Former Southaven football player killed in Walls, MS
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Christian Saulsberry died after being shot in the 7400 block of Church Road on Saturday. According to the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department, Saulsberry was shot in the leg and abdomen while at a birthday party. The 25-year-old died on the way to the hospital, police say. No one has been charged in […]
Families to receive Galilee Cemetery settlement soon
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Settlement checks are finally on the way for families with loved ones buried at a Memphis cemetery that has been plagued by problems for years. The families are part of a class action lawsuit against the funeral homes that used Galilee Memorial Gardens. Graves were left unmarked, bodies left on top of one another and cemetery grounds were so unkempt families couldn’t visit their loved ones. ► More stories on the Galilee Cemetery case Gloria Butler’s mother, father, two grandchildren and a nephew are buried at Galilee, but she still isn’t sure where the graves are located.
Judge grants closure of Coldwater High School
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Earlier this week, a federal judge fully granted the closure of Coldwater High School. The school board for the Tate County School District decided to make the closure effective for the 2023-2024 school year. The ruling will displace the 7th-12th grade students to nearby schools. Officials with the school district say they […]
All students at elementary school surprised with new bikes for Christmas
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It was all smiles at one Memphis-Shelby County elementary school on Friday. Every single student at Cromwell Elementary got to take home a brand-new bicycle on the last day of school before Christmas break. And, it was a total surprise!. Around 200 bikes were already assembled,...
South Reporter
Floyd "Tab" McCaryJr.
Floyd "Tab" McCary Jr., 65, of Holly Springs, died December 4, 2022, at Alliance HealthCare System. Services were held at 1 p.m. on Dec. 9 at Serenity-Autry Funeral Home Chapel. Burial was in Greenwood MB Church Cemetery in Lamar. He leaves a son, Gary Glover (Rhonda) of Montgomery, Ill., a...
Memphis man arrested for murder of former Southaven athlete
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Mark McDaniel was arrested at his residence by Memphis Police Saturday afternoon. The 24-year-old is being charged with second-degree murder and will be extradited to DeSoto County. On Saturday morning, the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a shooting call in the 7400 block of Church Road in Walls, Mississippi. Christian Saulsberry […]
Coldwater High School to close
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Coldwater High School will be closing after the 2023-24 school year. Tate County School District was notified on December 12 of a ruling made in federal court where the judge fully granted the closure of the school. This court ruling affects students who attend Coldwater High...
Memphis firetruck involved in deadly crash
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead after getting into an MFD-involved car accident on Getwell Road. A little after 3 a.m., the Memphis Fire Department was working the scene of a crash at 240 and Getwell. According to MPD, the fire engine was struck by a vehicle. One person inside the car was pronounced […]
Raleigh beauty supply store vandalized and broken into
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Owners of a beauty supply store in Raleigh are boarding up their glass doors after their business was vandalized Saturday morning. “They broke in basically grabbed human hair and barber equipment, stylist equipment, things that they can probably sell high-end on the street,” Tracy Tate Co-owner of TM Beauty Supply said.
Man injured in Horn Lake shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man’s body was found lying in the street after being shot on Friday. At around 5 p.m., Horn Lake Police responded to a call that gunshots were being fired and that a male was lying on the ground in the 7000 block of Hampton. Upon arrival, they located one male victim […]
Oxford Eagle
‘Hop a freight’ before it’s too late
When in college years ago, a friend of The Boys sometimes flew down from Illinois in his 1943 Taylorcraft. We knew him as the Sergeant Major, an honorary title like “Colonel.”. To us younger Boys he was Errol Flynn, John Wayne, and Humphrey Bogart all rolled up into one....
Memphis community making sure families don’t miss a meal
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Members of Princeton Avenue Baptist church, National Training Insitute, and Tillman station officers made sure those in the community didn’t miss a meal. Various food banks contributed items to Friday’s giveaway, while volunteers helped give free meals and boxes of food to over 200 families....
Here are some Christmas toy giveaways in the Memphis area this weekend
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There are toy giveaways happening all over the city this weekend, and the spirit of giving looks mighty contagious. People all over the city are sharing a lot of kindness and giving families who need just a little bit more some relief. Here's where you can...
Five people shot in Binghampton
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Five victims were taken to Regional One Health after being shot on Friday. At around 8 p.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 800 block of Springdale Run Dr. According to reports, two males and two females were transported to ROH critical. A female was taken to ROH in a privately […]
Two semi-trucks collide killing one driver, troopers report
Two semi-trucks collided Friday in Alabama killing one of the drivers, state troopers said. Kenwin C. Printup, 50, of Dalton, Georgia, was injured after his 2021 Peterbilt truck struck logs being hauled by a 2000 Freightliner truck driven by Christopher A. Kidd, 50, of Memphis. Alabama troopers said Printup was...
Three students accused of bringing loaded guns to Coldwater High
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three students were arrested after allegedly bringing loaded guns to Coldwater High School on Thursday. According to the Coldwater Police Department, the assistant principal called officers after noticing the students smelled like marijuana. The students, 18-year-old Tyree Stevenson and two 17-year-olds, were detained until police arrived. Two guns were later found in […]
ONE MORE DAY: MSCS extends winter break for students
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis-Shelby County Schools students will get a little longer to enjoy their winter break. MSCS announced on Friday, December 16 that it will extend students’ winter break by one day. That means that all MSCS schools will be closed on Monday, January 2, 2023. The...
Violent night in Memphis leaves several dead, injured
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are investigating multiple shootings that happened overnight, including a deadly officer-involved shooting. Just before ten this morning, police took down the crime tape of a massive scene in Parkway Village where a deadly officer-involved shooting took place. Memphis police say just before midnight, officers tried to pull over a white Infiniti […]
Man, woman wanted in Poplar Ave. gas station robbery
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are looking for a man and woman who robbed a Midtown gas station at gunpoint Sunday morning. Crime scene tape was roped around a gas station on Poplar Avenue at Tucker, across the street from Overton Park. Police say they responded at 8:06 a.m. Police said a male and female suspect, […]
City of Memphis wants Alicia Franklin lawsuit dismissed
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Attorneys for the City of Memphis are asking a judge to dismiss a lawsuit filed by Alicia Franklin. Franklin sued the City of Memphis saying if Memphis police had not failed to properly investigate her case, Memphis mother Eliza Fletcher would still be alive. Both of...
