MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Settlement checks are finally on the way for families with loved ones buried at a Memphis cemetery that has been plagued by problems for years. The families are part of a class action lawsuit against the funeral homes that used Galilee Memorial Gardens. Graves were left unmarked, bodies left on top of one another and cemetery grounds were so unkempt families couldn’t visit their loved ones. ► More stories on the Galilee Cemetery case Gloria Butler’s mother, father, two grandchildren and a nephew are buried at Galilee, but she still isn’t sure where the graves are located.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 3 DAYS AGO