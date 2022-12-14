Read full article on original website
Earthquake shakes up reactions and damage around West Texas
MIDLAND, Texas — The earthquake that struck northwest of Midland shook things up in the West Texas on Friday night. NewsWest 9 received many comments and posts about the earthquake on Friday. Sebastian Corrilo on Twitter asked if anybody else experienced the big earthquake in Northeast Midland. Jennifer said...
Did West Texas Experience Another Strong Earthquake on Friday Afternoon?
Pray For West Texas, THE RAPTURE is upon us. As people all over West Texas asked one another "did you feel it"? A lot of people actually felt this temblor (yes, that's how you spell it) on Friday. The quake, which is the 4th largest ever recorded in the Lone...
Grand Opening! Cowboy Prime in Midland Is Now Open!
Steak anyone? Heck yeah! The Permian Basin's newest Steakhouse is now open in Midland, Texas! And, it's PRIME for business!. • COWBOY PRIME IS LOCATED AT ALLY VILLAGE IN MIDLAND!. Located in the beautiful ALLY Village in Midland, Cowboy Prime is the newest addition to Ally Village located at 200...
New HTeaO Coming Soon To This Location In Odessa!
Put this in the 'things we can never have too many of' file. In case you haven't noticed something new is coming to Odessa right across from the Walmart on John Ben Sheppard Parkway. Yep! In the Music City Mall parking lot, south of Golden Corral (did I get descriptive enough for you?) construction has begun on something new!
‘It sounded like thunder coming from inside the house.’ West Texans react to 5.4 earthquake
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - In the minutes following the 5.4-magnitude earthquake that struck just north of Midland, CBS7 viewers sent numerous messages, videos, and photos of the action and damage. While earthquakes have been happening in West Texas for several years, residents say Friday’s earthquake was different. “It was...
Fatal crash in Martin County on SH-349 near mile marker 313
MARTIN COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - According to Texas DPS, there was a fatal crash in Martin County on December 14, 2022, at 9:20 a.m. on SH-349 near mile marker 313. The investigation revealed that Valentine Junior Carrasco, 41, from Midland, Texas, was traveling southbound on SH-349. Stephen Leroy Miller, 61,...
5.3 magnitude earthquake felt in West Texas Friday
A 5.3 magnitude earthquake rocked the Midland area of West Texas around 5:40 p.m. Friday.
Jesus House of Odessa recieves thousands of dollars worth of donations
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Thursday morning, RK Pump Supply donated a $1500 check, 600 pounds of meat, and $1000 worth of thermals to Jesus House of Odessa. This Christmas donation and others will go toward building His Community, a project by Jesus House that hopes to bring affordable housing to qualified individuals.
Eastbound lanes of I-20 east of 1788 bridge closed
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - According to the City of Midland both eastbound lanes of Interstate 20, east of the 1788 bridge, are closed due to a crash. Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area. CBS7 will update this story as more information is known.
One killed in three car crash outside Midland
MIDLAND, Texas — On December 11th at 7:37 p.m. about 21 mile north of Midland, authorities say a three car collision killed one person on the scene. 25-year-old Darreus Bryant was travelling northbound on SH 249. 28-year-old Travis Hall was also travelling northbound driving a truck that had a trailer attached.
Midland Police Department responded to deadly shooting at The Ranch Apartments
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - According to the Midland Police Department, on Saturday, December 17, 2022, at approximately 1:26 a.m., officers responded to The Ranch Apartments, located at 4315 Neely Ave, in reference to a call for shots fired. Officers found two gunshot victims identified as 20-year-old female Anjaya L Saddler...
Midland-Odessa Responds-What Are The Best Reasons To Move Here?Wrong Answers Only Edition!
Ok be real, on a scale of 1-10, how likely are you to recommend someone moving to the Permian Basin? For those of us who have been here pretty much our whole lives, we probably are a strong 6 but for the transplants who came here from bigger cities, and discovered what it's really like, I'm thinking a solid 1 1/2 is all you're getting. lol.
Ready Midland asks residents to report earthquake damage
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — Midland County’s emergency management agency,. , is asking residents to report damage caused by the 5.4 magnitude earthquake that struck West Texas on Friday. The goal is to help local emergency management officials understand the damages that have occurred during recent natural disaster activity.
USGS reported a 3.2 magnitude earthquake southeast of Midland
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - According to the USGS, there was a 3.2 magnitude earthquake this morning southeast of Midland. No damages have been reported at this time. We will update this story as we know more.
Odessa community comes together during search for missing dog
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Linda Brown tells ABC Big 2 News that her precious pup Miss Riley went missing back in early November while she was doing laundry at the Woodlands apartment complex in Odessa. And ever since then she’s been searching both on and offline to bring her baby home. “I don’t actually know […]
Shooting at the Ranch Apartments leaves two dead
MIDLAND, Texas — At around 1:26 a.m. Saturday morning, Midland Police Department arrived at The Ranch Apartments, located at 4315 Neely Ave, in reference to a call for shots fired. Upon arriving, officers found two gunshot victims identified as 20-year-old female Anjaya Saddler and 22-year-old male Decamren Sims inside...
Meet Brittany, NewsWest 9's Pet of the Week
MIDLAND, Texas — Meet Brittany, NewsWest 9's Pet of the Week courtesy of the Midland Humane Coalition. Brittany is an 11-year-old poodle mix. She and another dog named Betty were surrendered by their family, who could not take care of them in their new living arrangements. She is a...
UPDATE: 5.4 magnitude earthquake North of Midland
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - UPDATE: USGS updated the earthquake to a 5.4 magnitude earthquake which they now say it was centered 13.6 miles NNW of Midland. It was located on Hwy 349 near the Midland-Martin County line. ****************************************************************************************************************************************************. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, a 5.3 earthquake occurred north of...
Ector County taxpayers to be impacted by Odessa City Council recent firing decisions
ODESSA, Texas — There has been quite the fallout from the Odessa City Council’s decision Tuesday night to fire City Manager Michael Marrero and City Attorney Natasha Brooks. There are certainly plenty of things to take into consideration, especially when it comes to how this will effect taxpayers...
Did party politics cost a Texas city manager and attorney their jobs?
LUBBOCK — When Progressive-era advocates pushed for municipal elections to be nonpartisan, they sought to remove party politics from local government. More than a century later, party politics appear to have seeped back into down-ballot races, injecting political ideology into municipal affairs in places like Odessa — an oil town in West Texas.
