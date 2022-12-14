Read full article on original website
Padres Star Expected To Leave Team
The New York Post’s Jon Heyman has reported that star San Diego Padres infielder Manny Machado is expected to opt out of his current Padres contract following the 2023 season.
St. Louis Cardinals Announce A Surprise Departure
The St. Louis Cardinals have announced that television play-by-play broadcaster Dan McLaughlin will not be returning to the broadcast booth in 2023. The decision was made as a “mutual decision” between the Cardinals organization and the regional broadcaster that airs Cardinals games, Bally Sports Midwest., according to Barrett Sports Media.
Oldest active MLB player receiving interest from 1 notable team
The Udonis Haslem of Major League Baseball may be back for another go. Rod Bradford of WEEI reported on Friday that veteran left-hander Rich Hill is drawing free agent interest from the Baltimore Orioles. Bradford adds that the Orioles are interested in fellow starter Michael Wacha as well. Hill, now...
Yankees struggling to unload Aaron Hicks, Josh Donaldson
The Yankees have been unable to find takers for Josh Donaldson and Aaron Hicks. Donaldson played a great third base, but his patented bat speed is a question. Donaldson’s presence and pay were one reason Carlos Correa couldn’t work for them. The Mets may like to find a taker for James McCann and Darin Ruf, good players before they got to Queens. … The Yankees want to bring back Andrew Benintendi but not at five years. … One rival exec calls Pittsburgh’s asking price for Bryan Reynolds “ridiculous.” My suspicion: They don’t want to trade him. … Dansby Swanson married Chicago Red Stars star...
Padres could lose star player in free agency
The San Diego Padres have been spending like mad this offseason. Perhaps they’ve been so aggressive with their spending because they know they could be losing one of their star players before long. The Padres signed Manny Machado to a 10-year, $300 million contract prior to the 2019 season....
Dansby Swanson leaves Braves, inks 7-year deal with Chicago Cubs, sources say
ATLANTA — Braves fans will have yet another heart wrenching goodbye this offseason as they will be forced to say farewell to the second star to depart via free agency in as many seasons. Dansby Swanson, a hometown kid who was raised in Kennesaw, is leaving the Braves after...
Angels Rumors: MLB Network Personality Thinks Shohei Ohtani Will Join the Dodgers
He sees him switching LA teams next offseason.
Report: Twins could trade veteran slugger after Joey Gallo signing
As Joey Gallo arrives in Minnesota, another veteran outfielder for the Twins could be leaving. Word broke on Friday that the Twins have agreed to a deal with two-time All-Star slugger Joey Gallo, who was previously with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Gallo will be receiving a modest contract from Minnesota.
Atlanta Braves acquire utility infielder in trade from Boston Red Sox
Park will turn 27 next season and has spent most of his career within the Yankees organization but spent the 2021 campaign with the Pirates. He was a part of the trade that sent Clay Holmes to New York. Park appeared in 68 games at the major league level but...
Andrew Benintendi cashes in with big free agency contract
Andrew Benintendi has a new team, and his free agency contract proves just how wild this offseason is getting. Benintendi agreed with the Chicago White Sox on a 5-year, $75 million deal, we learned on Friday. That’s a really strong contract for the 28-year-old. Benintendi had a strong batting average with the Kansas City Royals... The post Andrew Benintendi cashes in with big free agency contract appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Mets’ Billy Eppler continues spending spree, signs former All-Star and ex-Yankees infielder
Billy Eppler strikes again. The New York Mets general manager signed another former All-Star on Thursday as he continues to spend owner Steve Cohen’s money. TO BUY METS TICKETS, VISIT: VIVIDSEATS, TICKETNETWORK and STUBHUB. MLB.com reports the Mets signed catcher Omar Narváez to a one-year, $8 million contract with...
Yankees being hampered by 2 contracts
The New York Yankees have seen their payroll grow this offseason thanks to the contracts given to Aaron Judge and Carlos Rodon. The team could have done even more damage, but they are being hampered by two contracts. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reported in an article posted on...
Report: Red Sox have serious interest in star free agent
The Boston Red Sox lost Xander Bogaerts when they were outbid by the San Diego Padres, but they may be willing to spend big to replace the star shortstop. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported on Thursday that the Red Sox are “seriously considering” signing free-agent shortstop Dansby Swanson. The Atlanta Braves, Chicago Cubs and Los Angeles Dodgers are also in the mix.
Los Angeles Dodgers ‘actively pursuing’ trade for center fielder, 3 potential candidates
The Los Angeles Dodgers have missed out on the top MLB free agents this winter, all in an offseason where
A Net Positive for the Atlanta Braves: Liberty Media’s Decision to Split Off the Team’s Stock Explained
Significant behind-the-scenes moves are occurring that will make a huge impact on the Atlanta Braves' future. The post A Net Positive for the Atlanta Braves: Liberty Media’s Decision to Split Off the Team’s Stock Explained appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Eric Hosmer DFAd by Red Sox but still could be traded
Eric Hosmer was designated for assignment by the Boston Red Sox on Friday, but the team could still end up trading him. Boston acquired pitcher Wyatt Mills from the Kansas City Royals in exchange for minor league pitcher Jacob Wallace. In order to make room for Mills on the 40-man roster, the Red Sox designated Hosmer for assignment.
RUMOR: Astros facing competition from these 2 teams for Michael Brantley
Michael Brantley, for the past decade or so, has been a positive contributor on the diamond while healthy. Since 2019, he’s been a huge part of three Houston Astros teams that made it into the World Series. Alas, Brantley missed the last five months of the season, including the playoffs, unable to help the Astros (at least on the field) in their run to a Fall Classic triumph over the Philadelphia Phillies.
The Dodgers Got A Bargain On Their Newest Pitcher
The Los Angeles Dodgers signed starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard this week to a one-year deal worth $13 million. He can earn an extra $1.5 million in performance-based bonuses and incentives. That’s a sizable downgrade from the one-year pact he signed with the Los Angeles Angels last season, at $21 million....
Cardinals part ways with longtime broadcaster after latest arrest
The St. Louis Cardinals will have a new television play-by-play voice in 2023 after making a significant change to the booth on Thursday. The team announced that it is parting ways with broadcaster Dan McLaughlin by mutual decision after 24 seasons. The change comes a week after McLaughlin was arrested for driving while intoxicated for a third time.
Dan McLaughlin will not resume duties as Cardinals broadcaster following third DWI
McLaughlin faces up to four years in prison if convicted.
