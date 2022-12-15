Family of teen who died of drug overdose files wrongful death lawsuit against LAUSD

The family of a 15-year-old girl who died of a drug overdose has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the Los Angeles Unified School District.

In September, Melanie Ramos was found dead inside a bathroom at Bernstein High School in Hollywood. The cause of death was determined to be an overdose from a fentanyl-laced pill.

Elena Perez says she wants justice for what happened to her daughter. The lawsuit accuses the district of negligence for not looking for the teen after the school notified her mother that she was absent on Sept. 15. Melanie was found in a school bathroom eight hours later by the father of another student.

"When we send our kids to school, we send them thinking they're safe ... but that's not happening. And this is a problem at Bernstein High School," said aunt Gladys Manriquez.

Two teens have been arrested in connection to Melanie Ramos' death. And changes at the school since the death include having Narcan available on all campuses.

In a statement to Eyewitness News, LAUSD said, "Los Angeles Unified does not comment on pending or ongoing litigation. However, the safety and well-being of our students and employees remains our top priority."

The district has 30 days to respond to the lawsuit.

