E.Republic, a California-based media, research, data, and events company focused exclusively on supporting public-sector innovation across state and local government and education, announced Friday that Leeds Equity Partners has made a significant investment in the company. As a capstone to a record-setting year of growth in the company’s 40-year history, this new partnership will enable e.Republic to continue to scale its market-critical efforts in government and education and invest in new data and insights solutions.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO