ng-sportingnews.com
World Cup best goals 2022: Ranking the top must-watch strikes in Qatar from Richarlison, Alvarez and others
The World Cup trophy is the ultimate prize of FIFA's showcase competition, but fans love to see great goals, and scoring the best goal of the tournament gives players something to take home even if they fail to ultimately reach the tournament's summit. That's the case for Richarlison of Brazil,...
ng-sportingnews.com
World Darts Championship 2022/23 draw, schedule, results, seeded players
A feast of festive darts is once again upon us as the 30th edition of the PDC World Darts Championship takes place at the Alexandra Palace in north London between December 15 to January 3, 2023. Set to make the trip up to the top of Muswell Hill are 96...
Comments / 0