Departments’ Recruitments Include Chief Deputy, Product Support Manager, Partner Integration Planner

e.Republic Joins Forces with Leeds Equity Partners
E.Republic, a California-based media, research, data, and events company focused exclusively on supporting public-sector innovation across state and local government and education, announced Friday that Leeds Equity Partners has made a significant investment in the company. As a capstone to a record-setting year of growth in the company’s 40-year history, this new partnership will enable e.Republic to continue to scale its market-critical efforts in government and education and invest in new data and insights solutions.
Audit to Evaluate Maine State Police Data Collection Practices
(TNS) — The Maine State Police will seek an outside review of whether its intelligence unit, which has been accused of illegally keeping data about law-abiding people, is violating federal privacy laws. The decision comes in the wake of a week-long civil trial in which a federal jury found...
Auditors Find Cyber Weaknesses Across Kansas Government
(TNS) — Roughly half of Kansas government agencies — including key departments, public universities and K-12 schools — investigated by state auditors in recent years have significant information security weaknesses, despite efforts to guard against a major hack or breach. The shortfalls collectively place Kansas at greater...
