ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Family of teen who died of drug overdose files wrongful death lawsuit against LAUSD

By Sid Garcia via
ABC7
ABC7
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0N2STH_0jizYxNG00

The family of a 15-year-old girl who died of a drug overdose has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the Los Angeles Unified School District.

In September, Melanie Ramos was found dead inside a bathroom at Bernstein High School in Hollywood. The cause of death was determined to be an overdose from a fentanyl-laced pill.

Elena Perez says she wants justice for what happened to her daughter. The lawsuit accuses the district of negligence for not looking for the teen after the school notified her mother that she was absent on Sept. 15. Melanie was found in a school bathroom eight hours later by the father of another student.

"When we send our kids to school, we send them thinking they're safe ... but that's not happening. And this is a problem at Bernstein High School," said aunt Gladys Manriquez.

Two teens have been arrested in connection to Melanie Ramos' death. And changes at the school since the death include having Narcan available on all campuses.

In a statement to Eyewitness News, LAUSD said, "Los Angeles Unified does not comment on pending or ongoing litigation. However, the safety and well-being of our students and employees remains our top priority."

The district has 30 days to respond to the lawsuit.

------

¿Quieres leer este artículo en español? Haz clic aquí

Comments / 14

The Sherrie Experience
4d ago

Your daughter didn't show up to classes. The school notified you of her absence. Did you call the school to inquire or go looking for her??? 👎 ⛔ No you didn't, so you need someone to blame. Please blame yourself and your child for her actions and involvement with drugs. Bless her soul. Now, she can rest...

Reply
13
Angie Mata
4d ago

Sorry for ur loss..But it's not the schools fault..U have no rt to blame the school..The school is there to educate the kids not babysit them..Ur the parent and parents need to take responsibility for their under age children's actions and stop trying to put the blame on everynody else..Maybe the parents sld be sued for their child taking drugs..Why didnt the parents go looking for their daughter when the school called them??? The school did its job by calling the parent to let them know their child was not in school..It is not the schools responsibility to go looking for UR kids..Its the parents responsiblity..

Reply(2)
9
Sylvia D. Victoria
4d ago

Yes Sorry for your loss. But no one force her to take the drug pill. It probably wasn't her first time and her friend.Now they want to blame the School. She must of not been that innocent. Sad but it's all about money!! Suing the school ! Let her rest in peace. God bless her soul. AMEN 🙏

Reply
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTLA

Girl shot by teen playing with gun in South Los Angeles: police

A 15-year-old girl was shot by another teen who police say was playing with a gun in the Exposition Park neighborhood of Los Angeles Friday night. Police responded to the shooting in the 1600 block of West Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard around 11:30 p.m., Los Angeles Police Department Officer Chavez told KTLA. Investigators said […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
Key News Network

Man Found Stabbed Near Vehicle on 605 Freeway

La Puente, Los Angeles County, CA: California Highway Patrol East Los Angeles Station officers and Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Industry Station deputies along with the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a stabbing victim near a vehicle on the southbound 605 Freeway at the Valley Boulevard exit just before 10:30 p.m., Dec. 17.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
fox5ny.com

Son tossed mom off college building before leaping to his own death

CALIFORNIA - A former University of California Irvine student threw his elderly mother from a building on campus and then jumped to his own death, police said. The victim is Thao Thai Nguyen, 77, of Irvine. The suspect is Andrew Nguyen Doan, 36, of Irvine. The Irvine Police Department (IPD)...
IRVINE, CA
CBS LA

15-year-old girl hospitalized after being shot in Leimert Park

A teenage girl has been hospitalized shot in Leimert Park late Friday night. According to Los Angeles Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 1600 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard for calls of shots fired at around 11:25 p.m.,When they arrived, they the found the 15-year-old girl suffering from a gunshot wound she received while she and another teenager, a male, were "playing with a handgun," police said. The girl was hospitalized, but her wounds are not considered to be life-threatening. It's unclear at this moment if the boy who pulled the trigger is in police custody.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Temecula man arrested in connection with Huntington Beach murder

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. – Huntington Beach police arrested a 33-year- old murder suspect Saturday in the city of Moreno Valley, in Riverside County. Detectives from the HBPD’s Crimes Against Persons Unit took Tyrell Avion Lee of Temecula into custody on Saturday on suspicion of murdering 31- year-old Jimmy Sengpaseauth of Los Angeles, according to the department.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
proclaimerscv.com

California Man Convicted For Stabbing To Death His Girlfriend, 2 Babies

A California man was convicted on Wednesday of stabbing to death his 31-year-old girlfriend and their two babies. Shazer Fernando Limas, 42 years old, was convicted after he fatally killed his entire family. He stabbed to death his 31-year-old girlfriend Arlet Hernandez Contreras 48 times at his home in April 2012. It was reported that they argued one day or two days before the heinous crime happened.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS LA

Pedestrian killed in South Los Angeles hit-and-run

Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver that struck and killed a pedestrian in South Los Angeles on Friday. In a statement released to the public, Los Angeles Police Department reported that a pedestrian crossing the street was struck by a dark colored SUV traveling through the intersection of Avalon Boulevard and 76th Street.Police said that the suspect was traveling at a "high rate of speed and possibly had the lights turned off."First responders pronounced the victim dead at the scene. His identity was withheld pending notification of next of kin. Anyone with information was asked to contact detectives at (213) 713-9579.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Key News Network

Suspects Attempt Armed Robbery, 1 Detained

Pico Rivera, Los Angeles County, CA: One suspect is in custody after an attempted robbery while allegedly armed with a rifle in the city of Pico Rivera Friday night. Around 9:20 p.m., Dec. 16, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Pico Rivera Station responded to a call on Passons and Whittier Boulevard for an attempted robbery on a vehicle. The suspects were allegedly armed with rifles.
PICO RIVERA, CA
2urbangirls.com

North Hollywood drive-by shooting leaves man dead

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, Calif. – A man was fatally wounded in North Hollywood and an investigation into his death is underway Saturday, according to authorities. Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department were patrolling the area when they received a shots fired call at approximately 11:50 p.m. Friday at 6810 Simpson Ave. west of Vanowen Street where they found the victim lying in the street.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man killed in Carson shooting

CARSON, Calif. – A 30-year-old man who was found fatally wounded in Carson was identified Saturday. Deputies responded at about 12:10 a.m. Sunday to a “gunshot victim” call located the victim, who the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office identified as Eduardo Iniguez, in the 21300 block of Alameda Street, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau reported.
CARSON, CA
HeySoCal

Woman pleads not guilty in deadly crash at taco stand in Pomona

A woman accused of slamming a vehicle into a Pomona taco stand, killing one man and injuring as many as a dozen other people, pleaded not guilty Friday to vehicular manslaughter and other charges. Diana Beatriz Martinezumana, now 26, was charged Oct. 17 with one count of vehicular manslaughter, two...
POMONA, CA
ABC7

ABC7

Los Angeles, CA
151K+
Followers
16K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives & original programs from Los Angeles.

 https://abc7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy